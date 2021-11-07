African American alumni shared that, whether they attended JMU in 1976 or 2021, the Madison experience bridged a gap between generations.
The Black Alumni Chapter (BAC) hosted the “B(l)ack in the Days Panel'' to create a space for African American alumni to share their experiences at JMU. The panel, moderated by Jonathan Page (‘95), included alumni from the past five decades, including Melodee Brooks (‘76), Reginald Hayes (‘84), Danielle Bridgeforth (‘97), Shelton Johnson (‘08), Mecca Baker (‘19) and Ky Parrott (‘21).
The panelists opened by discussing what the social climate for African Americans at JMU was like during their time as students. Brooks said the lack of diversity on campus heavily affected her experience and motivated her to protest and speak with Ronald Carrier, President of the university from 1971-78, about “a lack of diversity not only in the student body but also in the professors.”
“I had a white professor teaching me African American history,” Brooks said. “I had nobody to turn to … That looked like me [trying] to understand the situations that I was going through.”
Baker and Parrott reflected on their similar experiences from being on campus during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and the turbulence of the 2016 election — a “heaviness had fallen around the school,” Baker said.
“[Navigating BLM] was tough because you don’t want to stay compliant, but also don’t want to be a sore thumb,” Parrott said.
However, Baker said these times brought African American students, whose population at JMU was a “dot on the map,” closer together. In 2020, according to this interactive data, there were 267 African American students out of a total of 5,454 total students, making up only 4.9% of the total student population.
“Black students really came together,” Baker said. “[We] picked up steam with being outspoken and speaking with administration about our feelings.”
Hayes was the assistant president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and also met with then-President Carrier to lay out the issues African American students were facing at the time — which he said included “a great deal of racism and civil unrest as a student going to class.” He said the NAACP ”truly banded together” and pushed the school to change.
However, despite the hardships faced by alumni, they also shared the positive impacts that their time at JMU has had on them.
Hayes said the Black Student Alliance was pivotal in creating events for African American students to get together and allow them to learn about themselves.
“When I look at how JMU was when I was there as a student, I don’t think I would ever want to change it,” Hayes said, “not just as an athlete, but as a Black man.”
Bridgeforth echoed Hayes' perspective and said there were student organizations and members of the university administration who were trying to plan events for them. Bridgeforth said he “had a lot of fun in college and made these lifelong relationships.”
Looking to the future, the alumni ended the panel by encouraging people to continue to support current African American JMU students. Additionally, they spoke directly to other alumni and pushed them to educate prospective students on what JMU has to offer. Bridgeforth pushed alumni and students to continue to hold the university accountable to continue recruiting African American students because “it’s very evident, the lack of color on campus.”
As a teacher, Hayes spoke about his first-hand experience in educating people on the spirit of JMU and how much the university has progressed since he attended.
“We, as alum, have the responsibility to support [the students] as best we can,” Hayes said. “This school has grown tremendously.”
Page concluded the panel by describing the experience as “family time,” referring to how close knit he felt with fellow African American students when he was attending.
“It’s incredible — the openness and vulnerability,” Page said.
