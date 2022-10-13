Molly Merryman, associate professor at Kent State University, visited JMU on Friday to speak about her work as the research director for Queer Britain — the national LBGTQ museum of the United Kingdom — and gave insight on adding an LGBTQ studies program at JMU.
Queer Britain holds collections of LGBTQ history including interviews and stories, and features curated exhibitions about queer history. As research director, Merryman said, she’s been working on her own video based oral history collections.
“[It will] be a front and forward part of the website,” Merryman said. “So that if there's a 12-year-old living in the Highlands of Scotland who realizes that they're genderqueer but doesn't have role models, they can watch our videos and get to know some people and get to know their stories.”
During her talk, Merryman presented parts of her ongoing projects such as “Queer Pandemic: Resilience in Times of Crisis” — a series of interviews that explore the unique experiences of marginalized people during the COVID-19 pandemic. It focuses on experiences from people across the United Kingdom, she said.
“A challenge with museums, particularly in the UK, has been that they’re linked to colonialism, it's linked to elitism,” Merryman said. “Museums tend to be stories of rich people, because that’s who has stuff that gets donated. And so the projects that I do are intended to collect stories of everyday people.”
Merryman said Queer Britain has a responsibility to educate the public but also serves as a space for LGBTQ people to experience their own history and culture. The museum connects the academic community with the rich history of the queer community, but its role in the community and its public outreach are just as important, she said.
“They have so many stories of people who come in and just start crying, and they need quiet time,” Merryman said. “Because for particularly older people who've really suffered, been incarcerated or lost jobs or lost their family, for us to be at a point where there's a museum that specifically honors LGBT people is very emotional.”
Freshman attendee Gabe Carl said the talk was important, and the international perspective made it more unique. He said it’s a good idea to hear from different groups of people and expand your own awareness.
“It's an interesting subject that is definitely valuable,” Carl said. “Because there's a lot of concerns about representation of LGBTQ people right now, and that's an important thing to have.”
Mary Thompson, director of the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies program at JMU, said Merryman was asked to give insight into how a similar program would fit into JMU. An LGBTQ studies program would be an interdisciplinary minor that would use existing classes from across departments such as Justice Studies, English and , Thompson said. Although JMU already has classes that reflect its value, being given a separate program would further validate queer studies as an academic branch, she said.
“We just felt like with new hires that we've had in the faculty, and the growth of interest in the student body, that now is really the time to have the conversation and to take some action,” Thompson said.
Merryman has a background in LGBTQ scholarship at Kent State, which has its own queer studies minor, and was able to add to conversations about creating an LGBTQ studies program. She was invited as an example of the research that could be done under an LGBTQ studies program.
“This was to recognize the scholarship that is part of gender studies, to recognize how it can enhance the profile and the visibility of an institution like JMU,” Thompson said. “[Merryman] has done so much fantastic work as far as bringing connections to Kent State, and kind of, moving internationally and increasing the profile of Kent State through specifically queer studies.”
Contact Lizzie Stone at stone3em@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.