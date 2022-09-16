As summer fades away and fall approaches, some students may be asking themselves a simple question: What do I wear to keep up with this season’s trends? Here are a few ideas to stay in the season’s style:
Striped sweater
When fall comes around, a priority for students is staying warm when walking on campus. A good way to do that is with a sweater. This season, many fashion publications are talking about striped sweaters in particular. The best part is that pairing a striped sweater is easy. It matches with jeans, leggings and skirts. Plus it works for all genders and they come in a variety of styles like pull-overs, open front, turtleneck and cropped. Some potential places to find some striped sweaters are Amazon, H&M and Kohl’s.
Leather jackets
Leather is very common during the cooler weather and is a gender-neutral trend. Now, it’s also a trend for this season. A leather jacket can go with any outfit and has a variety of styles. A lot of people assume leather jackets are expensive, which is possible, but it’s not always the case. Some stores offer jackets within the range of $200 to $400 making people hesitant about purchasing one. However, a lot of retail stores like Forever 21, Hollister and H&M offer faux leather jackets for less than $100. Although it’s not authentic material, it still has that genuine leather jacket look.
Maxi/midi length skirts
Fall’s the season where people start dressing warm, which means skirts aren’t an everyday piece of clothing. However, a maxi or midi length skirt or dress is a trend this fall. It keeps that element of flow and femininity while covering your legs from the cooler temperatures. Maxi skirts go perfectly with a plain colored shirt and a jacket or sweater and maxi dresses are great to wear with a jacket or cardigan. Some stores that would have a good selection of these would be Belk, TJ Maxx and Old Navy.
Bomber jackets
Bomber jackets haven’t been a trend for a while, but now they’re making a comeback. A bomber jacket is usually oversized, gender-neutral and comes in various styles. It’s an easy addition to jeans and a plain shirt or graphic T-shirt if there isn’t a pattern. A few stores that would be good places to look for one are H&M, Forever 21 and Kohl’s.
Top handle bags
For those who carry a purse on a daily basis, top handle bags are the trend of the season. They come in a variety of sizes so it works for anyone no matter what one prefers. They also come in different colors if one wants to match it with an outfit or a neutral color to go with any outfit. Some good stores to go to include Amazon, Target and Walmart.
Cargo pants
Cargo pants are one of the top trends of fall 2022. It first started getting popular when TikTok and social media influencers would wear them in posts. Cargo pants are loose, provide comfortability and have several pockets that make them practical. A good way to wear cargo pants would be with a plain shirt, cropped top or simple graphic tee. Some locations that would be good places to buy them are Old Navy, Target and Kohl’s.
Clogs
Clogs are a comfortable shoe that are easy to put on when in a hurry. This fall, they’re the go-to shoe in the world of trends –– the chunkier, the better. They come in different colors, styles and designs. Clogs are the perfect pair of shoes to wear with jeans and a sweater, long sleeve shirt or a pattern T-shirt. Some stores that carry clogs are Target, Kohl’s and Belk.
Prep school look
Fall’s known as back-to-school season, so it’s no shock the prep-school look is in. For girls, pleated skirts are the biggest piece in the preppy trend. It can be paired with a plain shirt to dress it up or add a graphic tee to dress it down. Some stores to look at for a pleated skirt are Rue 21, H&M and JCPenny. For men, a varsity jacket is the big prep school look. They come in different colors with different designs. Pairing a varsity jacket with a pair of jeans and a plain shirt would work, or wear it as your everyday coat. Guys can find one at Amazon, Target and Rue 21.
Sherpa jackets
While this trend is more for later this fall as colder winter weather creeps in, sherpa jackets are coming into style. This jacket is the perfect balance of cute and cozy. Although one can use it as an everyday jacket, sherpa jackets are extremely stylish with jeans and a plain shirt. One can find a reasonably priced sherpa jacket at Target, Amazon and Forever 21.
A new season always comes with some new trends. While there are more options that are in this fall, these are just a few that will make students look stylish.