Joy Myers, executive director of JMU’s Grow Your Own Initiatives, said Mark L’Esperance, dean of the College of Education, saw a problem: There weren’t enough teachers in Virginia schools, especially lower-income schools. In these areas, not only were there not enough teachers, but there also weren’t teachers who reflected the diversity of the students they served.
To work on that issue, Myers said the dean recruited herself and Bryan Zugelder, associate dean for academic affairs and partnerships and an associate professor in the Department of Learning, Technology and Leadership Education, to help create Grow Your Own.
Zugelder said the Grow Your Own program was born to enhance those lower-income schools by awarding scholarships to education students who agree to go back and teach at their local high schools.
The program is fully funded and aims to give back to lower-income communities by giving people in underserved areas of Virginia an opportunity to become teachers. Over the next two years, JMU will receive a total of $4.2 million from the state for the program, according to a July 27 press release from JMU.
Currently, in-state students admitted for the fall 2023 semester who are planning to major in elementary education, early childhood education or special education and have attended high school in Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Warren, Frederick, Petersburg and Portsmouth districts are eligible to participate in the Grow Your Own program, according to its website.
Myers said the program has two options. Students are either in the campus teaching fellows program, which caters to high school students planning to attend JMU, or the paraprofessional teaching fellows program, which can be pursued either online at JMU or at their local community colleges — Blue Ridge, Laurel Ridge, Brightpoint and Tidewater community colleges.
According to its website, Grow Your Own offers scholarships and loan awards to recipients of the program, so participants receive full financial assistance for tuition, fees, books and room and board. In return, once the students graduate, they’re required to return to their home districts and teach there for at least two years.
Rachel Kohen, junior early education major, is student-teaching at a local elementary school in Waynesboro, Virginia. Emphasizing the teacher shortage the Grow Your Own program is working to help fix, Kohen said many of the teachers she works with have told her there are too many students in classrooms compared to the number of teachers.
Kohen said a kindergarten class at the school she’s student-teaching at would normally hold around 16 students, but this year, the class has 25 students enrolled — with only one teacher.
“If there isn’t smaller classes there isn’t as much individual help,” Kohen said.
Zugelder created the proposal for funding from Congress.
Zugelder said states have been taking measures to increase the number of teachers. Some states, he said, are allowing individuals who didn’t obtain teaching licenses or college degrees to become teachers. This includes Arizona, where the school board of education is now allowing substitute teachers, some of whom only have a high school diploma, to become full-time teachers for a whole school year, according to a Sept. 13 article from The Washington Post.
“Our experience is lowering standards is not the solution,” Zugelder said. “Keeping the standards high and also providing the supports that are needed so that people can feel like they are successful in the profession … that keeps the standards where they should be, so it helps sustain in the long run.”
Myers works with the 13 on-campus students and 78 off-campus students who are enrolled in the program. She said the program allows JMU to support people who wouldn’t have become teachers otherwise.
“Teaching is not an easy profession,” Myers said.
According to its website, both the campus teaching fellows and the paraprofessional teaching fellows in the Grow Your Own program must maintain an overall GPA of at least 2.5 and an in-major GPA of 3.0 to remain in the program.
Throughout the program, campus teaching fellows will take several courses together with other students enrolled in the program, such as EDUC 200: Foundations of Education in the United States and EDUC 310: Teaching in a Diverse Society, according to its website. Additionally, campus teaching fellows must meet in both small and large groups meetings with other students in the program, facilitated by Kristi Peery, the Grow Your Own liaison. Once a semester, campus teaching fellows must also meet one-on-one with Myers to check-in.
Myers and Zugelder worked closely with the school divisions to figure out how to meet their needs, which they applied in the Grow Your Own initiatives.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Myers said, “and we are very thankful for the opportunity to provide this important service.”
