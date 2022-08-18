As JMU football prepares for its first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and their toughest slate of games in program history, The Breeze surveyed JMU fans to understand their expectations for this season and the near future. The survey was released on multiple social media platforms and was available from Aug. 6-11. The Breeze received 428 responses.
The survey asked respondents to answer 10 questions, ranging from predictions on JMU football’s upcoming 2022 season to projecting if JMU will ever make a high-level bowl as well as the outlook for other JMU programs in their inaugural Sun Belt Conference seasons.
Everyone quoted from The Breeze's survey is anonymous.
How many games do you expect JMU to win this season?
0-3: 8.6%
4-5: 34.3%
6-7: 50.9%
8-9: 4.4%
10-11: 1.6%
The majority of fans think JMU will have a winning record, but one said "it's hard to get excited for only a 5 to 6 win team." [sic]
While this is true, the move to the FBS is a big step, with another respondent bringing up the uncertainty about how JMU will fare in its first season in the FBS.
“This year is really a toss up,” the respondent wrote. “We could go 9 and 2 or we could go 2 and 9, I really don't know what's going to happen. This team is rebuilding a little bit after losing so much talent to the transfer portal, but if our new recruits can step up and really do their part then we can have a really great season.”
However, if the results of the survey comes to fruition, this would give JMU yet another winning record, extending a streak that dates back to 2002, and the fourth such season in JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti’s tenure.
While fans have said they have moderately high expectations for the Dukes since the schedule’s release, the players say they’re holding themselves to the same standard they’ve always had in the FCS. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said JMU’s still motivated to win even without the ability to compete in the Sun Belt championship or a bowl game.
“The motivation will always be winning on a week in, week out basis,” Ukwu said. “Once the whistle blows and we are between the lines, it’s gonna get competitive.”
At Sun Belt East Division media day, Cignetti said he isn’t sure what JMU’s record will be, but that the team will be competitive week in and week out.
“I am not a prognosticator, I can’t tell you how many games we are going to win this year, next year,” Cignetti said. “All I can tell you is we are going to work every day to make this the best it can be.”
Having a winning record in its first season in the FBS would put JMU in the company of some of its new rivals. In 2014, Georgia Southern had a 9-3 record in its first FBS campaign, and Appalachian State put together a 7-5 record in its first year. In 2010, Georgia State finished 6-5 to cap off a winning first FBS season.
“They just need to prove they belong,” one respondent said. “Win one or two conference games and don’t lose by more than two scores."
Where do you expect JMU to finish in the Sun Belt East Division this season?
First: 1.6%
Second: 3.7%
Third: 18%
Fourth: 36%
Fifth: 29.2%
Sixth: 8.6%
Seventh: 2.8%
Fan expectations are higher than those of the Sun Belt’s coaches. Preseason polls released July 25 predicted the Dukes will finish next to last in the Sun Belt East division at sixth place, only ahead of Old Dominion, another new member of the conference despite the Monarchs qualifying for a bowl game in 2021.
“Normally I am standing up here [at media days] as one of the favorites to win the [FCS] National Championship and the unanimous favorite to win the conference championship,” JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Today, we are picked next to last in the eastern division.”
Cignetti said the only other time he was picked to finish next to last in a division was when he was coaching a former CAA foe of JMU’s, Elon, in 2017. That season, the Phoenix defied expectations and were 8-1 after nine games but lost three straight down the stretch.
The fans' expectations for Cignetti’s Dukes have a chance to become reality if JMU can pull off a 2017 Elon-esque season, albeit it’ll be much more difficult in a conference dubbed the toughest in the Group of 5 and referred to as a “gauntlet” by one respondent.
Who do you expect to be the starting quarterback for the Dukes this season?
Todd Centeio: 75.5%
Billy Atkins: 18.5%
Alonza Barnett III: 6.1%
Respondents value experience when it comes to the quarterback position. Todd Centeio is a graduate transfer from Colorado State who started two years for the Rams, an FBS program. He accumulated 2,958 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air and 439 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.
After JMU’s closed scrimmage Aug. 13, Cignetti said he’s liked what he’s seen from Centeio in the early stages of camp, an encouraging sign for the sixth-year signal-caller’s chances at starting Week 1 versus Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3.
While redshirt freshman Billy Atkins may lack the experience Centeio has, he’s familiar with the system at JMU. Atkins spent the 2021 season with the Dukes backing up Cole Johnson. In four games, Atkins attempted 14 passes and threw for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Alonza Barnett III is a true freshman, and while he doesn’t have experience playing in college, he has an impressive resume at the high school level. He was all-conference as a sophomore, junior and senior. In 2021, Barnett III led his team to a state championship, winning championship game MVP.
