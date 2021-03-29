Last September, Microsoft announced its purchase of ZeniMax Media for a whopping $7.5 billion. The deal is the second most expensive acquisition in the industry’s history, and it became official on March 9 with an announcement posted by Phil Spencer — vice president of gaming at Microsoft — on Xbox’s website. However, the acquisition left many to question what the deal meant for Xbox’s future plans on exclusivity and Game Pass with its new list of first party developers.
The acquisition provides Microsoft with ownership over developers such as Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios and Machine Games. Along with these studios is its rather extensive list of intellectual properties, including “The Elder Scrolls,” “Fallout,” “Dishonored” and “Wolfenstein.” One can assume the move was made to bolster Microsoft’s first party lineup for this upcoming generation, yet the question of exclusivity still lingered in the air for some time.
After months of speculation, Phil Spencer answered most of the questions consumers had been waiting for with a roundtable interview on March 11. He started by expressing Xbox’s continued support for legacy games.
“We have games that exist on other platforms, and we're gonna go support those games on the platforms they're on,” Spencer said. “There are communities of players, we love those communities, and we'll continue to invest in them.”
He then quickly acknowledged that there were some contractual obligations that would prevent all future titles from the newly acquired developers to be exclusive. This is most likely referring to “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo,” as both have specific timed exclusive deals with Playstation.
However, after covering his bases, he made sure to make one message clear: “If you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. That's our goal, that's why we're doing this, that's the root of this partnership that we're building.”
With that direct statement, most assumed it was safe to say that future titles like the next “Elder Scrolls” or “Fallout” would not only be exclusive to Xbox, but would launch on Game Pass. Game Pass is Xbox’s growing subscription service that allows players to pay $15 a month to gain access to over 100 games. If this were to be true, Xbox could potentially close — and even surpass — the gap between itself and Playstation.
With this interview also came the reveal of new additions to Game Pass from the acquired studios. Starting on that day, “Skyrim,” “Morrowind,” “Fallout 4,” “Fallout: New Vegas,” both “Dishonored” entries, several “Wolfenstein” games, “Doom: Eternal” and more were made available. All of this information points to Xbox’s continued commitment to Game Pass and its belief that subscription services are the future of gaming.
Even with the reveal of this new information, there were still some unanswered questions. Spencer didn’t touch on the exclusivity of Bethesda’s newly announced “Indiana Jones” game or the long-awaited “Starfield.” Both of these could potentially have contractual obligations with other platforms, but consumers will have to wait longer to know for sure.
No matter the minute details, Xbox fans should be happy to know that Microsoft is making massive moves to continue to build its brand. As of recently, it’s been reported that Microsoft is in talks to purchase the popular instant messaging platform, Discord, for over $10 billion. This could potentially mean the integration of Discord’s video and text messaging tech into Xbox’s consoles and perhaps an addition to the Game Pass subscription.
These recent expenditures are building a foundation for Xbox — a foundation that will surely catch the eye of its competitors. Players will have to wait and see if Microsoft will dish out any more money for new studios or companies, but in the meantime, let the idea settle in that the next “Elder Scrolls” is seemingly confirmed to be an exclusive experience.
