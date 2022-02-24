Eating disorders have the “second highest mortality rate of any mental illness,” according to the Eating Disorders Coalition (EDC). The disorders affect people of all ages, genders and social groups. Feb. 21-27 is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, a campaign focused on educating the public and providing support for those who’ve been affected by eating disorders, according to the National Eating Disorder Alliance (NEDA).
The most common eating disorder in the U.S. is Binge Eating Disorder (BED), which involves a loss of control while eating large amounts of food, followed by feelings of guilt, according to NEDA. Other types of eating disorders include Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). Below are several resources and coping strategies to help those who are struggling.
Practice self-care
Substance abuse, mood disorders and anxiety disorders are often co-occurring in those experiencing eating disorders, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Therefore, managing your mental health can be helpful in minimizing stress and possible destructive behavior brought on by disordered eating and exercise. Some ways to do this are to get a good night’s sleep, be mindful and stay connected with friends and family, according to NAMI. The JMU Counseling Center also offers several relaxation and art-making opportunities, such as at The Oasis.
Allow yourself to rest
A common compulsion for people with eating disorders is to excessively workout, an issue that’s especially common in college students. NEDA states that approximately 95% of college students with a diagnosed eating disorder are members of a fitness center. Regularly exercising can be helpful in lowering stress levels; however, excessive exercise can be harmful to your body and can be accompanied by restrictive eating.
Finding an outlet for rest is important not only physically but mentally. Some ways to rest include practicing mindfulness and self-soothing activities in addition to avoiding possible triggers, according to NAMI.
Use apps to help stay on track
According to NEDA, the best-known contributor to eating disorders is the “sociocultural idealization of thinness.” Social media can reinforce this idealization, showing carefully crafted and posed photos while selling them as real life. Minimizing social media use can help reduce body comparisons and the compulsion to excessively exercise and monitor food. Reducing phone use in general can improve mindfulness.
Even so, there are online tools and apps that can help as well. There are numerous screening quizzes available to monitor symptoms and possible warning signs, such as from Mental Health America. Additionally, there are eating disorder-specific apps — like RR: Eating Disorder Management and Mindshift CBT, which are completely free — available to help with promoting relaxation, reducing anxiety and journaling.
Create a positive body image
The National Eating Disorders Collaboration (NEDC) defines body image as “a combination of thoughts and feelings that you have about your body.” Becoming less critical of your body is important to reducing negative thoughts, which can contribute to negative compulsions associated with exercise, such as exercising as a way to earn food. Some ways to create a positive body image are to appreciate all that your body can do and to see your body as a whole instead of focusing on specific parts, according to the JMU counseling center. Additionally, rerouting your focus to helping others and creating change in your community can help reduce the hyperfocus on your own body.
Seek help from a counselor
Educating yourself and changing your environment to encourage your recovery is beneficial, but seeking professional help can aid you in actually treating the eating disorder rather than just coping with it. According to NEDA, treatment normally includes psychological and nutritional counseling, as well as monitoring your medical and psychiatric needs. For on-campus treatment, the JMU Counseling Center has a specialized program called Help Overcome Problems with Eating and Exercise (HOPE), defined on its website as a “multidisciplinary team approach for students with disordered eating and exercise behaviors.” Other options include inpatient or outpatient treatment within the community, such as treatment offered at the Harrisonburg Center for Healing.
If you’re experiencing disordered eating or exercise, you don’t have to do it alone. Practicing coping strategies, meeting with a counselor or reaching out to family and friends for help are always options. Recovery is possible with the correct support and treatment; listed below are resources to help you on this path.
Self-help resources
- NEDA Helpline: (call or text) 1-800-931-2237
- NAMI Helpline: (call or email) 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org
- National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) Eating Disorders Helpline: 1-888-375-7767
- JMU Counseling Center: 540-568-6552
