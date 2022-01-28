In his first-ever legal opinion as Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares (R), a 1998 alumnus, stated Virginia state universities can’t require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of students enrollment or in-person attendance.
The opinion differs from a previous opinion of Attorney General Mark Herring (D), which stated that “broad specific and implied discretion” in Virginia law allowed public universities to require a COVID-19 vaccine for in-person attendance. Miyares’ opinion said the prior opinion didn’t take into account a Virginia law that states what vaccinations are required to enroll in a public university. The list doesn’t include a COVID-19 vaccine.
Miyares’ legal opinion states that while the general assembly could implement legislation to require the COVID-19 vaccine, they haven’t done so.
“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has amended other statutes to address pandemic-related issues,” the opinion states. “Although the General Assembly specifically authorized public institutions of higher education to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements.”
A press release announcing the opinion said Miyares is vaccinated and boosted and encouraged everyone to get the vaccination. However, “Nowhere in the Code of Virginia does the law say that Virginia public institutions can require vaccinations as a condition of enrollment or in-person attendance.”
This move comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) filed an executive order Jan. 15 preventing universities and other state institutions from requiring employees to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status “as a condition of their employment.” This executive order rescinded a previous executive order signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D) that required state employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
In an email to The Breeze, Mary-Hope Vass, director of communications and university spokesperson, said:
“JMU is aware of the recent opinion issued by Attorney General Miyares regarding student vaccine requirements. We plan to review our COVID-19 policies to ensure they comply with the law. To date, approximately 92 percent of our students and 91 percent of employees have been fully or partially vaccinated and we will continue to encourage vaccinations as an important measure to protect personal and public health.”
