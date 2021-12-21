With the film and television industry chock-full of stale revivals and reboots of preexisting material, the last thing audiences want is a misguided reiteration of a beloved classic film. Thankfully, “West Side Story” — directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg — sticks its landing, updating and improving upon the original 1961 musical movie.
“West Side Story'' marks new territory for the seasoned director — Spielberg’s first musical. After multiple failed attempts in developing an original musical, Spielberg settled on reimagining his favorite childhood film.
“I just was never happy with any of my own attempts because looming in the background and upstaging everything original that I tried to mount as a musical was always my favorite musical, ‘West Side Story,’” Spielberg said in an interview with IGN.
Based on the 1957 Broadway musical, “West Side Story” is a renovated retelling of “Romeo and Juliet.” The narrative explores the star-crossed relationship between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), who are separated by their associations with rivaling teenage gangs — the Jets and the Sharks, respectively.
The gangs are divided by ethnic identity — with the Jets composed of native New Yorkers and the Sharks made up of Puerto Rican immigrants. At the beginning of the film, the gangs are depicted clashing over inner-city territory, with the immigration of Puerto Rican people into New York City as a point of contention for the Jets.
This tension comes to a head at a school dance, where the conflicting groups participate in a fervent dance battle. The cultural differences between the two groups are delineated through their respective costumes and dance style. The Jets sport a collectively cool-toned wardrobe and are choreographed in American jazz style. Contrastingly, the Sharks don warm-toned clothes, and their movement harkens back to a Latin Mambo-style dance.
In different circumstances, portraying ethnic tension through dance could fall flat and be viewed as vapid. However, under Spielberg’s direction, the utilization of separate dance styles allows both the gangs’ cultural individuality and the film’s awe-inspiring choreography to shine. The choreography is spectacular throughout the film’s entirety, with the musical number “America” led by Anita (Ariana DeBose) as a standout.
The film brims with astonishing performances throughout — particularly Rachel Zegler’s Maria. The film marks Zegler’s first performance in a film, with the actress cast while she was in high school. The rookie’s soprano voice is already her staple, with a video of the actress singing Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” in an empty auditorium going viral in 2018.
Zegler’s vocals are showcased best in “A Boy Like That / I Have a Love,” where she pleads to have her interracial relationship understood. Audiences are guaranteed to be captivated after witnessing the couple’s first interaction, with a long, uninterrupted close-up on Zegler’s face capturing both Maria’s naivete and earnest enamoration ofTony.
Another standout performance comes from actress Rita Moreno. She starred in the original 1961 version of “West Side Story” as Anita, returning 60 years later to play shop steward Valentina. While the recasting of Moreno may initially feel gimmicky — bringing back an original cast member for publicity — Moreno earns her rightful place with an impassioned rendition of the ballad “Somewhere.”
Spielberg makes large strides to update the classic story, allowing the material to exist within 2021’s social landscape. The 1961 adaptation infamously employed dark-brown makeup to white actors in an attempt to make them appear Puerto Rican. However, 2021’s “West Side” ensured all Puerto Rican roles were played by Latin actors. Lyrical adjustments to songs were also made, omitting racist lines that described Puerto Rico as an “island of tropical diseases.”
Further modernization is seen within the character Anybodys. Anybodys has traditionally been characterized as a “tomboy” girl, longing to be inducted in the Jets. In Spielberg’s adaptation, Anybodys is reimagined as a transgender man, adding a much-needed depth and dimension to the character.
Acknowledging the need for authenticity, Spielberg also refused to include English subtitles for any of the Spanish dialogue within the film, claiming that “subtitling the Spanish [would be] disrespectful.”
While this may intimidate audience members who don’t speak Spanish, the directorial choice ultimately works in a way where anyone can understand what’s going on in the narrative. Even if characters speak Spanish for a long time, their body language and surroundings convey the meaning just as effectively as their actual words do.
“West Side Story” is ideal for both long-time fans and newcomers to the musical, with Spielberg keeping intact the spirit of the original while providing innovative and exciting updates to the material.
