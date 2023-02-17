The movement for JMU to establish its own newspaper began in fall 1921, according to a JMU historical timeline. A year later, the first issue of The Breeze was published on Dec. 2, 1922. At the time, the university was called the State Normal School for Women.
Before JMU established The Breeze, The Virginia Teacher, first published in 1920, served as a place for students and faculty to receive news about the school and alumni. According to the timeline, The Virginia Teacher was primarily a scholarly journal and was published monthly. The journal was edited by faculty but included articles written by students.
The first instance of JMU establishing a newspaper was the “Go-Get-’Er,” which was established by a small group of students and overseen by English professor Conrad Logan. This informal paper was issued monthly.
According to the inaugural issue of The Breeze, more serious discussions about developing a school paper began in the spring of 1922, with a committee devoted to creating The Breeze, which eventually published the first issue.
The founding staff of The Breeze included Roselyn Brownley as editor-in-chief, Florence Shelton as business manager, Anne Gilliam and Bertha McCollum as assistant editors and Emily Hogge as assistant business manager.
Roselyn Brownley
During her time at JMU, Roselyn Brownley served as chair of the committee that created The Breeze. According to an announcement from The Virginia Teacher, Brownley was elected editor-in-chief by the student body, where she served from December 1922 until June 1923.
Brownley graduated from the State Normal School for Women cum laude in 1923. Following graduation, she worked in the Norfolk Public Schools system. According to a History of Norfolk Public Schools document, Brownley served as the first principal of the Lakewood School — now called the Academy for Discovery at Lakewood — in Norfolk, Virginia, when it first opened in 1952. Brownley died in 2000 at the age of 96.
Florence Shelton
Florence Shelton was elected business manager when Brownley was elected editor-in-chief, where she served from December 1922 to June 1923.
In 1924, the university went through a name change, now called the State Teachers College, where Shelton graduated in 1924. Following graduation, she lived in New Jersey and Maryland. According to various newsletters from The Virginia Teacher, Shelton still kept in touch with friends in Harrisonburg. She died in 1990 at the age of 88.
Anne Gilliam
While Brownley and Shelton were elected to their positions, the assistant editors and assistant business manager weren’t. Anne Gilliam was one of two assistant editors for the first edition of The Breeze, where she served from December 1922 until June 1923.
According to an article from The Virginia Teacher in November 1922, Brownley chose Gilliam specifically. She graduated cum laude from the State Normal School for Women in 1923, and by 1934, worked as a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland. Gilliam died in 1989 at the age of 84.
Bertha McCollum
Bertha McCollum was the second assistant editor chosen by Brownley for the inaugural issue of The Breeze, where she served from December 1922 to June 1923. For the first two editions of The Breeze during the fall of 1923, McCollum is named on the masthead as a “typist.”
At the commencement of her senior year in 1926, McCollum received the Snyder Prize, which was named for a local journalist. The prize was given to her for having written the best article of The Breeze that year, although it isn’t clear what that article was. According to a July 1925 edition of The Virginia Teacher, McCollum served as the editor of a summer edition of The Breeze. After graduation, McCollum taught in Delaware and New Jersey. She died in 1991 at the age of 88.
Emily Hogge
Emily Hogge was the assistant business manager for The Breeze from its first issue in December 1922 until June 1923. From October 1923 to May 1924, she was on The Breeze’s masthead as business manager.
Hogge was also awarded the Snyder Prize for the editorial piece “Back Home to Mother,” according to a July 1924 edition of The Virginia Teacher. Hogge graduated from the State Teachers College with a two-year degree in 1924 and was teaching in Arlington County, Virginia, by the end of the same year. She died in 1968.