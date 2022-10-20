Madison Hall will be renamed Holland Yates Hall after JMU alumnus Paul Holland (’82) and his wife, Linda Yates, donated the largest cash gift to the university in JMU history, according to an email sent to faculty and staff Oct. 19.
The donation comes at the end of JMU’s Unleashed campaign — an eight-year fundraising campaign that began in July 2014 with the goal of raising $200 million from donors by June 2022. The campaign reached its goal of $200 million in March 2021 on Giving Day and as of June 2022, more than $242 million had been donated.
According to JMU’s College of Business website, Holland is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and a partner with Foundation Capital, where he supports initiative startups. Holland is also a member of the JMU College of Business Executive Advisory Council, where he mentors students.
Holland and Yates made the cash donation to support scholarships, study abroad, entrepreneurship and other initiatives they’re passionate about, according to the email. Holland and Yates were interested in renaming Madison Hall because it houses the Office of Admissions and the Center for Global Engagement.
“Admissions represents the gateway to JMU and the Center for Global Engagement is a passport to the world,” the email quotes from Holland and Yates.
The formal dedication for Holland Yates Hall will be this spring.
