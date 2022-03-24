Benjamin Blankenship goes into work just like any other day. He meets with his patients, does checkups and even performs surgery when necessary. Blankenship has a regular everyday job, only his patients are cows.
Supply chain troubles
Blankenship, a veterinarian specializing in livestock for Ashby Herd Health, spends his days with cattle doing routine herd checks. They’re typically conducted once a month; however, being a cattle specialist in an area with a rich dairy cow population — 198 farms in Rockingham County alone, according to the Daily News Record — makes for lots of herd checks.
“A lot of our job is preventive medicine, more than just treating sick animals,” Blankenship said.
His ultimate goal, Blankenship said, is to help animals before they get sick rather than trying to pick up the pieces after something bad happens.
Blankenship said that unlike many other jobs, a day in the life of a livestock veterinarian hasn’t changed much since the pandemic. Regardless of lockdown, the world keeps turning — cows still get sick, and you can’t perform cow surgery over a Zoom call, he said. For Blankenship, the biggest hardship of COVID-19 has been the lack of necessary supplies needed to care for and perform surgery on cattle.
Blankenship and his team have been forced to ration their supplies, such as over the counter and prescription medications — something easier said than done. Scheduled appointments are on the docket from the morning to the afternoon, but his evenings have time allotted in case an emergency surgery is needed. In a field where demand can change on a dime, Ashby Herd Health is tasked with estimating the amount of medical supplies available.
Another difficulty faced by Blankenship and his practice, he said, have been facing is the fiscal inflation of agricultural products. Blankenship said that with farms having to pay more while earning less, many have had to close down — a hit to the area that accounts for roughly one-third of Virginia’s dairy production, according to the Daily News-Record.
“A lot of agricultural markets are not strong right now,” Blankenship said. “We depend on a market to sell, whether it’s milk or beef … or any of the agricultural products we produce in the county.”
Pet problems
Although the pandemic hasn’t drastically changed operations at Ashby Herd Health, it’s had the opposite effect on the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital.
Dave Ward, the hospital’s office manager, said major hiccups have accompanied the pandemic. The hospital pivoted to curbside operation around March 2020. Ever since, Ward said the hospital has been shifting between curbside and in-building appointments, attempting to get back to as normal as possible.
However, “normal” has yet to be reached. Bailey McInturff, a graduate student at JMU, said she was uneasy at the beginning of the pandemic and felt uncertainty leaving her dog inside to be treated while she stayed in the parking lot.
“[You’d] send your dog in with a vet technician and just hope they would behave themselves and hope that they would be OK,” McInturff said.
Much like Ashby Herd Health, Harrisonburg Animal Hospital has struggled with a shortage of necessary supplies like animal medications. Ward said companies had to prioritize the production of human medications over those for animals, and animal medications are just starting to fulfill public demand.
The shortage mostly affected medications, but the hospital lacked regular office supplies as well.
“A lot of people were stocking up [on gloves] as much as they could,” Ward said, shaking his head. “Man, we really struggled to get gloves for a while — just regular gloves.”
There’s also been a severe lack of veterinarians and veterinary technicians up for hire, Ward said, which has made it even harder to keep up with the needs of sick or injured pets. McInturff said she experienced this issue when trying to make appointments with the vet.
“The phone lines were always busy,” McInturff said. “To call and even get an appointment was difficult as well.”
Despite Harrisonburg’s infamous “dog food” smell, there’s a shortage of dog food, too.
‘The shelters are full again’
One thing the pandemic didn’t put in short supply was new pet owners. Roughly one out of every five U.S. households adopted a new pet in the past two years, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“I know it’s been difficult for many in the industry, including us … to meet that demand,” Ward said.
At the height of the pandemic, Harrisonburg Animal Hospital and the larger veterinarian community have tried their best to take on the influx of pets adopted during the quarantine. This, combined with an ongoing shortage of vets and vet technicians nationwide, led to an overwhelming disparity between doctors and incoming patients, Ward said.
However, in 2022, the situation couldn’t be more different. Ward said many of the pets adopted during peak pandemic are being given back or surrendered, as owners realize they may not have the time or money to take care of a new animal with schools and jobs reopening.
“There was a time when the shelters were empty,” Ward said. “The shelters are full again.”
Precious, a 2 1/2-year-old domestic shorthair cat, has taken residence at Harrisonburg Animal Hospital since February of this year, as there’s no space for her at local shelters. She’s been described as “a loving little lady” by the HAH Facebook page and is very fond of belly rubs. They hope to find a forever home for her soon, but it hasn’t been easy. In addition to the decrease in adoption rates, Precious was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), meaning she‘d need to be kept indoors and away from other cats for risk of exposure.
Ward cautions JMU students to think twice before they impulsively adopt pets to make sure they’re fully equipped to handle the responsibility.
“I understand people wanting to adopt pets … You’re talking to a guy running a veterinary clinic,” Ward said. “Of course [we] want more pet owners walking into the building, but we also want responsible pet owners coming into the building.”
