CORRECTION (8/31/2023 3:20 p.m.): A previous version of this article incorrectly said the Starbucks in Rose Library is open. The Starbucks is still under renovation, and there is no firm opening date yet, JMU Dining said Thursday in an email to The Breeze. The article has been updated.
Because of the renovation and closure of Carrier Library and the Starbucks inside it through fall 2026, JMU students must seek out alternative locations to fulfill their coffee fix.
Sophomore Taylor Gauthier was a regular at the Carrier Starbucks, going about two or three times a week, she said. The Starbucks was the closest on-campus spot to Apartments on Grace so, to adapt, she’s been making her coffee at home. Gauthier said she thinks a great place for a coffee shop would be Apartments on Grace, where “a lot of students park … and could grab a coffee or breakfast on the way to class,” she said.
Gauthier said she believes the Carrier Starbucks comforted many students. She said it was a motivating factor for her to study at the library as well as a way to spend time with friends. Now that the closest library, besides the Music Library, to Gauthier is Rose Library on East Campus, she said she feels she won’t have the same motivation Carrier provided — worried about the “huge possibility” Rose Library will be too crowded throughout the year with Carrier out of service.
Although the Carrier Starbucks has been closed, there are two smaller Starbucks options on campus: the truck between D-Hall and Gabbin Hall, and a new station inside Mr. Chips, which sits next to the train tracks between the Village residence halls and the Union. The Starbucks at Rose Library is currently closed due to construction delays and is anticipated to open soon, Jenna Gray, JMU Dining Director of Student Engagement, said.
Jason Blomstrom is a Starbucks barista at JMU and was an art student in 1979, the last year he attended the school. After working at both the Rose and Carrier locations, Blomstrom said he’s already recognized regulars trying out the Mr. Chips Starbucks.
The Starbucks inside Mr. Chips, part of the P.O.D. Market, opened on Aug. 21 and serves a limited menu without any food items and most of the regular drinks. Blomstrom said he’s noticed a “steady increase” in customers, with plenty of surprised faces at the new coffee addition.
Sophomore Julie Pietrak is also stationed at the Mr. Chips Starbucks and she’s noticed Mr. Chips is already starting to become more of a hangout spot rather than the quick grab-and-go market it was in the past. She’s also noticed more people also taking the time to sit down around Mr. Chips since the Starbucks opened. Blomstrom and Pietrak said they believe Starbucks’ customer experience and reputation have made the coffee staple such a necessity to campus, adding that the Starbucks franchise has an atmosphere that cannot be so easily replicated or replaceable.
Still, there are a variety of coffee shops on campus apart from the Starbucks locations, including: Merge Coffee at Taylor Down Under in the Union, Dunkin’ at the Student Success Center, Java City in D-Hall, Lakeside Café in the College of Business complex and Panera at Dukes Dining.
Off-campus alternatives
There are also plenty of off-campus coffee alternatives for JMU students, though they may be too far out of the way for those living on campus without a car.
Grace + main coffee shop is just barely off campus as a part of Hotel Madison, located across the street from Apartments on Grace. Greenberry’s Coffee & Tea Co. features small batch, craft-roasted coffee and is just across the street from Memorial Hall.
Only a five minute drive away from the JMU Bookstore is Coffee Hound, a dog-friendly coffee shop. Black Sheep in downtown Harrisonburg — at a new location off E. Market and S. Mason streets that debuted Aug. 7 — offers a variety of coffees, roasted beans and foods. Broad Porch Coffee Co., located at Agora Downtown Market on S. Main Street, is covered with plants and coffee beans from many countries, while Drifters Cafe features a horchata latte and mexi mocha latte.
Merge Coffee Co. has both an off-campus location in addition to its spot in TDU. Heritage Bakery & Café on S. Main Street has coffee and bakery items such as cakes with dried flowers and intricate detailing. Cinnamon Bear Bakery and Deli on University Boulevard. has a variety of sandwiches and baked goods to go along with their coffee. The Maple Cafe on E. Market Street recently opened in the Valley Mall and has a variety of flavors to add to your coffee. Chestnut Ridge on W. Gay Street has a wide variety of coffee beans from all over the world to choose from. Sugar & Bean Cafe on N. Main Street has specialty drinks like a matcha latte and bourbon caramel latte.
Carrier Library is scheduled to reopen in fall 2026. Although the library previously had a Starbucks location, there is no confirmation the Starbucks will return. JMU Library’s website does say there will be “a café and social space,” but exactly what business will be running the café has not been revealed.