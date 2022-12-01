Race-based factors have been used in college admissions processes since the 1960s — now the Supreme Court is considering whether they’re constitutionally viable.
The Supreme Court held oral arguments for two affirmative action-related cases Oct. 31 in which Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) — a nonprofit composed of students and parents who believe “racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, unnecessary and unconstitutional,” according to its website — filed suit against the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard for considering race in their admissions process. SFFA argues that race-based admissions leads to discrimination of Asian and White Americans.
Although SFFA is suing the two universities, 69% of Asian Americans are in support of race-conscious admissions, according to a survey done by Asian American Pacific Islander Data. However, in a poll from The Washington Post of Americans of all races, 63% said they don’t think race should be considered in admissions.
Affirmative action policies are designed to stop possible discrimination, remedy past discrimination and prevent future discrimination. Affirmative action policies can be used not only in college admissions but also in hiring processes. They typically deal with race but can also regard religion, ethnicity and national origin, according to Cornell Law.
In the oral arguments, Harvard and UNC both claimed that they look at admissions holistically and if they eliminated race as a factor, it would cause their schools to be less diverse, according to an Oct. 31 article from Reuters.
According to Ballotpedia, eight of 15 Virginia universities continue to use race-based factors in their admissions processes, including JMU. The Breeze contacted Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson at JMU, requesting an interview with someone from the admissions office for information on how the university determines admissions, but received no response by this article’s deadline.
Jennifer Byrne, a political science professor at JMU, said until the late 1970s, universities were allowed to use racial quotas. Essentially assigning different percentages or numbers to certain groups. In 1978, the practice was declared unconstitutional in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, according to Cornell Law. Bakke proved in court that he had all the qualifications to get into medical school at the University of California, Davis, but was denied admission because of the quota system. Now that quotas in admissions have been declared unconstitutional, Byrne said this is difficult to prove.
“Because they have this holistic review process, it’s very hard to actually show that any individual applicant lost a spot due to someone else being of a particular racial group,” Byrne said.
At JMU, students shared varying perspectives with The Breeze on what factors should be used to determine admissions. Evan George, a sophomore criminal justice major, is a Student Government Association (SGA) senator who’s part of the diversity and inclusion committee as well as a member of the JMU College Republicans. He said he believes raced-based factors shouldn’t be considered in the admissions process because it creates a double standard, so it’s not a fair policy.
“I’m in favor of more diversity,” George said, “but I would be kind of offended to know that I got into JMU just because I was a Black man.”
George pointed to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as an example of the double standard he sees in college admissions. He said he believes non-Black people are more likely to be rejected by HBCUs.
About 25% of HBCU students are non-Black, according to the National Center of Data Statistics, and the percent of non-Black students at HBCUs has increased from 15% in the 1970s to 25% today, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
George said he believes applicants shouldn’t be categorized based on race and argues that when race is considered — no matter what race — it can cause discrimination.
“It’s kind of odd that we’re in 2022 but we’re still categorizing people by race,” George said.
Martin Cohen, a political science professor at JMU, offered the possibility of universities adopting income-based admissions instead of race-based admissions. He said oftentimes, affirmative action can create racial diversity but end up limiting economic and class diversity, creating a college environment with majority upper-class students.
According to an Oct. 31 news article from The New York Times, using income-based admissions has been frequently proposed. In this method, universities would either use applicants’ zip codes or admit the top of every high school class in the U.S. to attempt to achieve socioeconomic diversity.
“It’s very difficult to come up with a program that considers, let’s say, race as a factor without seeming to discriminate against those who are not being prioritized by affirmative action programs,” Cohen said.
Class diversity would eliminate the possibility of racial groups feeling discriminated against, Cohen said, but still create diversity within academic institutions.
But Daniel Green, a sophomore public policy major and member of the JMU College Democrats, said he believes affirmative action policies are still needed.
“It is very important for colleges today to be diverse in race, ethnicity, culture, religion and migration status,” Green said.
Green said implicit and systemic racism is an issue that affirmative action tackles by opening opportunities to those who haven’t had equal opportunities in the past.
Without affirmative action policies, Green said he believes that “great harm” would be caused to education systems and the economy and, relating to the lawsuits, that there’s very little evidence of discrimination against Asian Americans.
“Many conservatives weaponize Asian Americans to quote unquote ‘model minority’ to say ‘If Asians can do it, why can’t everyone else?’ Well, why are they pitting minorities against each other?” Green said.
However, Green said he doesn’t believe race-based admissions policies will continue due to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.
In Grutter v. Bollinger, the Supreme Court upheld California v. Bakke by saying the admissions process should be done holistically, not by quotas. In the majority opinion, written in 2003, former Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said that in 25 years — in 2028 — the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary because they thought racism wouldn’t be as severe, according to a Jan. 24 article from The New York Times.
Cohen said the Supreme Court may continue allowing race-based admissions until 2028 in its decision, although, during the oral arguments, Associate Justice Sonya Sotomayor said the Court didn’t see the 25 years as a set deadline but more of an expectation, according to The New York Times.
“What we also know in those 20 odd years is that racial disparities has grown dramatically as well,” Sotomayor said in the article. “Segregation has grown, the disparity between incomes has grown, and so has the effects of these things in terms of the resources that under-represented groups receive.”
Ruling on the cases will be issued by the Supreme Court in late June, according to The New York Times. For now, universities will still be allowed to use affirmative action policies.
