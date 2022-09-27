As summer comes to a close and fall rolls in, students will surely be looking forward to cooler weather, cozy sweaters and of course: Halloween. Dive into the spooky season spirit with the top 10 most anticipated horror novels coming out this fall. These tales of monsters, witches and otherworldly creatures are sure to have even the most seasoned horror veterans looking over their shoulders.
“House of Hunger” by Alexis Henderson
Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022
After a strong debut in 2021 with her first novel, "Year of The Witching," Alexis Henderson is back with her second release, "House of Hunger." The novel follows Marion Shaw, a girl living in poverty who decides to take up a job as a bloodmaid in a world of luxury, wealth and blood-drinking nobles. Marion must learn to make sense of her new world, but she quickly realizes she may have bitten off more than she could chew, literally.
“Leech” by Hiron Ennes
Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022
Hiron Ennes’s new novel, “Leech,” promises a mix of gothic, horror and post-apocalyptic science fiction. This story follows the struggle between two parasites fighting for control of humanity. All taking place in a malevolent post-apocalyptic world, this novel will touch on themes of bodily autonomy and heredity within a truly original and heart-pounding plot.
“One Dark Window” by Rachel Gillig
Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022
For fans of fantasy with a dark twist, Rachel Gillig's first book in The Shepherd King series, "One Dark Window," is shaping to be an unforgettable adventure. Elspeth Spindle – a girl who lives in the dark and ghostly kingdom of Blunder – harbors an ancient spirit in her mind that she calls Nightmare. As Elspeth suddenly finds herself in the middle of a quest to save Blunder from infectious magic, she’s also forced to confront the infection growing inside her own mind.
“We Spread” by Iain Reid
Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022
Iain Reid, the author who inspired the dark and surreal Netflix movie "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," will publish his third novel, "We Spread." This psychological horror story follows an aging artist as she learns to live in a long-term care residence. As reality seems to slip away and paranoia sets in, one has to question if it’s just the slow decay that comes with age or perhaps something more sinister.
“If Only A Heart and Other Tales of Terror” by Caleb Stephens
Release Date: Oct. 3, 2022
This collection of 13 horror short stories by Caleb Stephens will have readers questioning whether to scream, cry or both. Stephens’s stories will focus on the trauma of loss and grief. So what do you get when you combine profound emotion with nightmarish circumstances? A terrifying collection that cuts to the bone and claws its way to the heart.
“Jackal” by Erin E. Adams
Release Date: Oct. 4, 2022
Liz Rocher, a Black woman who grew up in the predominantly white Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is returning home to spend the weekend at her best friend's wedding. Having grown from the troubles she experienced growing up in Johnstown, she’s confident she can handle whatever awaits her back home. However, when the bride's daughter goes missing on the day of the wedding, with the only evidence being a scrap of clothing covered in blood, it shocks the town. Liz must then go on a quest to uncover a dark town secret before it's too late. For fans of hard-hitting mysteries, Jackal will have readers turning pages late into the night.
“When the Night Bell Rings” by Jo Kaplan
Release Date: Oct. 11, 2022
On an Earth ravaged by environmental disaster, two climate refugees, Mads and Waynoka, stumble across an old silver mine in the American West. In search of water and shelter from the blistering heat, they descend into the mine only to discover something sinister living below. Told in two narratives, one being excerpts from a diary dated back to the late 1860s and the other told 150 years later by Mads and Waynoka, this novel’s sure to be a claustrophobic thriller with plenty of twists and scares.
“The Hollow Kind” by Andy Davidson
Release Date: Oct. 11, 2022
Praised as one of the most exciting new additions to prominent southern gothic authors, Andy Davidson releases an epic novel centered around the heartbreaking life of Nellie Gardner and Max, a woman and her son who flee to an isolated farmhouse in the middle of 1,000 acres of pine forest to escape an abusive marriage. However, the scratching on the walls and whispering at night suggest this might not be the sanctuary they sought.
“The United States of Cryptids” by J.W. Ocker
Release Date: Oct. 11, 2022
From the Batsquatch of Washington to the Glocester Ghoul of Rhode Island, prepare for a strange and spooky tour from sea to shining sea with J.W. Ocker's "The United States of Cryptids." For believers and non-believers alike, this book is an interesting look at the legendary creatures that run, crawl and fly throughout the 50 states.
“Sign Here” by Claudia Lux
Release Date: Oct. 25, 2022
Ever wondered what it was like to work in hell? Well, it's about the same as working on Earth, except Peyote Trip, the protagonist of Lux's new dark comedy novel, is trying to get other people to do the selling. He only needs to get one more member of the wealthy Harrison family to sell their soul to the Devil for a big promotion, and with the help of his coworker Calamity, they put together a plan that reveals the Harrison family's darkest secrets.
With a lineup that has something for everyone, check out these new releases for a very spooky start to the fall season.