Buckle up, everyone, for an arduous four-hour journey.
I first reviewed “Justice League” in 2017 and found the theatrical cut to be fairly mediocre. After years of people online begging for Zack Snyder’s version to be released, it’s finally come to fruition. Now, I can confidently say that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” manages to make the movie simultaneously more coherent and less logical, gives slightly improved action scenes and drastically changes the movie’s pacing to pan out as a film that’s still just alright.
Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) begin the film similarly, looking for powerful individuals to form an alliance as Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) begins to gather three mother boxes to terraform Earth.
For the most part, the movie hits many of the same beats but goes more in-depth for certain parts to add more context. This includes the death of Superman (Henry Cavill) driving Batman’s desire to form the Justice League and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) learning to cope with his death.
The first half emphasizes exposition in an explanatory yet disjointed sequence of events. While setting up where Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) and Flash (Ezra Miller) are mentally, the scenes feel more like setup for the characters’ planned solo films — or what was planned back in 2017, at least, given the cancellation of the Cyborg film. While some “Aquaman” characters are shown and talk about his mother and his destiny to be king of Atlantis, the dialogue feels clunky and forced, given these scenes add no weight to the film overall.
The second half is more action-oriented, but it also goes into strange-but-intriguing comic book concepts. Battles such as the final fight in Russia against Steppenwolf and his army of parademons play out very differently. More brutal action takes place, along with the presence of what would’ve been the sequel’s big villain — Darkseid (Ray Porter).
While action scenes were redone or added, there are advantages and downsides to them. Some scenes are exciting, as the Flash gets to flex his muscles and show why he’s an important member of the team, even if he’s a nitwit. Cyborg also appears to get some new weapons to play with as Steppenwolf’s own assaults become more brutal. Given this is a Zack Snyder film, fights sometimes turn from exciting to boring, as they shift to massive explosions and senseless violence as a way to keep the audience’s attention.
Steppenwolf’s motivations are improved upon with the addition of Darkseid. His quest for the mother boxes becomes a journey of redemption after Darkseid previously failed to control the planet. Steppenwolf’s worship of Darkseid becomes unnerving as he seems to fear the ruler, even groveling at his image in hopes of earning Darkseid’s attention and respect. This change in ideology is more exciting than the generic “destroy-the-world” premise, implying that Steppenwolf is nowhere near the Justice League’s biggest problem, as Darkseid looks to conquer any planet on his search for the Anti-Life Equation.
Steppenwolf’s new design is awful, to say the least. He maintains the same body shape but dons a new set of armor that seems to be a darker shade of gray and holds many spikes. The change has no real purpose and feels distracting when closeup shots show that his spikes appear to move on their own.
The film is split into six chapters and an epilogue. The epilogue consists of the final scenes of the movie along with teases for Snyder’s original plans for a sequel to “Justice League.” Most likely, nothing will come from these scenes, but they’re easily the best part of the film, showing some fascinating avenues that could’ve been explored further. These scenes include a further look into the future, similar to Batman’s dream in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
While there’s plenty of new material for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” to work with, it still does nothing to elevate its quality. Any improvements made are counterbalanced by the immense length it took to get a proper explanation, along with the occasional change that feels unnecessary to the integrity of scenes established from the theatrical cut. By the second half, where almost all the gripping scenes are played, an entire movie’s length has already passed and worn the audience down. The movie is fine overall and satisfies curiosity over what fans had begged for but fails to be worth watching more than once.
Sorry to those who like a full-screen film — the only way to watch the movie is in a 4:3 aspect ratio, meaning there are black bars on the side of the screen to “maintain the integrity of Zack Snyder’s vision,” according to the starting screen on HBOMax.
The sheer length of the film is painful to say the least, causing the audience to beg for its end by the time any interest is gained in any new scenes. According to one of my roommates, “This is more an experience than a movie.”
