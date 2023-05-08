With summer just around the corner, people are getting their seasonal to-do lists ready. One thing that’s common on peoples’ lists is attending a concert. Here are some of the big artists coming to Virginia and D.C. this summer.
Blink-182 (May 23, Capital One Arena)
Once finals week is over, summer officially begins and what better way than with a famous ’90s pop-punk band. Blink-182 will be bringing its summer tour to D.C. two weeks after finals. According to Billboard, it had to postpone due to Travis Barker getting injured, but the trio is still hitting the road and even performed at Coachella as a last minute gig. The group has a few bands chosen for opening acts throughout the tour, but Turntiles will be opening for them on May 23.
Paramore (June 2, Capital One Arena)
After several years of being broken up, Paramore is back and will be performing at the nation’s capital this summer. For a while, Hayley Williams tried taking it solo with new material like her EP, “Pedals for Armor.” Now, Williams is reunited with Jeremy Davis, Taylor York and the rest of the band for another tour. This is its first time doing shows since 2018, and is supposed to be bigger than any other tour the group has done. While the group hasn't specified for this show, the opening acts in the U.S. tour will be Fouls, The Bloc Party, The Linda Lindas or Genesis Owusu.
Charlie Puth (June 7, Wolf Trap)
Starting May 20, Puth will be doing a nationwide tour which includes a show in Vienna, Virginia. He spent 2022 doing a few one-night-only performances at specific locations, now the artist plans on going across the U.S. all summer long. The tour was officially announced on a TikTok video by Puth followed by an Instagram post with tour dates. Although the start is approaching, Puth has not publicly announced an opening act for the shows.
Alicia Keys (July 7, Capital One Arena)
The “Keys to the Summer” tour is going to start in Florida and will be in the D.C. area this summer. In an interview with Billboard, the R&B artist explained how it’s going to be unlike any other tour. Each night will have a different vibe so fans don’t know what to expect. There’s no public announcement about who will be joining her as an opening act.
Chris Stapleton (July 14, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)
Country fans will have an opportunity to see Stapleton on his “All-American Road Show” tour in Virginia Beach. This will be the only show in the Virginia area this summer, but Stapleton will be back in Charlottesville in October. The country singer made the announcement back in February before he sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Stapleton followed up with more details on Instagram along with the concert promotional graphic listing the summer tour dates. He has a variety of opening acts depending on the location, but this show will include Margo Price and Allen Stone.
Fall Out Boy (July 19, Jiffy Lube Live/July 22, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)
Rock music lovers should be excited this summer. Fall Out Boy plans on bringing its “So Much For (Tour) Dust” to Virginia twice. The first is in Bristow and the second in Virginia Beach. The band hinted that a big announcement was coming on Twitter Jan. 30 and confirmed it the next day in a second tweet. The group announced a variety of opening acts for the tour depending on the location. The two Virginia shows include Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and CARR for the opening acts.
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more (Aug. 1, Bristow/Aug. 5, Virginia Beach)
Fans of the rap/hip-hop genre should get ready for an epic tour this summer. After working together on the song “Don’t Call, Don’t Text,” Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa plan on putting together what they call a “High School Reunion Tour.” The tour will include artists like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Berner and Warren G. They plan on visiting Virginia twice which gives fans two chances to see them. Since featuring some popular names, this would definitely be an unforgettable experience.
P!nk (Aug. 7, Nationals Park)
For those who like a punk sound, P!nk will be in D.C. during her “Summer Carnival Tour.” The tour is connected to her most recent album, “Trustfall” which was released in February of this year. This is her eighth time touring and the tour will start overseas in the U.K. in June. The opening act varies by city, but the Aug. 7 show will consist of Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
As summer approaches, concert goers should be getting ready for a fun night out. Whether one likes pop, R&B, rock or country, there’s something for everyone coming to town to enjoy.