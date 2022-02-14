As the week of unprecedented challenges for the JMU community came to a close, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller sent out one more invitation for Dukes to come together.
“We want to keep doing everything we can to help our students,” Miller said, “and I don’t want anyone in a situation where they feel that desperation.”
Over the last couple of weeks, JMU and the neighboring colleges have experienced a series of heavy tragedies.
On Feb. 11, the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs), Joanne V. Gabbin and President Jonathan Alger all presented epilogues to the hardships of the last two weeks.
Alger said he was “truly inspired” by all the students who stepped up to help each other in the past two weeks.
“The physical and mental health of our campus community has been, and certainly will continue to be, an urgent priority for our entire institution,” Alger said.
Gabbin, director of the Black poetry conference Furious Flower, brought a poem to speak over the Quad, asking all who attended to exclaim love together as one.
“Love doesn’t need a lot of space to grow,” Gabbin said. “[Love] is the arch that bends towards justice, covering those we anticipate who are not yet born. It is the distance between our imagination and our will.”
Vice President for University Advancement Nick Langridge said this event was a “reflection of the need of a gathering” for the JMU community.
“We need to focus on hope,” Langridge said, “for the students, staff, faculty and alumni.”
Langridge explained that members of the community attending the gathering could write down a short statement of hope on purple, gold and white streamers to then “stream” the messages across campus for anyone who might need them.
As the MRDs performed, the alumni, students and faculty all held up their messages of hope.
“We just all need to be encouraging each other right now; by being proximate, being together convening together, in the hopes of spreading that spirit to the rest of the community that couldn’t be here today,” Langridge said.
Behind Alger stood student body president Jessani Collier and student representative to the Board of Visitors Xaiver Williams.
Williams said he had homework for the administrators and faculty attending the gathering before they could get refreshments.
“You see all these students that are here,” Williams said. “I want you to meet at least two students and affirm them that they are loved and valued because your word is going to help these students to keep going.”
Collier said she would write “coming together, all for one” on her streamer.
“I want us all to recognize that mental health is incredibly valuable,” Collier said. “It’s something that all of us need to take into account in whatever we do.”
Collier said mental health needs to be a part of every aspect of what students, faculty and staff do on and off campus.
“I want us all to come together and address this problem, to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Collier said.
Williams said his streamer contribution would be “you are the light,” explaining that the JMU community can come together.
“We need an increase in focus on mental health, and I think [adminstration is] working on that,” Williams said.
Williams said that over the last four years, the JMU Counseling Center budget increased by over $1 million, and the dean of students budget increased by $400,000. Previous reporting by The Breeze found that the Counseling Center’s uptick totaled $1.1 million. Williams said JMU needs to keep making efforts like these in order to help students.
Students from JMU For the Love of Colorguard (FLOC), helped the MRDs set up for their performance at the gathering.
Senior psychology major Abby Hartzog said she wrote “appreciate the small things” on her streamer because focusing on the tiny things can make a big difference when she has a lot going on.
First year hospitality major Sahar Khan said she wrote “I love you more than my Crocs,” because she wanted hers to reflect something personal.
First year anthropology and religion major Abby Cronan said she’s seen many friends get referred to off-campus help; from “minor things to harming themselves.”
“While I’ve never been in that situation, I don’t want to see my loved ones ever in it,” Cronan said.
Music and food were shared across the Quad, old Dukes talking with new, as the sun cracked through the clouds blowing by.
“As we share our words on these streamers today, I want you to find your own community and create a community,” Williams said. “We may have come here separately, but together we’re here now — all as one."
