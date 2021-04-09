Just when viewers of “The Masked Singer” may have thought the twists were dying down, they stand corrected after week five’s surprises.
Week five is the Group B finals and, like Niecy Nash says, “The stakes are higher than Robin [Thicke]’s falsetto.”
The first contestant to perform is the Black Swan. For the clue package, she shows “10/10/10” –– which Nicole Scherzinger says she assumes was a nod to the idea of a competition show –– a black cat, a purple dinosaur and a backpack with a picture of the state of Montana, which Ken Jeong says he thinks stands for the show “Hannah Montana.”
The Black Swan gets everyone in the studio on their feet with an incredible performance of “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston. Her voice has the strength to project at a forte volume and the range to hit high notes. The bonus clues for this week are something from each contestant’s house. For the Black Swan, it was a unicorn given to her by a friend who recently passed away.
The judges then go down the row with their guesses: Jenny McCarthy guesses Emily Osment, Thicke guesses Victoria Justice and Jeong thinks it’s Brenda Song. This week sounds less like Ally Brooke and more like the artist JoJo.
After the Black Swan is Piglet. For his clue package, Piglet shows a spider to represent his wife, a genie lamp and a ribbon that says “1 der,” which Scherzinger interprets as a One Direction clue. For his performance, Piglet serenades the crowd with “7 Years” by Lukas Graham. The performance is beautiful and brings McCarthy to tears, as she says it reminds her of her son.
For his at-home item, Piglet shows off a chain with two dog tags and the letter “P” on it, which he says is special to him. Scherzinger guesses Kevin Richardson, Jeong believes it’s Zayn Malik and McCarthy goes down the Backstreet Boys route as well, guessing AJ McLean. After the performance, viewers may hear a boy band vibe in Piglet’s vocals.
The third singer is the Crab. In his clue package, he shows a plate of mac ‘n’ cheese and a framed picture of Big Ben and he talks about how his mother always made sure to keep him on the right path. For his performance, he sings “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James. Although there isn’t much movement, the Crab has everyone dancing.
Right after the performance, though, he says he’s having difficulty breathing and is overheating, so the crew escorts him backstage to cool off and catch his breath. When he comes back, he reveals a bowler hat as his bonus clue. McCarthy thinks it’s either Martin Lawrence or Bobby Brown, and Jeong guesses Shawn Stockman from “Boyz II Men.” This week, the Crab still sounds like Lenny Kravitz.
Next is the Chameleon. This week’s clue package talks a lot about his “little chameleon,” so viewers may conclude that he’s a father. More clues include several clocks that simultaneously say 3:46 and a hint toward martial arts by showing Chameleon taking a martial arts class. The Chameleon sings “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez. This performance confirms that he’s either a rapper or is associated with rap.
For his bonus clue, he brings out a plate of buffalo wings with carrots. Scherzinger guesses Waka Flocka Flame, Thicke predicts it’s Wiz Khalifa and McCarthy guesses Machine Gun Kelly. While all those guesses are logical, Thicke might be onto something –– the Chameleon’s vocals sound like Kalifa’s.
After the Chameleon comes the weekly wildcard. This week, Nash introduces the Bulldog. For his clue package, the Bulldog has football and hip hop dancing references, the letters “GT” and “B99.” For the performance, Bulldog sings “Candy Girl” by New Edition. He’s upbeat and has fun on stage.
For his bonus clue, he shows a cue card with the phrase, “And..live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.” Consequently, the judges rattle off names of famous “Saturday Night Live” comedians. Jeong guesses either Andy Samberg or Chris Tucker, and McCarthy guesses Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock.
When it’s time to vote, Nash throws a curveball of her own and says she’ll be the deciding factor for this week’s elimination. She announces the Bulldog will be the one leaving and must immediately unmask without any final guesses. When the mask comes off, the audience is excited to see host Nick Cannon underneath. Nash then announces Cannon will be hosting for the rest of the season, starting next week, and says her farewells.
This week definitely was different compared to the past few weeks and ended with an unexpected unmasking. Now, viewers must wait and see how the Group A finals pan out, then welcome back the main host and whatever tricks he has up his sleeves.
