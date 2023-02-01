The sound of acoustic guitar, soft singing and the strong smell of warm coffee filled the space of Taylor Down Under (TDU). All around the room, many people studied and tapped along to the music; some cheered and discussed the vocals of the artist on stage and others watched the performance as they stood in line for coffee.
This was the scene at the Java Jam, an event held by the University Program Board (UPB) on Jan. 26 to celebrate the opening of Merge Coffee Company on campus.
“Being able to be here for a community event, where maybe we can get more people to try out this new spot and get together more often — it feels really great. I love it!” Adam Paddock, the Jam’s headlining artist, said.
Fresh out of Ohio State University, indie-pop performer Adam Paddock primarily played his original music, including a song he said he’d written the night before — seemingly amusing the audience — as well as covering Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” to the apparent delight of the crowd. Paddock spoke at length about his experience performing at the event and mentioned his “love and gratitude” for the crowd and atmosphere.
“I think this is the best type of crowd to play for because I look and sound like a lot of you guys,” Paddock said. “I just want to hang out with you guys. I love how you guys respond to me here. Everyone is very emotive.”
Paddock further expressed his love for the space and the whole “vibe” that these kinds of college events have and how well they can do for the campus community. Paddock, who was an RA in college, emphasized how important it was to “bring people together and build a community where everyone feels comfortable,” especially on campus. Paddock also expressed praise for the university’s planning for this event and his “hope to return for the future.”
Likewise, the Java Jam’s attendees also had positive things to say about Paddock. Kieran Donohue, a sophomore psychology major, said his performance was their favorite part of the event.
“I think he’s a great singer,” Donohue said. “I looked him up on Apple Music and will definitely listen to him later. I’m excited to have discovered a new artist to listen to.”
Freshman communications major Lorenzo Salas expressed his “love for the atmosphere” that Paddock brought to the event and how well Paddock made it “exciting but also very comforting and relaxed” with his amusing anecdotes between songs.
Along with the live music and free hot cocoa, the main focus of the event was the opening of Merge Coffee in TDU, and Donohue praised the friendliness of the workers the space's relaxing aura.
“I got a caramel macchiato [and] it was really good,” Donohue said. “It’s nice to have such a close coffee place, especially since I study here all the time.”
Serving as a revamped spot on campus for students to enjoy coffee, study and hang out, the Java Jam was Merge Coffee’s big chance to make an impression on JMU students and staff. The long lines and number of students sipping out of Merge Coffee cups suggests students welcomed the company’s arrival on campus.
“JMU already has spaces to dine and study — Carrier and Rose Libraries, Festival and the Student Success Center. It’s cool that TDU can join them and become one of these premiere spots,” Salas said. “It really opens up new opportunities for students to hang out and gather on campus.”
Unlike Panera, Dunkin’ and the multiple Starbucks locations on campus, Merge Coffee is a local business unique to Harrisonburg. The company’s expansion to TDU marks its third location, adding to a downtown Harrisonburg storefront and another location near Eastern Mennonite University.
“I think it’s really important that JMU is incorporating a small and local business rather than having major chains be the only options for students,” Salas said. “I think it’s important to give small businesses an opportunity. It sends the message that JMU really does care about local businesses and the Harrisonburg community, and I feel that celebrating its arrival with such a big event does a perfect job of showing that JMU cares.”
The Java Jam doesn’t only highlight JMU’s commitment to the Harrisonburg community, but its dedication to fostering a comfortable environment on campus as well.
“I really love campus events like this," Donohue said. “They make me feel more involved with the community, and seeing people come together is always nice.”
Salas also mentioned the importance of college events like the Java Jam and how they can be exciting opportunities to bring people together and “get people out of their rooms to experience something unique and different.” Salas also said how well the university did to ensure the “opening of what will surely become a regular spot” was grand and notable.
“People came for the music,” Salas said, “but they most definitely stayed for the great coffee.”