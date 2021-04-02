While last week was the return of Group A, Group B returns to the stage for its second performance and the next “wildcard.”
The first one to perform is Grandpa Monster. For his clue package, Grandpa Monster adds a boxer, a Santa hat and a pair of headphones. One component that stands out to the judges is when he lures the idea of tension between him and the Piglet. The song he chooses to sing is “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett. The moves and actions that happen throughout the performance is appropriate for the song. He kicks over some props, throws a small firecracker and goes to the camera at one point to physically kick it. It’s an energetic performance that’s perfect for this song.
For this week’s extra clue, the contestants show the judges their first celebrity crush. For Grandpa Monster, it’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Right away, Ken Jeong makes a forehead-smacking guess of Kevin Hart due to how close he is to Johnson. Robin Thicke also uses the Johnson clue and guesses another one of his friends, Jack Black. Nicole Scherzinger reflects on the boxer clue to think of boxing and thinks of Jake Paul, who challenged Connor McGregor to a boxing match. Two weeks ago, Ashton Kutcher was looking like a good contender, but it’s starting to look and sound like someone from a younger generation because of how different the vocals are when one compares each performance.
After Grandpa Monster leaves the stage, it’s Piglet’s turn to perform. This week, his clue package revolves around football. There’s a knight’s armour suit, a helmet with a horse on it and some clues involving Texas. For his performance, the Piglet chooses “Good to be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. He has a full-blown choreographed performance with some incredible vocals.
For his celebrity crush, he presents a poster of Meg Ryan. Jeong guesses NSYNC member JC Chasez, Scherzinger guesses Austin Mahone and Jenny McCarthy guesses the two Knight brothers from “New Kids on the Block.” The Piglet has a voice similar to Mahone, so Scherzinger could be onto something.
The next singer to approach the stage is the Black Swan. Her clue package focuses a lot on her relationship with her parents. She talks about having to fly away from them for her career, but that didn’t keep them apart forever. Another clue shows a penny next to a nickel and a globe.
For her performance, she sings “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. This song does a great job portraying the subtleness and strength of her vocals. She adds a great deal of emotions as well. Unlike the last two performers, the Black Swan doesn’t have an extravagant setup – no insane light show or lavish props – which is perfect for this song.
The Black Swan reveals that her first celebrity crush is D’Angelo. Scherzinger uses her vocal range as a clue and guesses Demi Lovato. Jeong goes out on a limb, as usual, and guesses Lindsey Lohan. Thicke guesses Ashley Simpson after the discussion of parent difficulties in the clue package. While they all have logical guesses, the voice still sounds like Ally Brooke from Fifth Harmony.
Up next is the Chameleon. For his clue package, there’s a graduation cap, art and fashion. He talks about losing someone who was close to him. For the performance, the Chameleon sings a cover of “21 Questions” by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg. His delivery is calm, like the original song. When listening to him, the viewers can easily assume he’s in the rap industry.
For his first celebrity crush, they reveal a picture of Salma Hayek. The judges then go over their guesses. Jeong chooses Iman Shumpert this week because he recently lost his aunt, and Scherzinger guesses Dwayne Wade because of the cheese for Wisconsin which represents Marquette – located in Wisconsin – where Wade played college basketball as well as the tailoring mannequin for fashion. McCarthy guesses 2 Chainz because of the cheese for his song “Blue Cheese” and the peaches to represent his home state, Georgia. After looking at the clues and seeing how he acts on stage, there’s a possibility that the Chameleon is Ludacris.
The next to appear on stage is this week’s “wildcard.” For week four, the newest contestant to join Group B is the Crab. His clue package discusses how his family’s been through a lot and consists of things like a broken mirror, 2 + 3 and a copy of the Mona Lisa.
For the performance, the Crab sings “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. The Crab’s vocals are pure and smooth. One can tell that he’s a soulful artist. The entire judging panel gives him a standing ovation.
For his first celebrity crush, the Crab presents a picture of Janet Jackson. The judges then go over their guesses. Jeong thinks it’s Bobby Brown and Thicke guesses John Gill. After listening to the vocals and connecting the clues, the Crab could be Lenny Kravitz.
After the audience votes, it’s time for elimination. Unfortunately, Grandpa Monster’s the one to go home. While the audience is bummed, they’re just as excited to find out who it is. For their final guesses, Thicke chooses Johnny Manzel, McCarthy guesses The Miz, Jeong sticks with his earlier guess of Hart and Scherzinger sticks with her earlier guess of Paul. Grandpa Monster takes off his mask and turns out to be Logan Paul. Everyone is stunned with excitement, and Scherzinger is shocked by how close she was.
Week four was successful with a lot more clues and questions. It’s going to be interesting to see if there’ll be any new game changers next week.
