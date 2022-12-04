Faculty informed on how to deal with student absences
As the number of students reporting illnesses continues to rise, Provost Heather Coltman said, faculty should continue to work with students to make up for absences and missed classwork. Coltman said there are a number of ways to manage policies around illness, and the choice has been reserved for professors as much as possible.
“It is the students’ responsibility to notify instructors and it is up to the students to work with you,” Coltman said. “For the most part, we want this to be up to the discretion of the faculty.”
The university does have limitations on what policies can be in place regarding illness-related absence, Coltman said. Faculty can’t require documentation from the University Health Center (UHC), the Department of Health, a private doctor’s office or a positive COVID-19 test, although a self-care note that can be downloaded from UHC’s website may be requested, she said. The notes give students the option to self-report their illness when they need to miss class.
Howard Lubert, a political science professor, raised concerns from himself and other faculty about the risk of students taking advantage of the self-care notes, especially in large classes.
“The reality is these self-care notes are non-verifiable,” Lubert said. “The potential is there for it to really get out of hand.”
Coltman said falsifying information on a self-care note is considered a violation of JMU’s Honor Code. The notes are intended to help students and faculty work together with the best documentation possible, she said.
Other professors brought up an already noticeable pattern of student absences. Richard Finkelstein, associate professor of theatre, said he suspects there is some serious abuse of illness related absences. His class of 20 has been missing several students for long periods, and another teacher only had 3 people showing up in a class of 13.
“Student disengagement is high right now across the country,” associate professor of psychology Kala Melchiori said. “I think it is high rates of flu and COVID paired with students who lived through a pandemic lockdown and aren’t used to the expectations of college.”
After the end of the semester, the registrar's office will run an analysis on attendance and grade patterns that teachers are already noticing, Coltman said. They’ll look at data and search for trends in grades and related to class attendance, she said.
“Maybe we’ll huddle with Student Affairs folks, housing and RAs, and academic advisors, and come up with this universal messaging and double down,” Coltman said.
Provost reports on COACHE Survey
JMU participated in the Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education (COACHE) Survey by the Harvard Graduate School of Education most recently in 2020. Members of the faculty senate asked questions related to the survey’s findings during November’s meeting, so Coltman prepared a report on some of the actions taken in response to the survey. The findings focused on faculty job satisfaction and the needs of staff members.
“[We] worked to look at those recommendations and really make sure we were acting on them and that report was not just a passive document,” Coltman said.
Some of the work has been altered because of the pandemic, but action is still being taken in response to the points brought up by the survey, Coltman said. In her presentation, she focused on interdisciplinary work, or collaborative teaching between academic departments.
“How do we appropriately recognize, count, give credit for and operationalize team teaching or cross disciplinary teaching?” Coltman said. “There are a lot of implications to workload, to assignments, to how we assess this, to how we compensate, and more.”
Coltman said X-Labs courses, because they’re cross-disciplinary with math, engineering, writing, political science, business and more, were recently analyzed. The structure of the program was examined for insights into building teams, inviting new courses and collaboration. Coltman said a big focus of her office will be to set up standards for interdisciplinary programs to follow.
The provost’s office is also looking into increasing opportunities for mentorship and professional development, such as leadership seminars offered to faculty by the university. Coltman added that her office wants departments to look at these COACHE recommendations while they are revising their own internal documents.
Coltman said the COACHE study had many parallels with JMU’s 2021 climate survey in terms of attitudes about school and changes needed from the school. Staff are now looking at responding and moving forward to points from both studies and improving in key areas, she said.
All staff receive $2,000 bonus
Earlier in November, all JMU employees received a bonus of $2,000. The money came partially from the state and was matched by JMU, Coltman said. Bonuses will also go to adjunct professors and other part-time staff, she said.
