Tim Miller’s day starts around 6 a.m.
He’ll walk his dog or go for a workout before spending time checking in on social media.
At exactly 8 a.m., his whirlwind of a work day as JMU’s vice president for student affairs begins. He starts by meeting with new faculty and staff, getting to know their backgrounds, how they feel in their new positions and if they have any ideas for improvement.
“It’s nice to put faces to the names I get to see,” Miller said after ending a one-on-one.
Today, March 25, he’s meeting outside his new office on the first floor of Alumnae Hall in a room with plenty of seating, a fireplace and a marble statue on the mantle. This is a move from his previous office on the second floor. Miller said he likes the change — it feels more accessible and he can watch as students walk by his office windows.
After participating in a short video for Student Government Association (SGA), advocating for students to get their class rings for the Class of ’24, Miller meets with Dirron Allen, the associate vice president for student life and involvement.
The two discuss how they’re adding more “Zen booths,” the phone box-like quiet room that reside in Carrier and Rose Library. The additional booths will live in places across campus like the Engineering/Geosciences Building, allowing students to take sensitive phone calls wherever they need.
At 11 a.m., Miller meets with the Virginia chapter of NASPA, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, over a Zoom call. The group is made up of administrators in student affairs across Virginia, and they discuss everything from COVID-19 to flex and telework.
Some schools in the meeting agreed that despite the low numbers in COVID-19 cases at their universities, students may be getting tested and not reporting to the universities.
Mental health resources — a recurring topic throughout Miller’s day — was a discussion among the Virginia administrators. JMU, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech narrowed a list of telehealth mental health resources from a list of 20 to four, Miller said. This means all public schools in Virginia could utilize the three vendors the schools decide on.
The group also discussed flex and telework, with Miller saying that JMU has an antiquated approach to flex work.
“[This is a] continuation of a conversation that’s been going on for years,” Miller said. “I want us to be more flexible.”
When he has a down moment he works on emails. He likes to keep his emails at zero, but he had around 200 after being out of the office for a NASPA conference. With that many emails, he works the number down slowly until he hits zero again.
Miller said he’s often double — or even triple — booked. Today, Miller has his weekly lunch meeting with Students Against Sexual Violence (SASV), where he discussed plans for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and brought a guest, Amy Sirocky-Meck, director of the Title IX office. Usually, there are more SASV members at meetings, but only one member was able to make it. Around halfway through the meeting, Miller runs down to Taylor Down Under (TDU) in Madison Union for a photo op in The Pantry. The JMU bookstore ran a fundraiser for The Pantry, and raised more than $4,000.
At The Pantry, one student asked for a photo with him. After one photo, others gather to join the photo as well. It’s a testament to Miller’s somewhat celebrity status on campus. Miller even has a fan page on Instagram — @welovetimmiller. The account posts edits of Miller, using photos he posts on his own social media.
Miller said this status is “weird but great.” Miller said being present for students is why he took the job, and this — alongside his social media presence — might be an explanation for the quasi-celebrity status he has. He posts a video almost every day, often opening with “Hey JMU,” a catchphrase he wasn’t even aware of.
“I’ve put in the effort — showing up authentically for people,” Miller said.
Despite the attention, Miller said his wife Jamie always tells him he can’t take himself too seriously.
After mingling a bit at The Pantry, Miller travels back to the Student Success Center, to meet back up with SASV and Sirocky-Meck. At this point, the single member of SASV has to leave for class, so Miller starts on his next task, meeting with Mandy Vitale, an engagement fellow for student affairs.
Vitale and Miller discussed leadership and initiatives they’re working on including, adding signs discouraging suicide and fencing to parking garages. Miller and Vitale spend the second half of their one-on-one at a presentation of projects for psychology students. This wasn’t originally on his schedule, Miller said, but after a reminder from a graduate student, Miller decided to attend.
Miller walks around to the six different presentations, asking questions and complimenting their work, before going on to his next adventure.
At 2:30 p.m. Miller has a one-on-one meeting with a student, but by the time he makes it back to Alumnae Hall, the student has to leave for class and needs to reschedule. The staff in his office try to comfort Miller — “it’s OK,” they said.
“It’s not, but I appreciate you trying to make me feel better,” Miller said in response.
Miller admits that it’s hard to stay on time with everything on his schedule, and adjusting from online life doesn’t help. Despite his desire to attend everything he’s invited to, Miller said he knows he can’t.
Following his other meetings, Miller meets with another staff member, Taquon Middleton, an Office of Disability Services Coordinator, to discuss Middleton’s proposition for digital murals, encompassing the many important parts of campus. Miller suggests a “seasons of life” theme to visualize the journey a college student takes.
“I never bought that this is the best four years,” Miller said. “This is the peak so far.”
Provost Heather Coltman popped into the room during Miller’s meeting with Middleton, where she encouraged Miller to hang up a variety of student art. As Coltman leaves she tells a story about how she had to call the police because she left her keys in Alumnae Hall. When she got there, the officers recognized that Miller was moving into the office on the same floor.
“I’m just chopped liver,” Coltman jokes.
After a graduation meeting and surprising the JMU Taylor Swift club at their picnic on the brisk day, Miller ends the night with Parents Council, where he mingles with parents at a dinner before giving a presentation on mental health. One would think with a typical office job, Miller would be done by 5 p.m. But he officially ends after the presentation around 8:30 p.m. As far as his job goes, Miller said he gets to do what he loves every day.
“I always joke with my friends,” Miller said, “I get to go to college every day and it’s not weird.”
Contact Ashlyn Campbell at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.