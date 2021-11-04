JMU women’s basketball journeys toward another campaign while returning a majority of the contributing pieces from last season. The combination of faces, such as junior guard Kiki Jefferson, sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel and head coach Sean O’Regan in his sixth season, give JMU confidence to pose a threat for a CAA title run.
Ultimately, the Dukes came up short in an overtime loss in last season’s CAA semifinals. The upside to this, McDaniel said, is that the team can build off the uncharacteristically hectic season as they begin a new one with many of the same pieces.
“We’re super excited with all of our chemistry,” McDaniel said. “I feel like last year was kind of weird. We couldn’t even fully practice together, so I feel like it was almost a trial run. So this year, we’re super excited to have everyone back fully practicing, and I think it’s been really beneficial.”
In her freshman season, McDaniel solidified her role for the team, and was honored as a member of the CAA All-Rookie Team and won CAA Rookie of the Year. In her second go-around with JMU, she said the prior season allowed everyone to learn how they can help each other reach their full potential.
“I feel like we know each other a lot better,” McDaniel said. “I think even just playing [last season], we know what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are and being able to build off each other.”
Jefferson also attests to the team’s chemistry. A part of the All-CAA First Team from a season ago, Jefferson said understanding how each player operates is critical to achieving the team’s goals.
“Knowing what a player can do and what they can’t do [is important],” Jefferson said, “just knowing how if their shots aren’t falling, how can I help the game become easier [for them].”
Jefferson enters this year on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. Players are eligible for the award if they’re at one of the 26 schools categorized as a “Mid-Major.”
The honors, however, have no bearing on the players’ standings with each other, Jefferson said. The depth on the team, Jefferson said, is what sets them apart from some teams.
“I think once we sub [players] in, it’s just the same,” Jefferson said. “[Being a starter] doesn’t mean anything. It’s just about what you do on the court.”
Racking up a 116-39 (72-13 CAA) record through five seasons, O’Regan enters his first full season since 2018-19, with the last two seasons seeing change due to COVID-19. He said that in such a season, he made the decision to play his freshmen and that it’ll help the team when they begin this season against U. Va. on Nov. 9.
“I think our dynamic is very different from last year, which is a good thing,” O’Regan said. “We’ve got experience now, and we made a conscious choice last year to play our freshmen, so that’s a huge step up for us.”
Alongside McDaniel, sophomore forwards Claire Neff, Annalicia Goodman and Steph Ouderkirk, along with sophomore guard Jamia Hazell, all saw the court in some capacity last season. O’Regan said growing pains accompany a court filled by freshmen, but it’s worth it not only for the team but for their growth as players.
“[The freshmen] had some tough times,” O’Regan said. “But having that experience now is going to really benefit them. I just think that’s how you continue to grow, and that’s something I’ll push for everybody here.”
From 2017-18 to 2019-20, O’Regan led the Dukes to three consecutive regular season CAA championships, and then last season, they fell in overtime to Drexel in the CAA semifinals. Despite these finishes, O’Regan said he has a good feeling about their chances this time around.
“[Winning the CAA] is always the goal,” O’Regan said. “I do think we have a really good chance at [winning] it. I think if you look at us on paper, you might think we’re not as talented. But to me, we have enough talent, and we’ll be as together as a team as I’ve ever had.”
The Dukes begin their trek to attempt to win the CAA when they host their first game with fans against U. Va. on Nov. 9.