Due to its transition from the FCS to the FBS, JMU is not eligible for the Sun Belt Conference championship this season. How many years before JMU wins the Sun Belt?
Next year: 3.5%
2-3: 41.1%
4-5: 44.4%
6-7: 7.2%
8+: 3.7%
“I won’t be watching as much,” one respondent said, “since we won’t be eligible for any bowl or championship.”
A handful of respondents felt this way about being held out of the conference championship and bowl games, with one comparing it to the CAA ban from last year. That respondent said the fans went “bananas” about the CAA ban last year, wondering if the “fan base will be as upset this year.”
Looking at the responses, this is probably a realistic expectation. The transition from the FCS to the FBS is going to be difficult — Cignetti said it himself.
“We could get away with things at the FCS level and play our C+ game … and still get the result and still have a great weekend,” Cignetti said. “We can’t do that anymore because we are going to be playing good teams week in and week out, and we got to play our A game more often.”
Consistently maintaining a high level against tougher competition may take time for JMU. One respondent echoed this sentiment, saying the Dukes were able to “get up” for one FBS game per year. The respondent said they’re concerned by the “size and speed” of the FBS level and that, at first, it’ll be difficult to maintain this level for the full season. Another respondent claimed that depth will be the Dukes’ biggest issue this season.
“Fans need to temper expectations,” a respondent said. “We will compete but this is a step up. FBS competition [is] significantly deeper than what we have seen. Games won’t be decided at the half.”
Growing pains are imminent early in the Sun Belt transition — especially after losing wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey to the transfer portal — and, as Cignetti said at media day, other Sun Belt schools are poaching recruits from JMU while it can’t compete for hardware this season. It’ll likely take time for the Dukes to blossom into perennial conference title contenders.
Due to its transition, JMU is not bowl eligible this season. How many years before JMU qualifies for a bowl game?
Next year: 37.1%
2-3: 43.7%
4-5: 12.4%
6-7: 4.2%
8+: 2.6%
This is probably a fair assessment. To qualify for a bowl game next season, JMU must win 6 games. This would make them eligible for any of the Sun Belt-affiliated bowl games, assuming they're not picked for the CFP.
The Sun Belt released a statement about its new bowl lineup in May 2020, which will be in effect through the 2025 season. In this lineup, the Sun Belt has annual bids to the New Orleans and LendingTree bowls.
The conference also has bids to send three teams to the Boca Raton, Camellia, Cure, Famous Idaho Potato, Frisco, First Responder, New Mexico and Myrtle Beach bowls. Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said at media day that the conference is looking into adding a sixth Sun Belt-affiliated bowl.
What past rivalry game are you most looking forward to this season?
Appalachian State: 55.4%
Old Dominion: 39.7%
Georgia Southern: 0.7%
Other: 4.2%
JMU and Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern and others share a rich history of competitive games. App State being the top selection is understandable, considering its stretch in the 2000s — JMU lost to Appalachian State in the 2007 FCS playoffs; the following year, the Dukes hosted the Mountaineers and erased a 21-point halftime deficit to win 35-32.
Old Dominion likely gained attention due to the prospect of a budding in-state rivalry. The Dukes and Monarchs have limited history — only two matchups, with ODU winning both. JMU and Georgia Southern have not played since 1992, and in their eight-game history, the Dukes are 1-7.
Marshall and Coastal Carolina also received votes on the survey. JMU has played both programs twice, holding a 0-2 record versus Marshall and a 1-1 record versus Coastal Carolina.
Would you rather watch JMU compete for an FCS National Championship or a potentially mid-level bowl game?
Bowl Game: 60%
National Championship: 40%
While the prospect of playing for an FCS National Championship seems alluring, respondents seemed to value what comes with a move to the FBS, a bowl game, many saying in the free-response section of the survey that playing FBS teams during the regular season drove the decision to vote for a bowl.
One respondent said it's not as clear cut as a bowl game versus a national championship — it’s deeper than that.
“It’s having competitive, meaningful games every single week with regional rivals in a conference that if you win the conference title is a meaningful achievement in itself at the highest level of college football divisions,” the respondent said, “Vs. check mark, [sic] on to the next blowout wins against overmatched opponents who do not value or invest in their program as much as JMU in order to compete for a national championship.”
