Nick Brinen, assistant professor of architectural design, was awarded the 2023 Beck Fellowship from the College of Visual and Performing Arts in September 2022. Brinen received the fellowship due to his spring 2022 project: building a bike pavilion for children with disabilities.
The Beck Fellowship, according to JMU’s website, is an annual $6,000 award to a full-time professor in JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History (SADAH) who has a vision for the visual arts, works to help the community and uses new technologies, all while keeping students’ success and opportunities to learn at the forefront.
The fellowship is fairly new, starting in 2020, but it has a strong history: Wren River Stevens, the associate dean of the College of Visual Performing Arts, said Christina Updike (’73) — JMU alum and visual resource librarian at JMU for 38 years before retiring in 2012 — and her husband Philip noticed JMU faculty didn’t have many opportunities to receive research funds, so they started to put aside their own money with the idea that one day they’d create a fellowship. Because Updike’s mother, Lillieanna Beck, spent a large part of her life giving Updike an appreciation for the arts, Stevens said the fellowship was named “Beck” in Updike’s mother’s honor.
Stevens said she’s followed Brinen’s work since he started at JMU in 2020 and was highly interested in his studies and desire to help the community.
“Nick is one of our newer faculty,” Stevens said. “When we saw the amount of amazing [projects] that he’s done, it clicked with us. It was no contest.”
The project that got Brinen the fellowship was The Bike Shack. In this spring 2022 project, Brinen said, with the help of his students, he took his skills and experience he learned from teaching at schools such as the University of Virginia (U.Va.), the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, and the Rhode Island School of Design to recycle infected wood into a bike storage shed for children in need.
The fellowship was a complete surprise to Brinen, Stevens said, and she wanted to keep it that way up until announcement day. Brinen said learning he was the fellowship recipient felt like being a “scene out of a movie.”
“They were discussing the fellowship,” Brinen said, “and I was waiting with my notebook and pen about how to apply and take notes, and then they said my name. I was sitting in the back and everyone turned and looked at me. I got a little emotional because I had never won anything before.”
The Project
Brinen doesn’t take nature in the Shenandoah Valley for granted. In fact, after reading and learning about the trees in the area, he stumbled upon Harrisonburg Public Works, which offered up wood for people to create something for the community. Brinen reached out and received a vast amount of lumber to use for The Bike Shack.
He then contacted Wendy Schwister, who started a volunteer program in June 2021 at JMU’s Occupational Therapy Clinical Education Services (OTCES) — a teaching and rehabilitation program that helps children regain their motor skills after devastating events like strokes, according to JMU’s website. Brinen noted Schwister as a key figure in his project. For the volunteer project, Schwister collected many old, donated bicycles that she used to start a class teaching children how to fix and tune up the bikes as well as ride them.
Brinen asked if Schwister was in need of a pavilion to house the tables, tools and bikes and offered to build her one, which she immediately agreed to.
Using the treated wood he received from Harrisonburg Public Works, Brinen and 15 of his students in the architectural design department milled and cut the lumber to create a structure that met Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Shannon Kelliher, a senior architectural design major who helped with The Bike Shack, said the biggest thing she learned from the bike project was how working within the community to benefit it can make a difference.
“[Brinen] really helped guide us through the process of how to build, what to do and how to think of design as a whole,” Kelliher said. “He also left us to our own devices to work together as a group and figure out how to do [the project]. He was there to guide us to make sure the ideas were plausible.”
Brinen already has his next project lined up for the spring. Because of The Bike Shack’s success, other places in the Harrisonburg area have been asking for Brinen’s help.
The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum reached out to Brinen and his department to see if JMU could create something for it. The arboretum suggested the architect department build a StoryWalk, which allows children to learn a story and how to read while simultaneously engaging them in physical activity, Brinen said.
“Trees are coming down, so there is a material stream being directed toward JMU to do something within the community,” Brinen said.
Stevens said she hopes the fellowship will give Brinen and his program the means necessary to keep making a difference in the Harrisonburg area.
“I can speak for all of us in the architecture department when I say we’re super proud of Nick and what he’s accomplished,” Kelliher said. “Hopefully the program will be able to move forward and get bigger and have even more opportunities.”
Contact Ashlee Thompson at thomp6ab@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.