Group A has returned to “The Masked Singer” stage with some knowledge of what its opponents have to offer, although this week’s curveball throws everyone off with the first “wildcard.” Before anything starts, the hostess and judges introduce the guest panelist for the night, Joel McHale. McHale is a common guest panelist, so it isn’t a surprise to longtime viewers.
The first contestants to come on stage are the Russian Dolls. For clues, there’s a mobile of three planets, some letter blocks that spell “help” and a banjo. Another big clue is that one of the dolls went through a big medical problem, but had support from the other doll. The first thing that Nicole Scherzinger points out is that they were both a similar size when they had different proportions for Week 1. Together, they sing a jaw-dropping performance of “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes. While they’re talented as solo singers, the harmonies are incredible. As the duo continues singing, a third doll appears on stage, shocking the judges even more.
After they sing, host Niecy Nash announces the singers spent all week creating self portraits. The Russian Dolls painted an Andy-Warhol-type portrait of one doll driving. Robin Thicke thinks it’s Sugarland since they once dealt with a tragic collapse incident during a show. McHale thinks it’s Boyz 2 Men and Ken Jeong guesses The Jackson 5. When the third doll came out to sing with the harmonies, it sounded a little like The Jonas Brothers. Plus, Nick Jonas was diagnosed with diabetes, which could be the medical issue.
Next is the Raccoon. For his clue package, there were multiple references to boxing being his first start into the industry. They also show coffee beans on the side, but didn’t have much to say about them. This week, the raccoon performs “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. He has the stage set up as if it’s the Old West. He even starts hitting on judge Jenny McCarthy. The vocals were a bit raspy, but looks like he’s having fun performing.
For his portrait, the Raccoon added small bats in the background, which made McCarthy think of Batman. Thicke said he was originally thinking of Danny DeVito, but the boxing clues sent him down a new path and he guesses Tony Danzel. Scherzinger was also focused on the boxing clues, but guesses Sylvester Stalone, since he used to be a boxer too. McCarthy guesses John Voight.
The third singer to perform is Robopine. The clue package for him shows construction work and police lights, and he even says those were the types of people he’d called heroes back in Costa Rica. They also have a stuffed cat and throne appear during the clue package. He does a majestic cover of “All of Me” by John Legend. His vocals are smooth, and listeners can tell there’s going to be a day where he nails an unforgettable note –– it brings Scherzinger to tears. There weren’t any sounds that gave away his identity immediately, but it’s either an artist with a soulful tone or an actor with a hidden talent.
When it’s time to guess, the Robopine gives them another clue with his portrait: It’s him holding a guitar and wearing a shirt with a spider on it to represent facing fears. The spider clue made Scherzinger think of Brian McKnight, but she changes her guess to Jason Derulo since there’s a cat likely because he was in the movie “Cats.” The superhero clue and red eye makes Thicke think of Westley Snipes. Jeong has another forehead-smacking guess of Eddie Murphy because of the throne as a potential representation of “Coming to America.”
The Seashell is the next contestant on stage after the Robopine. The Seashell has many cooking references in the clue package as well as a stopwatch and baseball. This week, the Seashell sings Demi Lovato’s song “Confident.” Throughout the performance, confidence was all that viewers saw in her. The vocals were intense, and she ended the performance with a powerful note.
For her portrait, Seashell had a tornado of objects in the background including a microphone, a book, a mixing bowl and a dumbbell. The judges focused mostly on stars who are associated with cooking. McHale guesses Ashley Simpson and Jeong guesses Katie Slate. Thicke combines the two clue packages and comes up with Hailey Duff who does everything that’s portrayed in the portrait. Two weeks ago, Kristen Bell seemed like a good guess, but after Thicke’s explanation, the Seashell could be Duff.
Although this week is supposed to be the top four of Group A, it’s also the week of the first “wildcard” contestant. When Nash calls the wildcard to come on stage, an Orca appears. The clue package is set in a pizzeria. According to the Orca, that’s where he got his start. There were clues of him being in comedy as well as the time 2:59 and a boat. The Orca performs “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sisters and goes all out. Listening to the vocals, viewers can hear him having a good time without even watching. The judges suddenly get up onto the table to dance.
For the portrait, he depicts himself surfing with a rocket in the background. Scherzinger interprets the rocket as a nod to a Foo Fighters song and guesses David Grohl. McHale notices there was pumpkin pizza on the menu and guesses Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins. McCarthy guesses Kevin Bacon because of the pizzeria address being 1313 as a nod to “Apollo 13” and “Friday the 13th.” While the judges have some good guesses, the Orca acts and sounds exactly like Adam Sandler.
After the audience votes, it’s time to announce who’s going home. The votes come in and the Raccoon is sent packing. For their final guesses, Jeong picks Danny DeVito, McCarthy guesses Gary Busse, Scherzinger keeps her guess for this week with Stalone, Thicke also keeps his guess of Danza from this week and McHale follows along with Thicke.
The Raccoon takes off his mask to reveal Danny Trejo. The judging panel gets really excited, but a little mad at themselves for not getting it right. Trejo comments that he’s done a movie with every person that the panelists guessed.
After another intense week, it’s going to be interesting to see Group B as well as the next “wildcard.”