In an article from The Athletic, Mike Barber, former JMU Athletics reporter for the Daily News-Record, said fans might be at a crossroads after so many years watching JMU compete for championships and now seeing the Dukes’ season culminate in a mid-December, early afternoon bowl game.
“I’ll be curious how the fans react when the ceiling is a low-major bowl game. At the FCS level, you’re the last team standing,” Barber told The Athletic. “I know so many fans who would make that trip to Chattanooga or Frisco [for the national championship]. It was such a moment. How will they react when it’s a bowl game in a less-than-desirable location? But the fans have been clamoring for this move overwhelmingly. They really want it.”
The ability to compete for a national championship on a yearly basis versus the bid for a mid-major bowl game is quite the trade off to make, one respondent said they're excited for the potential for growth as a result of this move. It seems that fans who responded are excited not just for the prospect of a JMU bowl game but the fruits that come with FBS football.
“I answered I would rather play for the Natty than a bowl,” a respondent said, “…BUTTTTTT I need to add I would rather be SBC than CAA/remain FCS based on the changing dynamic.”
How many years before JMU plays in a New Year’s Six bowl game?
1-3: 3.3%
4-6: 15%
7-9: 24.5%
10+: 35.7%
Never: 21.5%
This question may never be answered. The New Year's Six bowl games include the Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange bowls, two of which represent the semifinal games of the College Football Playoff (CFP) on an alternating basis.
The Rose, Sugar and Orange bowls all have conference tie-ins with Power 5 conferences, eliminating JMU from eligibility at this time. This limits JMU to three opportunities at a New Year’s Six bowl game, so long as one of these three isn’t a CFP semifinal game and JMU is ranked between No. 1-4 in the country.
The highest-ranked conference champion in the Group of Five in the CFP era, Cincinnati at No. 4 in 2021, is the only team to receive a bid to one of the other three bowl games, the Sugar Bowl, in the CFP semifinals. This puts JMU at an extreme disadvantage in the Sun Belt if the Dukes hope to make a New Year’s Six bowl in the near future, which usually only sees one representative among 12 teams and is likely why over 80% of respondents said they believe it’ll be at least seven years before it happens, if at all.
What future Power 5 matchup excited you the most?
Virginia Tech (2025): 47.4%
U. Va (2023): 46.3%
North Carolina (2024, 2028): 3.5%
Louisville (2022): 2.8%
This is again a case of in-state rivalries gaining more attention, with Virginia Tech and U.Va. receiving almost every vote. JMU fans have previously referred back to the 21-16 victory against Virginia Tech in 2010, of course, because that was one of the biggest wins in program history, and also one of only six games in which an FCS team defeated a ranked FBS opponent since 1978.
A meeting with U.Va. is scheduled for 2023, another in-state matchup JMU fans shared excitement for. The teams have met three times, with the Dukes winning once.
There are intriguing matchups in Chapel Hill taking place in 2024 and 2028 and a matchup versus Louisville this season, but neither carry the weight of the in-state foes for the fans.
The Dukes also had a matchup with Liberty University scheduled for 2026. The game, scheduled to be played in Lynchburg, was canceled due to a clause in their contract allowing for a cancellation of the game if either team moved conferences.
A new contract was agreed upon with the two teams meeting in 2033 in Lynchburg and 2034 in Harrisonburg.
How many JMU sports do you expect to play in a conference championship game this season? (all sports besides football are eligible)
0: 2.6%
1: 10.5%
2: 28.3%
3: 33.4%
4: 15%
5+: 10.3%
While the decision for conference realignment was mostly driven by football, all other sports at JMU are transitioning as a result of this jump to the Sun Belt, albeit three JMU sports — lacrosse, field hockey and swim & dive — aren’t currently sponsored by the conference.
The majority of respondents said multiple teams will compete for conference championships, with only 2.6% thinking that no team will compete for one. The fans might be onto something — on the podium at Sun Belt media day, JMU graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese put it simply: “The standard is excellence at JMU.”
This is seen outside of football, with multiple teams competing for conference titles each year at JMU, including lacrosse winning a national championship in 2018 and softball reaching the Women’s College World Series in 2021.
The Dukes currently sit just over two weeks away from their week one meeting with Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 3. How JMU will perform this season is yet to be seen, and is frankly unpredictable, which is what has one respondent excited for the season.
“The unpredictability makes it exciting,” the respondent said. “When winning by 21 plus is expected, it takes some of the fun away.”
Grant Johnson contributed to this article.
