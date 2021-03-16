Scratch Pad Agency is a new fully student-run advertising agency at JMU, replacing the old ad club since March 1. The agency is open to all majors and is accepting applications for 17 executive positions and general members.
Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Sierra Bass, a senior media arts and design major, has been involved with the Ad Club since she was a sophomore. She said it was more “fun and games'' than anything serious and that it was “very unorganized.”
“By becoming an agency, we took that as an opportunity to completely restructure the way things work,” Bass said. “So we tried to base Scratch Pad off of how a small agency would let it run.”
Junior marketing major Connor DeJarnette, who’s the vice president and a co-founder of the agency, said that the goal of the new agency was to “really expand [upon the Ad Club] and really get students engaged.”
DeJarnette said the agency isn’t exclusive and will accept anyone who wants to be a member as long as they fill out the application.
“We're going to be open to anyone who's interested in learning more about the creative side of marketing and just creativity in general,” DeJarnette said. “We want people to just join and have fun.”
As of March 7, the agency has around 30 applications for executive positions. DeJarnette said he anticipates the agency having around 60 members total. DeJarnette said the agency will be focusing on work that a real-life agency would be doing.
“The marketing department at JMU [and] the College of business, which owns Scratch Pad and JMU Ad Club, there's not that sense of creativity there,” DeJarnette said. “There's not that sense of advertising that you typically get, so we tried to incorporate that as best we could.”
Junior marketing major Claire Hinders said she thinks it’s “super impressive” that the agency is totally student-run and that it’s a very unique idea. She said as a marketing major, she’s interested in joining.
“The agency will give members hands-on experience working with real-world companies,” Hinders said. “[It’s] an awesome tool for students to learn new skills outside of the classroom.”
Bass said she believes it’s important to have a totally student-run agency because it’s a good way to advance a portfolio and help a career in the future as a full-time student.
“I think this is a good opportunity to gain experience without having to go in hunt and apply for internships,” Bass said. “I think that this will give the same level of work, as long as the dedication and time is put in as, you know, an internship would.”
Scratch Pad is working on a social media marketing plan for their first client, Dobbins Creek Farm, which is a small business owned by DeJarnette’s mother. DeJarnette said she grows vegetables and flowers on the farm and gives them to people who need them most.
“Giving back to people who need food and people who need that little spark of hope is what it’s all about,” DeJarnette said.
Next semester the agency will start reaching out to local businesses again to find more clients.
“We're student friendly, business friendly and we're just trying to make an impact on the community,” DeJarnette said. “Things can only go up from here.”
Contact Eda Tercan at tercanea@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.