Judge Thomas J. Wilson IV with the Rockingham circuit court pulled JMU President Jonathan Alger from the jury for the trial of Mashkhal Ibrahim Thursday morning. Judge Wilson cited Alger’s naming in local media — including The Breeze and the Daily News-Record — in several reports last night.

The trial is of defendant Mashkhal Ibrahim, who’s facing a felony hit-and-run charge for allegedly striking former JMU student Jared Antle in 2018 then fleeing the scene. This is the second time Ibrahim, 29, has faced a jury, as the original ended in a mistrial in December 2019. Alger was originally chosen out of the random jury call pool as one of the 14 jurors for this week’s retrial.

Judge Wilson said Wednesday that he expects the retrial to run through Friday.

Contact the news desk at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.