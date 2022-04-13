A box labeled “poison: do not touch.” Two lawn chairs. A car bumper. A sock. What do they all have in common?
JMU alumni encountered these items and more while cleaning up a section of Blacks Run stream along Waterman Drive for JMYOU Serve Day.
The April 9 service event, which coincided with Harrisonburg’s 24th annual Blacks Run Clean Up Day, drew in four alumni for a couple of hours to extract trash together. Armed with bright orange trash bags, blue gloves and the occasional trash picker, they sifted through rocks and brush to remove cans, cups and plastic from the gurgling water.
“Besides the poison box, it’s pretty normal stuff,” Rachel Saum, the chapter leader for Harrisonburg-based alumni, said.
Saum graduated from JMU in 2009 and now works as an administrative assistant for JMU’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics. She said service events where JMU-affiliated participants interact with the greater Harrisonburg community bridge the gap between JMU and Harrisonburg residents.
“The people who live [in Harrisonburg] are so affected by everything that JMU does — events they have, land they buy, buildings they take over [or] tear down … flooding the restaurants, flooding the bars, the stores,” Saum said. “I understand both sides, and that’s why I want everybody to at least be able to see both sides and recognize that we all still live here together.”
Keith Thomas, the sustainability and environmental manager for Harrisonburg Public Works, said the cleanup had 278 volunteers, several of them JMU-affiliated. Altogether, the cleanup removed just under two tons of waste from the stream. Though the cleanup is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing smaller turnout, Thomas said it still has an effect on the whole community.
“The biggest impact I think we’ve seen is just getting more people aware about Blacks Run and the water quality,” Thomas said. “A lot of people are kind of shocked to see how much trash they can pull out, or shocked about the number of tons that we pull out, and it’s just a good reminder [that if] you see trash out on the streets, it’s going to end up in the stream.”
Anne Kendrick (’66), another alumna, has also crossed the bridge between the JMU and Harrisonburg communities. Kendrick graduated with a degree in elementary education, and after a teaching career spanning more than four states, she eventually retired from Harrisonburg City schools in 2009. She said she attended the Blacks Run cleanup because of her appreciation for taking care of the earth, which she also shows through her passion for recycling and her vegetable garden.
“I normally go to yoga on Saturday morning at 8:30, and so this is important to me if I give up my yoga,” Kendrick said. “It’s important to do what you can, what you’re able to do, and I would do this again.”
While cleaning, Kendrick discovered what she believed to be a dog skeleton. Alumnus Derek Hess (’18), a former finance major and current financial planner, found what appeared to be a decades-old savings bond or statement.
“Naturally I’m interested in … financing and money,” Hess said. “That was really cool.”
JMYOU Serve Day was Hess’ first time doing service with the alumni chapter, and he said he plans to continue if more opportunities arise.
“I’ve wanted to increase my volunteerism in the area,” Hess said. “Coming out with a group that you have some commonality with is a good excuse to do it.”
As an alumnus, Hess gave advice for students who are graduating soon.
“Give back to the immediate community where you are now,” Hess said. “Doing something a little and dipping your toes in … is only beneficial for everybody.”
