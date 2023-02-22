The sound of snaps filled the room as passionate voices emptied their hearts out on topics such as sexuality, reflection, breakups and love. On a stage, lit with pink lights, surrounded by colored rose petals and dressed elegantly, the Word Is Born Writers’ Society (WIB) held its annual Love Me, Love Me Not open mic night to a crowded audience in Taylor Down Under (TDU) last Wednesday.
The night began with Society executives and members sharing excerpts from stories they’ve written, poems they’ve written or admired and self-written pieces of flash fiction. Each performance received a chorus of snaps by the audience as they cheered the members on. After a brief intermission for a best-dressed contest, the stage was open to audience members to share something of their own. Several audience members shared personal pieces with the rest of the room, many receiving their respective snaps and cheers of approval.
“Events help bring awareness to our wonderful writers and the club at large,” Amber Dow, senior biotechnology major and WIB president, said. “For me, it is a wonderful opportunity to share what I love with the public and encourage others to express themselves.”
The WIB holds an open mic night every semester — Spook Night in the fall and Love Me, Love Me Not in the spring. Junior WIB treasurer Katharine Burgess described the event as a “showcase for writers both in and outside the club” with one of the event’s goals being “to get people more interested in creative writing.”
Freshman psychology major and WIB member Madeleine Magnant praised open mic nights for the opportunities it gave writers to present their work and to recognize each others accomplishments.
The event also allows society members to share their work with people who might not be writers themselves, a different audience than when they share their pieces during meetings.
“Opening things up to the audience reveals how talented people are,” Burgess said. “Many of them aren’t in any writing-oriented major but it’s wonderful how they feel safe to go up and read something they wrote.”
Magnant said the open mic portion allows students to “step out of their comfort zone” and try something new. Magnant also mentioned their love for being an audience member and watching non-members share their writing.
“Honestly, one of the best parts of the event is getting the chance to openly marvel at how skilled these writers are, both inside and outside of the club,” Magnant said.
As Dow mentioned, the open mic night allows WIB members to “share the basis of collaborating, curating and celebrating writing” that’s at the center of the Society with outside members.
“[WIB] is a great space for anyone with an interest in writing to develop their own writing, learn from other writers and build a community of understanding, thoughtful, creative people,” Magnant said.
Both Burgess and Magnant hailed WIB as a place to “relax and unwind” as they work on and grow their writing free from the stress of grades. Burgess mentioned how the club allowed her to “grow into different mediums” with her writing, such as poetry and short narratives, and improve at constructive criticism.
Magnant said being a member has benefited them, praising the “community of friends” the society gave them, as well as it being a chance to be inspired by the work that is shared by others, much like Dow.
“Word Is Born has meant the world to me,” Dow said. “I joined right before COVID hit. It provided stability and friendships that have lasted many years. Multiple members who have graduated still interact with and support the club. It has provided me with so much confidence in myself and my writing ability.”
The sense of community is one of the biggest appeals, according to all three club members. Although intimidated as a freshman, Magnant said everyone was easy to get along with and admired the humor and “sense of passion” within the group. Magnant also said they appreciated the lack of judgment within WIB, saying it fosters more collaboration than competition and they don’t feel the need to prove themselves for any reason. The drive to write doesn’t come from a need to excel at it, but “from a love of language and what it can create,” they added.
“I’m passionate about writing because I think it’s one of the many ways people attempt to communicate their experience,” Magnant said. “Life is fast-paced and the way we communicate with each other isn’t always mindful, and so reading and writing is an opportunity to slow down and understand, and in turn, be understood.”
Through WIB, JMU students get to foster and explore the world of writing and their love for it. Whether it’s through group writes during meetings, sharing stories for feedback or events such as the open mics, all of them are a “celebration of writing,” Magnant said.
“I hope younger members know that it isn’t as scary as it looks to share their work,” Dow said. “I want them to be confident in themselves as writers. I love every single member of this club and I am so excited to see where the future takes them and their writing.”