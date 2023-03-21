Student body election day is Tuesday, March 21, and the JMU student body will be voting for a new student body president, vice president, executive treasurer and student representative to the Board of Visitors.
All students can vote in the student government elections from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on BeInvolved, or in person at Warner Commons. Here’s what, and who, to know before you cast your vote.
Candidates for Student Body President
The three candidates for student body president are junior Nate Hazen, sophomore Brielle Lacroix, and sophomore Alexis Alston.
Nate Hazen
Hazen, the current president for the Class of 2024, ran for student body president during last year’s election but lost to senior Shawdee Bakhtiari. He said his biggest reason for running again is simply to help people and give back to the JMU community. Hazen said the people at JMU have really “blessed” him.
“My mission hasn’t changed,” Hazen said. “It gives me an opportunity to be there, be a voice for my fellow Dukes, and to be involved and be present on campus with them, see what they want and see how I can help them.”
Hazen said his experience on campus leads him to believe he would excel in the role, mentioning that he’s held executive positions for five different organizations on campus, including Young Life and Active Minds, and knows from those experiences what “making this campus better looks like.”
“I’ve been able to see how starting up and managing clubs work,” Hazen said. “I’ve been involved in so many different aspects on campus … I’ve been able to know that the core purpose is making this place a better campus and a better environment for the Dukes at JMU.”
Hazen said his biggest mission is to continue listening to students and communicating what they want to see on campus.
Alexis Alston
Alston, a current Student Government Association (SGA) senator, said she hopes to be a voice for minority groups on campus.
“I want to make sure all students on campus feel like they have a voice,” Alston said. “I want to amplify the voices that are already being heard and amplify the voices that aren’t being heard.”
Alston said she believes her involvement on campus has prepared her for the role of student body president, as she’s served on multiple different advisory boards on campus, including SGA and JMU’s pre-med honors fraternity Phi Chi. She’s also been involved in programs off campus that promote diversity, such as working with Victoria’s Secret’s brand Pink, which aims to honor diversity, equity and inclusion, according to its mission statement.
“I’m also able to highlight femininity and highlight how important it is to embrace yourself and be comfortable within yourself,” Alston said. “Girlhood is OK.”
Alston said that as a minority student herself, she understands the feeling that “sometimes students can be overlooked” or that their voices aren't taken seriously; she intends to be an advocate for all students who feel this way.
“[I want] to ensure that all students, regardless of their status, feel like there’s a place for them on campus and that they belong at every table that they’re sitting at,” Alston said.
Alston said her campaign can be summed up with three words: safety, transparency and advocacy. She said she’d like to see an increase in mental health resources, drug safety awareness and emergency safety awareness, as well as making sure JMU students are aware of what’s happening on campus.
“I work for the students,” Alston said. “The students don’t work for me.”
Brielle Lacroix
Lacroix, the scholarship head of JMU Student Ambassadors, said that first and foremost, she loves JMU. She describes herself as the biggest “Go Dukes!” person and said she’s been involved on campus since day one.
“I totally subscribe to the JMU spirit,” Lacroix said.
Lacroix said her experience on campus makes her a good candidate for student body president. As a student employee at Rose Library and a leader in some major organizations on campus, including Student Ambassadors and the Class of 2025 Ring Committee, Lacroix said she has a “busy and demanding schedule,” contributing to her having time management skills. Lacroix also credits her experience as a student ambassador for her connections on campus, as well as her extensive knowledge of the resources available to students, which she says make her a good candidate.
Lacroix said she has “tons of plans” for the role. She said that while most campaigns focus on the negative aspects of campus, her campaign focuses more on the positive ones, such as JMU tradition and community, and builds off them. Lacroix hopes to have more events on the Quad and to increase the sense of community, as well as bring more attention to the arts program to show how hard the students here at JMU work.
Candidates for Student Body Vice President
Sophomore Faith Forman, SGA’s current executive assistant, is running unopposed for student body vice president.
Forman said her campaign can be summed up in two words: “modernized traditions.” She emphasized the importance of tradition on JMU’s campus, as well as its decrease after COVID-19, and hopes to bring more attention to tradition on campus again.
Forman said she feels qualified for the position through her previous SGA experiences from SGA class council and working closely with this year’s student body president and vice president, as well as the event planning experience her current position as executive assistant has given her.
Her main objective is to educate students on tradition properly, as she explains that some traditions are “rooted in exclusive ideals.” Forman said she wants to make sure these traditions are welcoming for students of all backgrounds.
“My main goals go back to the reason why I’m running,” Forman said. “Mostly to increase the student body’s awareness about these traditions.”
Forman said another goal she has as vice president is to give more opportunities for students to get more involved on campus, and to have more of the JMU student body attend important JMU events.
