What can JMU do to best assist its students? This is the question Malika Carter-Hoyt wants to answer as JMU’s inaugural vice president (VP) for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Since starting in this position at the beginning of the semester, Carter-Hoyt has been in charge of creating diversity initiatives to help JMU be as inclusive as possible.
In a statement on JMU’s website, President Johnathan Alger said he and the selection committee for this position were impressed with Carter-Hoyt’s “wisdom, breadth of experience and can-do spirit throughout the interview process.”
“I am excited to welcome [Carter-Hoyt] as a member of our senior leadership team and to further our deep institutional commitment to DEI efforts to make JMU an even more welcoming and inclusive community,” Alger said in his statement.
Carter-Hoyt comes to JMU from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF) where she served as chief diversity officer. Prior to this, she earned her Associate of Art degree with a concentration in stenography from Cuyahoga Community College; Bachelor of Science in middle childhood education from Cleveland State University; master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration from the University of Vermont; and her doctorate degree in philosophy with a concentration in institutional analysis from North Dakota State University (NDSU).
From the beginning of her career, Carter-Hoyt said she wanted to be a teacher, but after student teaching and gaining experience in the field, she said she realized she wanted to be on the administrative side of education. After talking with her mentors, she was introduced to resources such as the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), through which she was able to attend the University of Vermont, where she said she found her niche.
“Through the University of Vermont I found student affairs, because I like being at the university level, but I also like the administration part too,” Carter-Hoyt said. “But that wasn’t the end of my journey. I finished my degree and felt fulfilled, but something was missing. When everything started to click for me was when I found institutional analysis at NDSU. I walked away with my Ph.D. and real life experience.”
Carter-Hoyt said her mentors also showed her the VP position opening at JMU. She said the position interested her because she thought it would be a good fit for her. She said she enjoyed her positions at SUNY but wanted to be in a place where she fit in more and could share her knowledge and experiences, and JMU was the better opportunity for that.
“As soon as I accepted the role, I felt like I was stepping into a new era,” Carter-Hoyt said. “In this new era, I want to be able to be in a space that gets to me as much as I get to it, and that’s exactly what’s happened [at JMU] so far.”
In her new position, Carter-Hoyt hopes to affect students as much as they’ve affected her. Meaning, she wants to reach all students in order to increase inclusivity at JMU. Diversity isn’t just about JMU’s demographics; it’s about the experience of all students.
For example, Carter-Hoyt said the socioeconomic status of students is often disregarded by others. While there are campus programs in place to help students who may have trouble affording a meal plan, she said, students themselves often disregard other students’ financial issues and that’s as much a part of DEI as making sure JMU’s campus is diverse in other ways.
“We have to think about the whole experience of humans, and we need to make sure that no group of individuals feel like they’re on the peripheral or in the margins,” Carter-Hoyt said. “In my role, I want to look at, what should we be doing? What can we be doing to assist our students? And what can we be doing to make sure that students feel connected?”
Along with increasing the number of diversity-related initiatives at JMU, the VP position has added the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to JMU. In an email to The Breeze, Brent Lewis, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion in student affairs, said Carter-Hoyt’s position will provide new initiatives and ideas and has the possibility to add even more diversity-related positions to JMU.
“The VP role places DEI work at the same level as all other Divisions on a college campus,” Lewis said via email. “It elevates the need for this important work and identifies a point person or leader for the university. In addition, as a university it shows our commitment and willingness to advance DEI efforts along with visibility, services and resources.”
Lewis will also be working with Carter-Hoyt to implement institutional strategy related to DEI initiatives. While specific initiatives are still in the works, Lewis said he hopes to work with Carter-Hoyt to address concerns from the Campus Climate Survey and the Task Force on Racial Equity. Two major findings from the climate survey were that the student body lacks diversity and a sense of belonging.
“The work I do is mostly student-facing and with departments that engage with students primarily, so I will engage with Carter-Hoyt on DEI related concerns and perspectives from the student lens,” Lewis said over email. “I hope to see Dr. Carter-Hoyt utilize the data shared and conversations with campus constituents to implement new DEI initiatives that will create positive change. I have really enjoyed the perspective she brings to diverse topics, calm demeanor and willingness to engage.”
In order to address the climate survey findings, Carter-Hoyt said she’ll be joining the Climate Study Response and Implementation Team which, she said over email, “works to inform campus of the Climate Study results and seeks input on implementing new and strengthening existing programs aimed at increasing diversity, equity and inclusion at JMU.”
As part of this team, Carter-Hoyt said she’ll be looking at the data from the climate survey to see what currently works on campus and to come up with new ideas for corrective actions to address diversity and the sense of belonging at JMU.
One major aspect that’s important to Carter-Hoyt is resources, particularly financial and cultural ones. She said in this position, she hopes to share the resources she has and increase campus resources. She said she wants to go about this through an economic, humanistic and legalistic way. In other words, DEI efforts are influenced by an institution’s economics, how they treat other humans and their legalities.
“If we don’t rise to and continue to exceed our own benchmarks when it comes to these areas, we will fail,” Carter-Hoyt said. “We will no longer be a place with economic solids, we will no longer be a place with resources, we will no longer be a place that is humanistic. When resources are low, people start to look at each other differently, so we need to maintain as many resources as we possibly can.”
Currently, Carter-Hoyt is working with JMU human resources to virtually highlight identity-based affinity groups — groups of people with similar identities that promote interpersonal connections — which are left off JMU’s website, to current and prospective JMU employees. She is also working to resources, such as the organizations housed in the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) and Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE), for both students and employees.
Along with these projects with human resources, so far at JMU Carter-Hoyt has created the agenda and participated in the first retreat for the JMU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, refined Policy 1324 to address discrimination and retaliation complaint procedures, created an Instagram page where students can voice their concerns in regard to diversity, consulted with students, faculty and staff on how to publicize and celebrate the final report from the Task Force on Racial Equity and how to implement initiatives that will be created from the results of the Campus Climate Survey.
The position of VP of DEI is important, Carter-Hoyt said, for those same three reasons: economics, humanism and legality. She said she wants to make sure that students understand why certain trainings are required and why students’ information should be kept private.
“It’s all about inclusion; I want to make sure that no one feels left out,” Carter-Hoyt said. “For example, let’s say I’m a student who’s transitioning, and the name I used to go by ends up on a professor’s roster. I then have to respond to this name and I’m going to have to explain to the professor that I’m transitioning, and I shouldn’t have to do that.”
