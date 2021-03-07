“WandaVision” comes to an end this week, answering nearly every question the show poses as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) controls Westview. The series ends with consequences for Wanda’s actions, spellbinding conflicts and exciting setup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to use magic more freely.
Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Wanda’s battle quickly changes from a generic duel — continued from the previous episode — to a moral dilemma. Agatha attempts to make Wanda willingly surrender her powers, showing the damage Wanda has done to Westview. She also attempts to appeal to Wanda by keeping Westview up for her and improving the strength of the spells to keep her illusion going. Wanda has little room to fight as each attack is absorbed and causes damage to herself as well, leading to a fascinating discussion between the two characters.
The freeing of several town members leads to mixed reactions from the townsfolk in a desperate and creepy display. Some members beg Wanda to let their children become a bigger part of the show so they can finally leave their rooms. Others react with reasonable anger at the Avenger controlling their lives, forcing Wanda to suddenly deal with her trauma along with the angry crowd. While this causes Wanda to open the Hex, she quickly learns this harms Vision (Paul Bettany) along with Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), forcing her to decide between selfish and selfless options.
The choice only becomes tougher when it becomes clear that Agatha isn’t trustworthy enough to wield such powerful abilities. Unlike most villains in the MCU, Agatha prefers to negotiate — forcing Wanda into a stressful position. This establishes Agatha as intimidating and memorable because of her ability to counter Wanda and create an outcome that feels more personal, as opposed to the average fate-of-the-world plot most superheroes tend to face.
At the same time, Vision has a duel with SWORD’s reactivated version of himself. SWORD’s Vision is tasked with eliminating Vision and Wanda, resulting in a destructive battle at first. Both synthezoids begin to discuss the SWORD Vision’s objective and question which of them is the real Vision in an odd-yet-intriguing philosophical debate. In the conversation, it becomes obvious that this new Vision is more ruthless, and he expressed that his memories and emotions appear to be blocked off.
Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Pietro (Evan Peters) stay out of the battle as he keeps her from getting involved. During this time, Monica appears to understand her abilities better, using them to try to incapacitate Pietro and deescalate the battle of the witches. As she waits to escape, Pietro’s origin is revealed, including where he came from and how Agatha was able to use him as a pawn.
She also tries to protect Billy and Tommy as SWORD Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) becomes more aggressive toward Wanda and her family. Hayward’s true colors are finally revealed in the end, leading to a satisfying conflict against Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), who work together to stop the power-hungry man from abusing his authority further.
With two post-credit scenes, “WandaVision” reminds fans that the MCU has plenty of material to work with. Wanda’s and Monica’s futures are both teased for future films and shows where both will more than likely develop their powers further.
The sudden narrative shifts and tongue-in-cheek lines will be missed, along with the odd-but-amusing commercial breaks. Luckily for fans, there are only two short weeks until “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” comes along to explore other areas in a post-“Endgame” world, reflecting on the legacy of Captain America as Wanda has finished stamping her own muddled legacy in, tarnishing her reputation permanently.
Besides episode 8, the series has been a fantastic and trippy journey far different from anything else in the MCU. The sitcom and mystery of Westview’s transformation were fantastic experiments for the MCU that hopefully encourage it to continue telling stories that might be confusing at first with its aggressive push into different genres. Of all the Disney+ series announced, it will be difficult to top this one given its willingness to get weird.