Candidates for executive treasurer
Junior Matt Haynicz, a current SGA representative, is running unopposed for executive treasurer. He’s been a voting member of the finance committee for the past year.
In a written statement to The Breeze, Haynicz said one of his main priorities is informing students of opportunities that can help ease financial stress, including grants,, the campus food pantry and SGA contingency funding. He said there needs to be a central place to learn about resources.
“Money is a constant source of stress for so many students,” Haynicz said. “I hope to use the position to inform students.”
Haynicz said he will continue to empower the finance committee and the SGA Senate to provide contingency funds to student organizations. He said the role of executive treasurer will involve managing the funds of front end budget organizations, and that he has new ideas for working with those groups and connecting them to each other.
Haynicz also said he wants to find ways to serve individual students more by expanding opportunities and benefits like clothing discounts and the food pantry, in addition to supporting student organizations.
Candidates for student representative to the Board of Visitors
The four candidates running for student representative to the Board of Visitors are juniors Parker Boggs, Lise Briggs and Abigail Cannella and sophomore Kathryn Manico.
Parker Boggs
Boggs is a current SGA senator double majoring in political science and public policy and administration. He said he’s running to be a “voice for all Dukes.” Boggs said he wants to amplify student opinions exactly as they are heard.
“The most important thing is it's not necessarily what I want, it's what my constituents want,” Boggs said. “I'm working for them on campus, that's why [I] will be there for all Dukes.”
Boggs said his platform has 3 main points: transparency by presenting exactly what the board does; bridging relationships between students and policymakers; and accountability by hearing exactly what students think. He wants to focus on tabling, especially in Warner Commons, to give students an opportunity to share their thoughts, as well as sharing QR codes for students to leave comments.
“I want to make sure that if you have a concern at JMU, you can put it there and I can see it and I will go directly when I go to the board and say, ‘Look this is what's happening on campus,’” Boggs said.
Abigail Cannella
Cannella is also a current SGA senator and a public policy and administration major. She’s held the senator position since the first semester of her freshman year at JMU and has been the SGA membership chair for the past year. She said her experience shows she’s advocated for the student body over her time at JMU.
Cannella said her top goal is to get a student vote on the Board of Visitors, making student input more significant than it currently is. Currently, the student representative can present to the board, who may or may not listen, but a vote would give more weight, she said.
“We’d have some concrete way of making sure that student voices are heard,” Cannella said.
Cannella also plans to run again as a senator and said she’ll work concurrently on a bill of opinion asking Virginia to add a student vote to boards across all schools.
Along with changes to representation, Cannella said she also wants to expand student events, including holding Halftime on the Quad both semesters. She said she also wants to hold a leadership retreat to benefit clubs at JMU, as well attend a unique club meeting every week to “really hear from the student body what matters to them.”
Cannella said she’d plan to have a newsletter and a comment box to communicate with students about what happens at the Board of Visitors meetings. She said she’d also want to host town hall meetings between students, JMU administrators and the Board of Visitors to give students a chance to talk directly to decision-makers.
Kathryn Manico
Manico, class of 2025 president and a hospitality major, said her background in SGA and hospitality will help with her goal of bringing people together through events.
Manico said she wants to make JMU more accessible to everyone during her time in student office by focusing on daily life improvements. She wants to look at accessible parking, improving dining through pre-ordering, shrinking lines and improving the value of a punch by making sure students get the “full worth.”
“My ambition is gonna drive me to go out, interact with people and get their true voice and help with those smaller improvements,” Manico said.
Manico also said the current student representative to the Board of Visitors, Xaiver Williams, was elected as a sophomore and able to serve two terms. She said he was able to grow a lot over his two years, and she’s the only candidate in the same position who’d be able to learn the ropes and potentially serve again the following year.
Lise Briggs
Briggs, a junior majoring in communication studies and health sciences, is the only candidate not currently involved with student government, although she holds leadership positions and is involved in other places on campus like the Creative Passions Coalition, Black Student Alliance and Esteem Models. She said her outside perspective will help her communicate with the student body.
“That I'm a realist, and I can speak person to person — that's something that I have been known for,” Briggs said.
She said her platform focuses on diversity and inclusion, increasing student knowledge and student voices and unifying the campus. She said most students don’t know the impact the Board of Visitors has on university policies and laws, and she wants to help make changes that students actually want.
“Being in the position that I am and having the things that I've gone through here at James Madison University have shaped me into a leader who I think can create change on this campus,” Briggs said.
Briggs said her conversations with students have made it clear that mental health is an important issue, and one of her main goals will be getting policies of awareness and support from the Board of Visitors.
