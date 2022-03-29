Student body election day is Tuesday, March 29, and JMU students will be voting on their new student body president, student body vice president, executive treasurer, student representative to the Board of Visitors, class council and academic senators.
Candidates for student body president
The two candidates running for student body president are sophomore Nate Hazen and junior Shawdee Bakhtiari.
Hazen, the current president for the class of 2024 and leader of Young Life College at JMU, said his biggest reason for running for student body president is self-ambition and servitude because JMU and the people there “changed his life.”
“I know I can do this job, and not only that, but I know I can do a really good job at it,” Hazen said. “I found peace in my heart that I should go for this, not because I want to but because I owe it to others to try.”
As the class of 2024 president, Hazen said the position has been “an excuse to connect with others” and that he wants to continue to do that as student body president.
“I like getting in people’s faces, but with a warm and welcoming smile, and asking people, ‘What is wrong right now, and what can I do to help you?’” Hazen said.
Hazen said he’s on campus around 10-14 hours a day and enjoys being engaged in the community. Hazen said he wants to be further involved in making students’ ideas part of administration’s actions and that he’s recently been meeting with different student organizations on campus to see how he can help make their voices be heard.
“I believe that if I truly put myself under the student government and the student body, and I uplift it to the point that their voices are louder than the administration, then I deserve — I have a right — to go for the student body president,” Hazen said.
Bakhtiari, the current executive assistant for Student Government Association (SGA), said she originally joined SGA to “make connections and better [the] campus, specifically and solely, for the student body.” Bakhtiari said she believes that being in the auxiliary leadership role as executive assistant has prepared her to step into a more frontward leadership position, like student body president, and it has also enabled her to see what students really want and need.
“This position would be such a great stepping stone for me to be able to communicate, serve and represent the people that I care so much about and what I’m really doing this all for, which is the student body,” Bakhtiari said.
If elected, Bakhtiari said she wants to “bridge the gap between JMU and the greater Harrisonburg community.”
“As students, we get stuck in our bubble and we don’t really see the world outside of the Quad,” Bakhtiari said. “As people who live here, even though we’re only living here for four years, what can we do to give back to the community that’s housing our university and helping our university function?”
Additionally, Bakhtiari said she wants to advocate how JMU can always be doing more for its students with its resources.
“I’m very much a servant leader,” Bakhtiari said. “My main goal is to be someone who can help bring things to the forefront and use that position to help other people. A leader is nothing without the people who furnish their leadership.”
Candidates for student body vice president
Junior Carlin McNeil Bumgarner, the current president for the class of 2023, is running unopposed for student body vice president (VP).
Bumgarner said she was a part of the SGA at her high school and knew she wanted to join SGA once she arrived at JMU.
As the class of 2023 president, Bumgarner said her biggest accomplishment has been overseeing the annual Quad Lighting because it celebrates the upcoming holiday season and brings the JMU community together. Bumgarner said she believes she’s demonstrated that she’s capable of bringing the JMU community together — that’s full of many different people and demographics — and wants to continue doing that as student body vice president.
“Going up to a student body position, I am on a bigger platform, so [I] can reach more people,” Bumgarner said. “I believe [I] can make more of an impact [in a student body position].”
As a psychology major, Bumgarner said she wants to push for more mental health resources on campus if elected for the vice presidency. Additionally, Bumgarner said she wants to advocate for more inclusive dining options on campus, such as an increase in gluten-free and vegan options.
Candidates for executive treasurer
The two candidates running for executive treasurer are freshman Mahek Shroff and junior Brandon Market.
Shroff, a current SGA senator, member of the SGA Finance Committee and a finance major, said she’s ready to step into a bigger leadership role because she’s learned a lot about the protocols of the finance procedure this past year and has worked alongside the current SGA Treasurer Noah Pope.
“I see this role as helping to develop and foster my leadership skills,” Shroff said.
