It’s late 2021, the new generation of consoles has been out for a year, the setback of the pandemic seems to be settling down for developers and players are finally seeing some of the long-awaited releases hit the market. It’s smooth sailing from here on out, right? Except, there’s still one lingering problem — the new price point for games published by major studios, otherwise known as AAA games.
Requiring people to pay $70 for a single game can be a big ask, but luckily, there’s a slew of free games that are more than legitimate and waiting to be found. Here are the top free-to-play video games available in 2021.
“Asphalt Legends”
At first glance, “Asphalt Legends” might look like a microtransaction heaven for the developers, Gameloft, but once diving into the game, the player will realize that no money is required to enjoy this stellar arcade racing adventure. Just leveling up will provide the player with more races, fuel, cars and tracks to enjoy.
“Asphalt” combines the absurdity of cars doing flips and 360s with genuine racing physics, like drifting and drafting, to make one hell of a fun time. Who needs a new “Burnout” when “Asphalt Legends” provides all the fun at no cost?
“Splitgate”
“Splitgate” is a first-person-shooter (FPS) developed by 1047 games — a small studio founded by its two lead developers in a dorm room at Stanford University — that fully launched this past summer. It’s a perfect blend between “Halo” and “Portal,” as players will run and gun across various maps while strategically placing portals to gain the advantage against the opposing team. It requires teamwork, precision and patience, and if you’re a fan of the FPS genre, then “Splitgate” is a must-play.
“Genshin Impact”
“Genshin Impact” is a role-playing game that caught some flack for being eerily similar to Nintendo’s “Breath of the Wild” back when it released in September. However, after marking its one-year anniversary last month, the game and its fans have made it clear that it has its own appeal.
It takes place in the world of Teyvat, a vibrant locale that's divided into seven separate nations with a distinct element representing each location. The player will take control of the traveler, a twin who’s destined to combine these elements in hopes of finding their lost sibling. It’s heavy on microtransactions, but if the player can look past it, the fantasy world of “Genshin Impact'' has a lot to offer.
“Path of Exile”
“Path of Exile” is a true action-role-playing game that aligns with the likeness of the old “Diablo 2.” It may have released in 2013, but the constant support and newly added expansions delivered by its developers still make it one of the best free-to-play games available on the market.
The player will take control of an exile on the path of vengeance. The world of Wraeclast is dark and dreadful as the player explores lost ruins and fights off the enemies that lie within. Its systems are slightly complicated to master, but glory awaits for the player who’s willing to invest the time into “Path of Exile.”
“Spellbreak”
I can already hear it: “Another free battle royale game?” Yes, “Spellbreak” is another battle royale in the recently over-saturated genre, but it offers a truly distinct take on the style, and even I must admit, good battle royales are endlessly enjoyable.
“Spellbreak” utilizes six different classes that all rely on magic to get the job done. The player will find themselves shooting fire and commanding gusts of wind to eliminate the other opponents on their path to victory. The stylized art style thrusts the player into a high-fantasy world and the combat keeps things fresh and upbeat. There’s currently nothing quite like it, and the label “free to play” makes it a hard one to ignore.
“Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis”
It can’t be a free-to-play list without the inclusion of at least one massive multiplayer online game. After years of waiting, “Phantasy Star Online 2” finally released in the U.S. this year, and fans of the genre have been raving about it. The player will have the option to fully customize their character, indulge in the several story arcs developed through the years and enjoy every moment with their friends. It’s a journey well worth the time, and it has enough content to keep players busy for hours on end.
The new price point of $70 can be frustrating, but there are always new free games being introduced to console and PC stores. The games above offer free experiences that rival some of the top AAA games available at the moment. So, enjoy and, until next time, game on.
