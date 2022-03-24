“We are in a climate emergency. There are natural disasters that are stronger than ever — wildfires, hurricanes, tornados — all over the world.”
That’s what senior Lizzie Emch, president of the Environmental Management Club (EMC), said on the steps of Wilson Hall during the Harrisonburg Climate Strike on Sept. 24, 2021, that she organized.
The climate strike urged JMU to pursue a net-zero emissions plan by 2050 — an initiative Emch said George Mason University and William & Mary have already pursued — to adopt 30% renewable energy on campus by 2030, bring in fuel-efficient university facility vehicles and adopt multistream recycling and composting efforts across campus.
Following the climate strike, Emch said there were no immediate changes on campus like she originally thought there would be.
Twenty students created a task force Jan. 11 with the goal of researching climate methods, state and federal policies, local strategy, college-level research, outreach and finance. Students on this task force are members of EMC, the Student Government Association (SGA), Madison Recycling and Food for Thought (FFT).
Emch and four other students — junior Jessani Collier, the 2021-22 student body president; senior Tristan Kruse, campus ambassador of JMU’s Peace Corps; sophomore Elena Finelli, vice president of EMC; and senior Katie Wheeler, secretary of EMC — met with President Jonathan Alger and other members of JMU administration Jan. 31.
Emch and her team presented a 50-minute presentation to propose the creation of a task force consisting of faculty, staff and students to help push for a carbon net-zero plan. Emch said there isn’t a verdict yet on the task force but it’s still in the works. Following the meeting, Kruse said they’re “definitely one step closer” to the task force.
Emch said the meeting was productive because students and administration are now intersecting and working together toward the same goal.
“JMU has done a lot, but we can do better,” Collier said.
On Feb. 15, Emch met with Christie-Joy Hartman, executive director for the Institute for Stewardship of the Natural World (ISNW) and professor of integrated science and technology (ISAT), and Abe Kaufman, JMU’s energy conservation and sustainability manager.
At the meeting, Emch said Hartman and Kaufman wanted to find “realistic measures to avoid greenwashing” on campus. Greenwashing is conveying a false impression that a company or university is more environmentally sound than it actually is. Emch said that even though JMU’s goal isn’t to greenwash, she believes the university currently is.
Emch said her team is relying on underclassmen to understand what they’re doing now, so their plans and initiatives continue after she and other seniors graduate this May.
Emch and her team are planning to meet with the ISNW Executive Council to present their rough-draft plan and proposal for the reduction of JMU’s greenhouse gasses April 13. They’re hoping Alger can consider and pass the plans by the end of this year. However, Emch said it’s going to take a few years for there to be actual changes at JMU.
“Back in September, when I started the climate strike, I thought that was when [change] was going to start — when we were going to see change immediately,” Emch said. “But fast forward to February of this year, it seems like this is actually where we’re going to start our plan and the students in the future will be the ones who will have to carry it on and hopefully finish it off, not me.”
Other student organizations on campus are doing their part to help the environment as well. Madison Recycling works to spread awareness and education of recycling across campus.
“A lot of people are unsure of how to recycle [and] what to recycle,” fifth-year Zoya Kirchner, vice president of Madison Recycling, said. “They know JMU isn’t really big into recycling, especially recently.”
Additionally, Madison Recycling is looking for JMU to put more recycling bins and composting options on campus. Senior Kelsey Liske, president of Madison Recycling, said that other than the recycling bins the organization has put into buildings on campus itself, overall, the campus lacks recycling bins.
“JMU has the responsibility to educate people to be informed [and] engaged citizens, and that absolutely has to include environmental practices,” Liske said.
Kirchner and Liske said that although JMU “seems to value how they look and appear on campus,” the university might be using that as a greenwashing opportunity.
“If JMU could get away with greenwashing to make it seem like we have plenty of trees and we offer recyclable or compostable utensils in the dining halls, then maybe they won’t have to do as much to actually make institutional changes to the problems that the environment is facing,” Liske said.
JMU Recycling and Waste Management declined requests for an interview from The Breeze, but Ginny Cramer, assistant director of media relations and deputy spokeswoman, spoke on their behalf. In an email to The Breeze, Cramer said “the university is dedicated to reducing and reusing where possible and to recycling what’s left.”
Cramer said JMU uses the 6Rs — rethink, reduce, reuse, repair or restore, redistribute and recycle — as a “guiding principle towards waste.”
“Our overall objective is to assist the university in becoming a leader in helping preserve our natural resources and sustain a healthier environment,” Cramer said.
According to the city of Harrisonburg’s website, Harrisonburg residents are responsible for dropping off their own recyclable materials to the Recycling Convenience Center on Beery Road or the Recycling Mobile Unit, which travels across the city to various locations every day. Residents must pre-sort their recyclables and place them into the appropriately labeled container, with an attendant on-site to provide assistance. Mike Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, said this combination effort of the recycling center and mobile unit has been very successful.
“We’ve been able to continue providing recycling services here in the city,” Parks said. “It’s just not curbside.”
Parks said the city used to do curbside recycling until two years ago, when it became too expensive of a service for Harrisonburg and other communities across the country to afford. Parks said the reason for this is because China, the main purchaser of those recycled goods, decided it was no longer accepting those types of recycled goods. Additionally, Parks said batches of recycling were often “tainted” due to incorrect separation, so they were deemed non recyclable and thrown out.
Parks said, for the most part, JMU’s recycling operates completely separate from the city as a state entity, with its own contracts and services.
In terms of the climate strike, Emch said it was a chance for JMU and the Harrisonburg community to reconnect.
“Climate change isn’t only a JMU issue, but it’s also a Harrisonburg issue,” Emch said. “It’s a global issue.”
In the coming years, Emch and her team, Kirchner, Liske and other students across campus hope to see environmentally sound changes at JMU.
“This is ripping the bandaid off into starting for change,” Emch said.
Contact Kasey Trapuzzano at trapuzkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.