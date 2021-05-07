With a grueling semester come to a close many JMU students are yearning for some much-needed downtime during the summer season. Staying the summer in Harrisonburg can be tricky for some students with a new surplus of free time. Thankfully, there’s a treasure trove of fun attractions in the Harrisonburg area, promising students a summer of excitement and adventure.
CrossKeys Vineyards
Established in 2001, CrossKeys Vineyards is a family owned, 125-acre estate winery located in the Shenandoah Valley. Along with being able to sample its own wine at tasting events, CrossKeys holds a variety of appealing activities, such as a weekly Sunday brunch with live music and an outdoor nighttime salsa class. Visitors can also sign up to be part of the vineyard’s“key club,” receiving access to free tastings, limited releases and overall discounts on wine and events. With new events being added weekly, CrossKeys is due to become a coveted summer hotspot.
Harrisonburg Farmers Market
An iconic local staple, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market — held Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. — is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the fresh air while supporting the local businesses of the Shenandoah Valley. With a unique assortment of local vendors who offer everything from fresh produce to handmade clothing, one can find almost anything they’re looking for. If interested, one can even apply to be a vendor. Students should be sure to make time in their schedule to visit the market this summer, as it’s closed November-April.
Harper’s Statuary & Water Gardens
Another family-owned business in Harrisonburg, Harper’s Statuary & Water Gardens, is a quirky hidden gem of the Valley. Offering a colorful assortment of cast-stone statues — with statue options including anything from an orthodox statue of an angel to a Baby Yoda statue — Harper’s Statuary is the perfect resource for decorating one’s front lawn or apartment with a whimsical, conversation-starting statue. Even if one isn’t in the mood for purchasing one of these eye-popping statues, Harper’s is the perfect location for an Instagram-ready photoshoot.
Endless Caverns
Those looking for a more nature-based attraction will be pleased with the Endless Caverns. Located at the base of the Massanutten mountain range, the caverns run a 6-mile course, with visitors being able to take a 75-minute long tour of the geologic cavity. On the tour, various unique cave formations are surveyed, including stalagmites that eerily resemble a cathedral and curtains. Additionally, outdoor and recreational vehicle (RV) camping are offered along with trails for hiking and biking, making Endless Caverns the perfect campsite for novice campers.
White Oak Lavender Farm
Opened in 2008, the White Oak Lavender Farm is dedicated to growing an excess of lavender — the fragrant herb famous for its stress-relieving properties. The farm touts a mixture of lavender-themed events, including classes on weaving lavender wreaths and lavender wine tasting. White Oak also offers a smorgasbord of lavender products, selling a variety of lavender aromatherapy and bath products, perfect for stressed college students in need of some self care.
As Shenandoah natives know, Harrisonburg offers a plethora of invigorating activities, guaranteeing a lively and active lifestyle for any student spending their summer in the Valley.
