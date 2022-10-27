A bald eagle was hit by a car and left with an injured left wing. An Eastern ratsnake writhed his head through an air vent and got the rest of his body stuck. An opossum fell from a set of stairs on the side of a building.
These are just three of the almost 90,000 total patients — more than 200 various species — the Wildlife Center of Virginia has brought in to rehabilitate.
The Center, founded in 1982 and located in Waynesboro, Virginia, operates as a veterinary hospital for native wildlife. Bill Sykes, who began volunteering for the Center in 2011, said the Center’s mission is far greater than “fixing broken animals.” While that’s important, the true mission, Sykes said, “is to teach the world to care about and to care for wildlife and the environment.”
Sykes used the example of throwing an apple core out of the window of a moving car to explain how people may be harming wildlife without realizing it.
“People think, ‘An apple core is biodegradable, who cares?’” he exclaimed, throwing his hands up.
But the apple core attracts a mouse, which is seen by a hawk perched on telephone wires on the opposite side of the road, and the hawk instinctively dives down to capture the mouse and —
“BAM!” Sykes yelled. “The hawk gets hit by a car.”
Sykes said in many cases there’s a human component to how wildlife gets injured. That’s why the Center’s outreach staff works to educate the public about native wildlife and their needs.
Karra Pierce, director of veterinary services, said staff members rely on the public to get injured animals to the Center as quickly as possible, if it’s safe to do so. She said she encourages rescuers to call the Center before they intervene so staff members can talk them through necessary steps.
Once the rescuer delivers an animal to the Center, veterinarians perform a physical exam to determine how to help the critter.
There are two categories of animals at the Center. First are the patients, who are brought into the Center after being rescued by members of the public. Second are the non-releasable education ambassadors. These animals were once patients but are now non-releasable because they are no longer able to survive in the wild.
Outreach Coordinator Connor Gillespie said normally, an animal is humanely euthanized if it has severe injuries or wouldn’t adjust to captivity.
“We certainly don’t want to make an animal live a lifetime of stress [if they can’t adapt] to human care,” Gillespie said.
But every once in a while, Gillespie said, a non-releasable patient meets the criteria for becoming an education ambassador; they’ve shown they might adapt well to a setting like the Center, which has the space and habitat for species and the staff has the knowledge to care for them.
Gillespie said the Center houses about two dozen non-releasable education ambassadors, deemed non-releasable for circumstances like blindness, head trauma and reliance on human care. Their purpose is to educate the public, Gillespie said.
One past education ambassador, Sykes said, was a great horned owl. He was found trapped in a chimney and named Briscoe after the chimney sweeping company that saved his life. Despite making a full recovery at the Center, injuries on both of his wings made him unable to fly silently — a necessity for the stealth-bomber. Deemed non-releasable, Briscoe was kept at the Center as an education ambassador.
Sykes said working with these non-releasable birds of prey is his favorite aspect of volunteering at the Center, but training to handle the birds is no easy feat. Volunteers who want to work with birds of prey must demonstrate safely getting a bird out of its enclosure, handling a bird perched on one’s glove and using a jess — a thin strap used to tether an animal and prevent it from taking flight — to maintain control over a bird. Sykes passed all the tests and was able to begin working with the birds of prey.
While getting to know the birds has been the “apex” of his volunteering, Sykes said, there was a point when he thought his time alongside them would end. He was leading an educational program with Misty, a barred owl that was almost completely blind. Misty was perched on a metal hoop and secured with a jess — “or so I thought,” Sykes said.
After he showed her off to the audience, he turned around to continue the program. When he turned back, he said, Misty was flapping her wings, soaring above the crowd.
He was one hour into a four-hour program and panicked but told himself “the show must go on.” He finished the presentation while the Center’s staff searched for Misty, but she was never found and would likely never return due to her blindness.
Sykes said he felt guilty and terrified the Center would never let him work with the birds again but was grateful to find out the incident was merely an equipment malfunction that he had no part in.
Even so, he equated is to “the worst day of my life.”
While the Center’s not a zoo, it holds additional in-person and virtual opportunities for the public to interact with the animals and holds programs for local schools. Some in-person events include Staunton’s Earth Day celebration and Eagle Fest in Lorton, Virginia, where the public can get an up-close look at three of the education ambassadors.
For those who prefer to meet wildlife virtually, the Critter Cam livestreams from three different habitats within the Center on its website with a staff-moderated discussion for questions. The Center will hold its 40-year anniversary celebration online on Nov. 9.
“One family postponed their vacation because [their student] was so excited to see an animal live on cam,” Gillespie said.
The education ambassadors’ personalities are hard not to adore, Gillespie said. He said his favorite recent interaction with the education ambassadors has been between two barred owls named Gus and Athena. He said every time he walks outside, he hears the two calling back and forth to each other from their flight pens.
While education animals get names, patients get numbers. The ultimate goal is to release patients back into the wild, Sykes said, so they remain nameless in an effort to keep the staff from becoming too attached.
Pierce said a typical day for the hospital side of the Center involves patient treatments like giving medication, taking X-rays, creating a daily overview of care plans for each patient and performing physical examinations, and diagnostics for newly admitted patients.
One of the most severe injuries Pierce said she’s seen in her patients is lead poisoning. Hunters often hunt with lead ammunition and leave the animals’ carcasses behind, attracting other hungry animals. These animals then ingest tiny pieces of lead but can make a miraculous recovery with the right treatment. This was the survival story of an opossum last October that, after five courses of chelation therapy, was released the following month in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Pierce said outdoor cats are also a detriment to wildlife. Their hunting instinct makes them one of the leading causes of injured animals at the Center.
Along with saving wildlife, training veterinary and rehabilitation interns and externs is also a primary focus of the Center, Pierce said.
“I really love the people I work with and the students I get to teach,” Pierce said. “I work with a team of people who all have the same goal as me, which is returning a wild animal back into the wild.”
Once patients have made a full recovery and have undergone testing to ensure they’d survive in the wild, if possible, the person who originally brought the animal into the Center is contacted to return the animal to its natural habitat. Those who find a sick or injured wild animal can call the Wildlife Center for advice on the best way to help. Gillespie said this is the Center’s way of repaying those who took the time to get the animal proper care.
The National Wildlife Federation recognized the Wildlife Center of Virginia as the Conservation Organization of the Year in 2007, a title Sykes said was much deserved.
“They described the Wildlife Center as the world’s leading teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine,” Sykes said. “I’m just honored to be a part of it all.”