Shroff said her goal is to support JMU clubs and student organizations on campus through funding. Specifically, Shroff said she wants to advertise more about the use of contingency funds and program grants SGA can provide clubs and organizations. Shroff said SGA didn’t use all the 2021-22 finance money, but if elected, she would plan to use all the money so it doesn’t go to waste.
“Any organizations or clubs shouldn’t think that funding is a barrier for them to bring new ideas to campus,” Shroff said.
Shroff said she wants to actively communicate and collaborate with students on campus in a “feedback loop.” As an international student from Mumbai, India, Shroff said it’s important for her to engage with the diversity on campus as well.
“I want to impose my ideas and plans, but I also want to engage with the student body,” Shroff said. “I meet a lot of people, and there’s so many ideas. I want to hear them and engage with them.”
Market is also a current SGA senator, member of the SGA Finance and Academic Affairs Committees and a finance major.
“I think with my experience this past year within SGA as a whole and within the finance committee, that I have the experience and knowledge necessary to fulfill my duties [as executive treasurer],” Market said.
Market said his goal is to support JMU clubs and student organizations on campus through funding and lead a successful Finance Committee within SGA. Market said with the contingency funds, he wants to make sure SGA spends all the funding money next year because whatever money isn’t used “disappears at the end of the year.”
Market said he plans to bring hard work, dedication, commitment and communication to the role of executive treasurer.
“I plan to be an open book,” Market said. “I want to be someone that is available to [students] if they want to come talk. I just want to be there for these students and organizations to be able to help them get where they need and to be successful on campus.”
Candidates for student representative for the Board of Visitors
Junior Xaiver Williams, the current student representative for the board of visitors (SRBOV), is running unopposed for re-election.
Williams said he’s running again because he believes he’s made a lot of progress this year in the position and wants to keep the momentum of the success moving forward.
“I don’t really want to give that up yet,” Williams said. “I think there’s still more that I can contribute to the student body and the university as a whole.”
Williams said his biggest accomplishments as the current SRBOV on the student affairs side has been working with Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs; Donna Harper, vice president for access and enrollment management and secretary to the BOV; and JMU President Jonathan Alger. Williams said he’s been able to get the BOV to meet strategically with students at places that are feasible for students. Recently, Williams said the BOV had a board dinner with 12 students, during which each student was paired with a board member to talk about their JMU experience.
“It’s more than just administrators talking the talk, but it’s actually giving them the opportunity to walk the walk and see what students are doing,” Williams said.
On the academic affairs side, Williams said he’s worked hard to get Provost Heather Coltman and Vice Provost Rudy Molina to understand what challenged students moving from and out of COVID-19, through “empowerment talks” — where he and Molina looked at the academic affairs strategic plan for the years 2020-26 to discuss what the university must do regarding commitment and empowerment to make tangible changes in the classroom and in the community. After talking to nine student organizations on campus, Williams said, he presented the provost with six strategic ideas that are action-driven changes for the university to make within academic affairs.
Additionally, Williams said he’s strived to grow the amount of information students have about the BOV with the use of social media, including when they meet, what they vote on and what they discuss. Williams said he’s used this year to be present with students and affirm to them that someone is fighting on their behalf.
“There’s a lot that I’ve done that I am proud of [and] that makes me want to run again,” Williams said.
The motto for William’s new campaign is “Moving Forward” and Williams said he wants to continue pushing for new ideas to keep students engaged and make JMU a better place.
Elected or not, Williams said he's going to push for the mental health bill that Miller is working on, which would give students a better opportunity to access telehealth resources in the JMU Counseling Center and the University Health Center (UHC).
Williams said he’s committed to the JMU community and determined to come up with action-driven solutions that benefit the student body and the university.
“I’m determined to get the work done,” Williams said. “I don’t make promises because it’s only a one-year term and there’s only so much [I] can do in a year … but I do make the commitment that I’m going to be a determined leader.”
Students can vote for student body elections online on BeInvolved or on campus at the Student Success Center (SSC), Festival or Warner Commons from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
