After two suicides on JMU’s campus early in the spring 2022 semester, students gathered on the Quad for a candlelight vigil to mourn the tragic losses in the community. This coincided with a large student outcry for JMU to expand the mental health resources offered to students.
It’s no secret college students nationally are experiencing a mental health crisis. According to the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds, 73% of college students experience some sort of mental health crisis while they’re a student. The same report also states nearly one-third of college and university students have reported feeling depressive symptoms so severe they had trouble functioning.
According to data from the Texas Medical Association, young adults with mental illness are at a heightened risk of abusing illicit drugs. This is supported by a study published by RehabSpot, in which it reported 37% of college students have reported using illegal drugs or abusing alcohol in the last three years.
It impacts Harrisonburg outside of JMU as well. Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner started at the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) last summer. Since then, she said, there’ve been four opioid overdoses in Harrisonburg, one of which was connected to fentanyl. In the past year, Warner said she’s worked to deploy officers with narcan — a prescription medicine designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — to provide residents immediate medical assistance even before rescue teams arrive on the scene. HPD’s used narcan on the scene eight times, Warner said.
For her, substance abuse “is a big deal to us.”
With drug overdose deaths on the rise in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), psychological and addiction services are necessary to combat the epidemic. Sarah Dunlap, a student at Northwestern University in Boston, lost her brother to a drug overdose when he was 25, according to an article from Inside Higher Ed. She believes if the people around him had called emergency services sooner, his life could’ve been saved.
Dunlap said many students fear facing legal repercussions by disclosing their substance misuse or abuse to a professional. Harrisonburg and JMU have a number of resources available to students and other community members who suffer from substance misuse or abuse.
“I think [legal repercussions are] a huge deterrent [to calling for help],” Dunlap told Inside Higher Ed. “Even with the paraphernalia, which is not a direct charge, a lot of people would have those concerns.
On-campus resources
Every JMU student is required to take HTH 100: Personal Wellness as part of their General Education course requirements. In this course, students examine the different dimensions of health and wellness and how to incorporate healthy practices into their lives.
Health sciences professor Chris Smith currently teaches two sections of the class after recently taking on a lecturer position in addition to his role as a certified athletic trainer at the university. Smith describes the curriculum as aiming to give students “an overarching view on all aspects of health.”
The HTH 100 curriculum dedicates a unit to substance abuse but doesn’t “take as deep of a dive” as other classes, Smith said.
One way Smith has taught students to develop a healthy relationship with alcohol is by having students attempt to pour one serving — represented with water in the class — into a red solo cup. Smith said many students don’t realize they almost always pour more than one serving into the cup.
Smith said he’d like to see JMU’s Counseling Center visit HTH 100 classrooms more often and directly tell students about the resources available to them. He said many students look off campus when seeking substance misuse or abuse treatment and it’s important for them to understand there are “robust resources available to them right on campus.”
According to JMU’s website, students can walk into the Counseling Center, located on the third floor of the Student Success Center, for a free appointment with a professional counselor any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During this first appointment, students can choose to have an anonymous conversation about their alcohol and/or cannabis use. According to the Counseling Center’s website, these consultations take between 45 minutes and one hour. During the consultation, students can create expectations with their counselor for how they’d like to incorporate substances into their lives, learn about potential risks and identify what’ll help motivate them to achieve their goal.
Another resource available to students is the wellness coaching at the University Recreation Center (UREC). In a wellness coaching session, students sit down with a coach and explore the role substances play in their lives.
Sonia Doulamis, the assistant director for substance misuse prevention at UREC, helps conduct these coaching sessions. She said this program’s available for any student who thinks they might be suffering from any form of substance misuse or abuse, including marijuana, alcohol, nicotine and more.
In a student’s first meeting, they’ll be introduced to the program and will be guided in an open conversation about the role substances play in their lives. Doulamis said students sometimes realize for the first time during these meetings that a certain substance is negatively impacting them.
After two weeks of meeting, UREC will usually refer the student to a specific treatment center, on or off campus, so they can receive further treatment. The meetings at UREC are all free, confidential and don’t force students to stop using substances if they don’t want to. Students meet with the coach as many times as necessary for the coach to give a proper referral.
