The gaming world is constantly in flux. With new technologies and genres introduced at a rapid rate, players’ needs are perpetually evolving, making it harder for games and developers to stay afloat. But for the veterans behind one of the longest running massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) of all time, the process of maintaining longevity isn’t something new.
“Ultima Online” (UO) is a sandbox-focused MMORPG that was released in 1997 by Origin Systems, and it’s been in the care of Broadsword Online Games since 2014. It was one of the original games to coin the term “MMORPG” and has etched its name permanently into the foundation of the genre.
Even some of JMU’s professors have been playing the game for decades. Shelly Hokanson, an interactive design professor, is a member of the longest running guild — a group of players — in “Ultima Online.”
Behind the scenes
Currently, there are six individuals working on “Ultima Online,” and three of the developers at Broadsword — Bonnie Armstrong, Stephen Brown and Greg Havlusch — all emphasized the team-based narrative within the group behind “Ultima Online.”
“We, as a team, sit down and go over everything,” Armstrong said. “Everything is team built — that’s why we are more of a family.”
Armstrong got her start at “Ultima Online’’ as a volunteer tester for the game back when the original client released. After taking the initiative and organizing her fellow testers, she earned her place as the head of the external testing team and became an official employee for “Ultima Online.”
Now, over two decades later, she’s the producer for Broadsword and oversees Ultima’s 27 servers, commonly known as “shards.”
When asked about the difficulties of maintaining a single game for 24 years, the team emphasized that the answer doesn’t have a singular solution.
“We have certain design principles that we adhere to … we take a user-centered approach,” Havlusch said. “A lot of it comes from experience … all of us have been doing this for a long time.”
Havlusch was a player of “Ultima Online” long before he started working for the company in 2009 as an event moderator — a player who creates and maintains in-game events for the player base.
“At the time, my background was in biology,” Havlusch said. “I didn’t know anything about computer coding, but I did play UO for an exceedingly long time in high school … probably too much.”
After Havlusch’s time spent as an event moderator, Armstrong offered him a job as a technical designer, and the rest of their history is still being written 12 years later.
For Brown, his work as the software engineer for “Ultima Online” began in 2008 before taking a small hiatus and joining the team again one year later.
“I’ve been on the team for … quite a while,” Brown said with a laugh. “I maintain the clients and servers for the game, and I implement a lot of the underlying systems that drive the game’s mechanics.”
“Ultima Online” has two different clients for players to choose from. The first is the “Classic Client,” which offers the original 2D isometric game. The second is the “Enhanced Client,” which features updated graphics and systems like item insurance and hotbars.
Both of these versions can be accessed for free — with some limitations — through “Ultima Online: Endless Journey.” This allows players to experience the core features of the game before making a decision to purchase the subscription.
Even after 24 years and multiple clients, the team said they’re still as excited as ever to be working on the game. They hold monthly meetings with the player base to address concerns and desires for the game’s future. At times, the team can even turn some of the community’s ideas into a reality.
“Sometimes, we’ll take a player’s idea,” Armstrong said, “and we can use our experience and tools … and make it better for everybody.”
At the moment, Broadsword releases new content every three to four months. In between that time, event moderators are given reign to create more events to keep the community active.
A ‘new experience’
Outside of the regular content schedule, the team works on bigger plans for the future of “Ultima Online” and its player base. These plans center around a new free-to-play project called “New Legacy.”
“We want to provide this new experience and put out something that is new and fresh and a bit more digestible for potential new players,” Brown said.
“New Legacy” will take place on its own shard on “Ultima Online’s” clients, and it’ll offer returning players a new beginning and first-time players an introduction to the team’s ambitions for the future.
One appeal for “Ultima Online’s” audience is the freedom with which the fantasy sandbox sets up its world. Players can establish their own identity, nurture their own plot of land and live a life among the community.
In “New Legacy,” those vital themes are used as stepping stones as players will create their own narrative and build upon their legacy while returning to Britannia — the original map used in “Ultima Online” — with a new customized ruleset.
“If you like games like Stardew Valley, if you like to live a game instead of just play it, if you want to feel like you are connecting to the game’s world as opposed to just experiencing it,” Havlusch said, “then New Legacy is something you are definitely going to want to check out.”
Broadsword said the company would hopefully have new information about “New Legacy” next June. But for the time being, both clients of “Ultima Online” are available to play, and the team is maintaining its confidence moving forward.
