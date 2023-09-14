Welcome to The Quad. We’re glad you’re here. I’m Michael Russo, The Breeze’s executive editor, and we have a mix of great stories in today’s paper and tomorrow’s Breeze TV broadcast. Here’s what you need to know:
After its tied match Tuesday against in-state foe U.Va., No. 9 JMU men’s soccer (4-0-2) remained undefeated. Graduate midfielder Clay Obara was also named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week, which followed his recognition on Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week.
On the print edition’s cover this week, we feature the drought facing Harrisonburg. Despite some rainy days and glimpses of cooler fall weather, the drought warning persists. The city has suggested residents preserve water voluntarily through methods such as taking short showers instead of baths, avoiding letting water run and not overwatering lawns. JMU has yet to release its own official guidelines but encourages students to adhere to the city’s recommendations.
Student band Cartwheels plans to release its second single at the end of the month following the release of its first track, “Palace of Wonder,” this summer. The members all met while students at JMU and plan to pursue full-time music careers in Athens, Georgia, soon.
Breeze TV’s Alexa Bonilla has your Weekend Round-Up — a preview of the top events in the ’Burg this weekend. You can make your way downtown Friday night for a vinyl release party at the Golden Pony or head to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Saturday for family fun at Food Truck Fest, which will raise funds for Open Doors shelter. Check out Alexa’s video for all this and more.
And on Breeze TV tomorrow, top stories include an in-studio interview with Open Doors’ executive director, Nate Riddle, a feature package on JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan and, as always, our weekend weather forecast. Make sure to tune in on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube at 3:30 p.m.
That’s all for this edition of The Quad. Enjoy your weekend, and we’ll see you again Monday.
Have any thoughts about our new look? Let me know at breezepress@gmail.com.