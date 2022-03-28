Jay Dolmage, an English professor at the University of Waterloo, spoke virtually to college faculty and students from all over Virginia on March 24 about the role of disability on college campuses, specifically calling out Virginia universities for non-equitable design choices. Dolmage was invited as a guest speaker by the Association on Higher Education and Disability (AHEAD), known for its drive to provide equity for people with disabilities in higher education.
Dolmage said he’s noticed a trend on university grounds over the years he’s worked on a campus:
“They’re lousy with stairs,” Dolmage said.
While being a full-time professor, Dolmage has also been an advocate for disability and accessibility over his years of teaching. Dolmage discussed many of the “brutalist” features most universities have, those being sharp architectural lines and steep stairs.
One example Dolmage brought up was stairs from his own university: the way they were seen as a staple of the school while being an unnecessary challenge for students and faculty. Dolmage said this “steps” analogy shows how a student with a disability might feel when approaching higher education.
“Colleges are seen as performing the societal and cultural function of pulling some people slowly up these stairs,” Dolmage said, “and it arranges others at the bottom of that steep incline.”
Dolmage said some colleges and universities accept students with disabilities, add them to their census and then provide little to no help in aiding them along their academic paths.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said he could imagine the Godwin and King hall stairs within the metaphor.
“He made it real,” Miller said. “Now, I’m looking at every single thing we do with that lens.”
Two-thirds of students who identify as having a disability, Dolmage said, were unable to complete their degrees due to colleges not understanding their disability. Dolmage also said students with disabilities are filtered again into what discipline they can study, with only 4.3% in the natural sciences.
Dolmage said people of color can experience another barrier on top of any disability barrier they’re already facing.
“The stigma around disability is different for those groups of individuals,” Dolmage said.
Students and faculty can both experience barriers from their disabilities — Dolmage said it may be even harder for educators to receive the help they need.
“Those steps for teachers are extremely steep,” Dolmage said.
Valerie Schoolcraft, director of the office of disability services, led the satellite room for the online talk in the Student Success Center, where JMU faculty met for the event.
Dolmage mentioned how most advocacy and accessibility organizations are found in basements and tucked away at universities.
Places like the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS), Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE), Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and the Office of Disability Services (ODS) are all on display in the Student Success Center.
“All the different groups [CMSS, SOGIE, DEI, ODS] must come together,” Schoolcraft said. “[They must] be in one physical space together, not hidden.”
After discussing the different barriers for students and faculty with disabilities, Dolmage talked about the spring 2020 school year.
Dolmage said that as education moved online, many changes were made to the ways teachers taught and students learned, including how educators captioned their videos and recorded them for later viewing.
“These are things students with disabilities have been asking for years,” Dolmage said.
As teachers returned to the physical classroom, Dolmage said, there was a strong pullback and rigidity to the accommodations during the pandemic.
A lot of these modifications, or “retrofits,” were seen as temporary, but Dolmage challenged the educators present at the event to not let them go. These resources take away stigma toward asking for help because they’re provided from the get-go, he said.
“Most times, disability is supplementary: the end of a syllabus that gets crumbled away,” Dolmage said.
Dolmage said that while he wished there was a solution for both the physical and educational barriers for students and faculty with disabilities, no single solution exists.
“The philosophy of university design should be universal design,” Dolmage said. “Design is not a checklist for ramps and elevators but rather a continuous evaluation of progress.”
Dolmage closed by providing a few ideas for reducing barriers in higher education, including less weight on in-class participation, less overall busy work and the elimination of timed exams. Dolmage said that setting a limit to tests teaches students little about real occupational barriers.
Dolmage said he thinks that if old barriers are seen from new perspectives, this generation has the chance to build something different.
“If we begin designing our classrooms physically and conceptually for students with barriers,” Dolmage said, “then we will be benefiting all our students.”
