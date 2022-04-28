Twenty seconds to shoot a perfect arrow.
Anna Miscione, a current JMU fifth-year geology major, stands on a stage, surrounded by bleachers with cameras televising her every shot. Glancing up at a monitor, she said she saw herself on TV, holding her recurve bow as its long, thin frame makes a shallow curve away from her body.
Her goal? Score as many points as possible by hitting as many bullseyes as possible, she said. Miscione and her partner, Brady Ellison, are in the bronze medal match of the 2017 Hyundai Archery World Cup in Turkey.
Miscione said she and Ellison must alternate shooting arrows every 20 seconds for at least three rounds, maybe up to five, all the while hoping they can shoot better than the other team. At the height of her career, Miscione estimated 90% of her shots to be bullseyes.
“It’s a big mental mindset you have to be in … it’s very repetitious,” Miscione said. “You have to be okay with … being boring.”
At age 24, with an archery career spanning national archery tournaments, international world-stage competitions and Olympic trials, “boring” may not be an accurate description of Miscione’s life thus far.
No matter the soil — American, Colombian, Turkish — Miscione made sure her mindset didn’t waver.
“You have to steel yourself,” Miscione said. “It’s very mentally taxing of a sport.”
‘Haybales and dinky bows’
Miscione’s first real experience with archery was at church summer camp when she was 8 years old. Even though the setup was haybales and “dinky bows,” she said she came home and told her dad she enjoyed the sport.
“When you’re 8, you’re in that stage of life where you want to do something for about a month, and then you’re done,” Miscione said, “but it didn’t stop … I just loved it.”
From there, the sport slowly bled into her life — other extracurricular activities like ballet and Irish dancing fell away, and by the beginning of middle school, archery was it.
During high school, Miscione spent four hours practicing on a school day and six to seven hours on a weekend day, all the while shooting at targets that stood 18 meters away for indoor shooting and 70 meters away for outdoor.
“When I was in high school … I would wake up, go to school, go to practice, go home,” Miscione said. “That was my life.”
Archery quickly spilled into the lives of Miscione’s parents as well. Her father, Mark, became her equipment manager and supplemental coach. Miscione described her mother, Lisa, as an “archery mom.”
“Once she started shooting tournaments and that kind of thing, I did all the travel organization,” Lisa said. “I got really involved learning the rules, learning the setup.”
Soon, all of the practice hours, missed time with friends, and family work paid off. In 2013, Anna made the United States Archery Team (USAT) with the top archers in the nation. She moved up the team’s ranks, eventually making it to the senior women’s recurve team in just two years. Lisa attributed Anna’s success to self-competition.
“She’s very goal-oriented and challenge-oriented,” Lisa said. “A lot of it wasn’t necessarily just breaking records. It was breaking personal bests.”
Unexpected challenges
In summer 2019, Miscione was gearing up for her junior year of college and getting ready to begin an internship at JMU when she noticed the slightest changes in her vision, she said. Her eyes wouldn’t focus on some days, or she’d get headaches from her regular glasses.
Her optometrist sent her to a neurologist. The neurologist sent her to get an MRI.
Seven hours to remove a strawberry-sized brain tumor. Medical staff told her it was a close call.
“I could have started having pressure headaches, and” — she snapped her fingers — “dropped like a fly,” Miscione said.
Lisa recalled her daughter’s sense of calm before entering surgery.
“She just accepted it … It was just another challenge that she was going to face,” Lisa said. “Us, not so much. We were very anxious.”
After hours on the operating table, Miscione said, she spent five days in the ICU and 12 days in in-patient rehabilitation. She lost hearing in her left ear, experienced total facial paralysis for a year and relearned how to walk.
“I never felt insecure about [any] of this, because to me, what is there to feel insecure about?” Miscione said. “It’s just part of life to me.”
Miscione said her return to archery was met with communication barriers between her brain and her body as she tried to switch her shooting hand and style.
“It doesn’t totally transfer,” Miscione said. “I don’t know how I don’t know.”
Miscione said she hasn’t “truly shot” at her competitive level since the surgery, but she’s trying to get back into the sport. She’s still an active part of the JMU club archery team and attends competitions in support of her teammates.
“Moral support — that is the name of the game now,” Miscione said, laughing.
Miscione’s JMU teammate and friend of five years, Caroline McCracken, said she tried to find the balance between giving Miscione space and offering her support when she returned to archery.
“It’s really frustrating to be an elite athlete and be so good at what you do and have that taken from you,” McCracken said. “But once she started getting stronger, it was almost like she just put her foot down from an outsider’s perspective … [She] was like, ‘I’m still going to do this, and I’m going to enjoy it.’”
McCracken said she admires Miscione’s “fighting spirit” and her ability to balance a competition mindset with laughing and enjoying her time on the archery range. Miscione said she knows unchecked emotions can grow and affect an archer’s game.
“The ones that would get angry, they never lasted long because you can’t get angry,” Miscione said. “You just kind of have to let it go. You can’t keep dwelling on it.”
In archery and in brain surgery, her mindset prevailed.
Contact Sarah Foster at foste4fc@dukes.jmu.edu.