“[Our treatment is] fair, equal, free and non-judgmental,” Doulamis said. “We want to empower students to make the best decision for themselves.”
Doulamis also said there’s a way to use substances “in a low-risk way” so students can still live a healthy and productive life.
This issue isn’t specific to JMU, Doulamis said — students can often face difficulties when trying to safely partake in or avoid substances, and there’s a stigma around seeking help. She said changing the conversation around substance use will take effort from everyone.
“Respect is something we all can work on,” Doulamis said. “Culture starts with students.”
Community resources
Harrisonburg’s also home to multiple local affordable options for care, including The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Service Board (HRCSB), which provides free healthcare to the community, including mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability services.
HRCSB’s walk-in hours extend from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and intake appointments generally take about two hours, according to the website. An insurance card, proof of residency, a social security card and a photo ID are requested at the appointment, however, anyone can still receive treatment without these documents and shouldn’t be discouraged from making an appointment if they lack one of them, according to the HRCSB website.
The Valley Community Service Board (VCSB), a publicly funded organization created in 1971, and provides a variety of public resources to the local community. The VCSB recently launched the Begin With Hope initiative, a campaign aimed at preventing substance misuse and addiction and spreading awareness about available resources. The VCSB Office Based Addiction Treatment program is free and available to anyone in the Harrisonburg community. These resources include a confidential consultation and medical recommendation from a licensed doctor.
Jeffery Robbins, a nurse practitioner and medication assisted treatment prescriber for the VCSB, meets with individuals seeking services, makes medical recommendations to help foster their recovery and determines which stage of recovery a patient is currently undergoing.
Robbins identified six stages of recovery: precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, maintenance and termination.
The precontemplation stage determines whether substances play a harmful role in a patient’s life. Next, the contemplation stage allows acknowledgement of the problem and determining whether they want to fix it or not. Preparation involves enacting a plan to fix the problem, leading into the action stage, where the recovery plan’s set in motion. Patients then consistently act in accordance with their recovery plan in the maintenance stage to reach termination — full recovery.
Robbins said he wants everyone to know it’s OK to not have a linear recovery process and to move backward and forward between the six stages.
In addition to this, Robbins said some patients fear taking medication to assist in their recovery, specifically Suboxone and Vivitrol.
According to the Recovery Research Institute, Vivitrol helped those suffering from opioid abuse maintain, on average, four weeks of no opioid abuse. Patients who were prescribed Suboxone averaged 10 weeks of no opioid abuse.
Robbins stressed that while using Suboxone is not recovery, it can “help skip over that constant relapse period.”
Robbins said anyone who comes to him seeking treatment doesn’t need to worry about legal consequences for possession of illicit drugs — he wants everyone to feel comfortable telling their story.
Robbins also advises students who are unsure if substances play an unhealthy role in their lives to ask for guidance from the VCSB intake counselors. He said he’s hopeful that anyone seeking treatment can undergo a full recovery.
“People don’t have to die from this,” Robbins said. “I’m trained to treat people from birth to death. Everybody dies, but so few people have a really fulfilling life, and people who have come through something that is very hard and come out on the other side — they appreciate life so much more.”
Law enforcement resources
There’ve been numerous national stories of fraternity members and other college students who avoided calling 911 in an emergency situation out of fear of facing legal repercussions for being in possession of alcohol or illegal drugs. In one instance, this caused 19-year-old Timothy Piazza to suffer multiple traumatic brain injuries and die two days later, according to NBC News.
Warner, the Harrisonburg police chief, believes in a medical rather than criminal approach to handling the issue.
“We are not going to arrest our way out of this,” Warner said of substance misuse in the community. “The only way we’re going to help people is by referring them to rehab.”
Like Robbins, Warner stressed that students shouldn’t fear calling the police if their friends are suffering from signs of an overdose.
If HPD arrives on a scene where there’s evidence of drug usage and one individual suffers signs of an overdose, the person who called 911 won’t be subject to arrest, Warner said. The individual suffering the overdose doesn’t need to fear repercussions or arrests either, she said, as HPD’s goal is to help community members get the rehabilitation help they need.
“We want to save lives,” Warner said.