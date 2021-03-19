While week one of “The Masked Singer” has ended, the competition has begun. After a nostalgic unmasking of Kermit the Frog, it’s time to introduce group B.
The first contestant to enter the stage is the Black Swan. There are many clues shown, like a red card, a chess piece, castles, the number five and the letter X. For the performance, the Black Swan sings “Barracuda” by Heart. By the way she works the stage and maneuvers a microphone, viewers can tell she’s a performer. Her vocals are strong, and she owns the stage as if she’s done this before.
For the guesses, Ken Jeong starts it off by guessing Anya Taylor-Joy because the clues gave him a “Queen’s Gambit” vibe. Jenny McCarthy guesses Camila Cabello from the letter X for “The X Factor” and the number five for Fifth Harmony. Nicole Scherzinger follows up on “The X Factor” clue and guesses Leona Lewis. The Fifth Harmony theory sticks out, but the singer has less of Cabello’s sound and more of an Ally Brooke tone.
Next, Nicey Nash introduces Grandpa Monster. He plays the persona of a grandfather and walks around with a walker. In his clue package, the first two things that stand out are a football play sketch in the form of a six and the number 97. The clue package also has a weight with “6.2 tons” in it.
For his performance, the stage is set as a bingo hall. He tosses the walker aside and sings “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega with a burst of unexpected energy and a younger voice.
The guesses are interesting. Robin Thicke first thinks about Ashton Kutcher or Dax Shepard, but he references the football clue to make Johnny Manziel his final guess. McCarthy uses the kettle bell as a connection toward heavy-weight wrestling and guesses The Miz. Jeong gives one of his classic out-of-left-field guesses with Scott Disick. Although the clues don’t point directly toward him, his vocals have the distinct sound of Kutcher’s voice.
After Grandpa Monster comes the Chameleon. In the clue package, he mentions having a famous father and the number 007. Several technological objects and the letters I.T. appear, as well as a DJ turntable.
For the performance, he sings “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly. He has a subtle attitude and seems comfortable on stage. He doesn’t have extravagant dance moves but does a nice job vocally.
During the guesses, the judges come up with several ideas. Jeong starts off with the decent guess of Dwight Howard, while Thicke guesses RedFoo from LMFAO, since his father is a famous recording executive. The most outrageous guess comes from Scherzinger, who thinks it’s Nick Cannon. She points out that he had on platform shoes, so he could be hiding his height. The season is filled with twists and turns, and this could be one of them.
After the Chameleon comes the Phoenix. The clue package shows a constellation of a car, several phoenixes and some tea. The contestant talks about their father being a role model and having to live behind a mask most of their life.
After the clues are presented, the Phoenix performs “Tik Tok” by Kesha. While they don’t have the strongest vocals, the singer takes the visuals to the next level for their performance. They get the crowd and judges on their feet and seem to enjoy themselves.
When the fun ends, the judges get serious. Scherzinger guesses Johnathan Van Ness due to so many LGBTQ+ clues and the word “me” in bold to represent the Emmys. McCarthy uses the other clues to narrow it down to Caitlyn Jenner. Jeong gives another strong guess with RuPaul because of the race car and the line, “Here’s the tea,” which is one of RuPaul’s catchphrases. The Phoenix’s voice sounds very much like Jenner.
The final performer to go on stage is the Piglet. In the clues, it talks about him being a hopeless romantic who gets his heart broken easily. The clue package shows a rose with sharp thorns, a heart tattoo with an ax through it and a fortune cookie.
For the performance, the Piglet sings “Speechless” by Dan + Shay. The song title mirrors the reaction the audience and judges have during the performance. The Piglet is subtle on stage, but the real power comes from his voice.
The judges start to decipher the clues. Jeong thinks it’s Adam Lambert due to the rose, which represents the name of his new album. Scherzinger guesses Charlie Puth due to the heartbreak clues, as well as the thorn to represent his breakup with Bella Thorne.
Once the audience votes, Nash announces that the Phoenix is going home. The judges make their final guesses. Thicke guesses Laverne Cox and McCarthy sticks with her first guess, Jenner. Jeong and Scherzinger also stick with guesses RuPaul and Johnathan Van Ness. When the mask comes off, Jenner appears. The audience and judges seem excited to see her.
Week two was equally as good as last week, and it’s only the beginning. Now that everyone has met the contestants, viewers are anxious to see who’s who.
Contact Gracie Brogowski at brogowsx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter @Breeze_Culture.