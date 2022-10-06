As evening turned into night, shadows crept up on the valley brewery, and the sounds of an acoustic guitar and warm lighting above a bar of chilled beer comforted its Tuesday patrons.
With a friendly atmosphere, the Three Notch’d Brewing Company runs several locations across Virginia. At its Harrisonburg brewery, events like open mic night establish a sense of involvement in the community, Cam Brewer (’22), a Three Notch’d bartender, said.
Local support
Though the sun set on the Shenandoah Valley, the Three Notch’d Valley Collab House was emblazoned with regulars in return for the brewery’s recurring Tuesday open mic night.
“[Anyone] old enough to get up here without hurting anyone,” Nick Branson (’17), the head brewer at Three Notch’d Harrisonburg, said when speaking of potential event participants.
Branson was a performer and emcee for the evening and has prior experience in the professional music industry as a singer and a voice teacher. Branson said his talents sparked the idea for an open mic night at Three Notch’d, which he proposed to his tap manager.
The overall initiative behind starting the event was to “liven up the place [on] the weeknights,” Branson said. When Branson performed his setlist, the acoustic plucking mixed with the conversations of customers created a dynamic atmosphere.
While few newer customers have yet to attend the event, regulars of Three Notch’d have started to visit more consistently on Tuesday nights, Branson said.
“We’ve definitely picked up new business either way,” Branson said, “but I think it’s more from retaining people who are already customers and … bringing those people back.”
Despite picking up a small mix of university students and downtown traffic, Harrisonburg locals provide the most business at the brewery and “put butts in seats more often,” Branson said.
College town community
Jeff Steger, an open mic performer and former area bartender, is from the Valley and contributes to the “townie” crowd. The guitarist first stumbled upon Three Notch’d while searching for a nearby store.
“I ended up here [to ask] for directions and they didn’t know either,” Steger said, “so I thought I’d stick around for a while.”
Steger said the open mic event was what brought him back to the brewery. Though he recently has stayed away from performing, Steger keeps in practice to play for his grandmother.
“I entertain her for half the week,” Steger said of his “bedridden” grandmother. “Music [is] about the only thing that soothes her half the time. Better than other stuff, like beer.”
Steger attested to the Three Notch’d selection being “probably the best” in the area.
As pints were filled throughout the sonic current of the evening, it appeared most locals concur with Steger’s review. The Harrisonburg community as a whole, however, has been contributing to the sale of alcohol, Branson said.
“I think this town just has a way of supporting the alcohol industry,” Branson said. “It’s the damnedest thing how a college town can do that.”
Dedicated to the Dukes
On Sept. 24, the brewery hosted college town residents for the live viewing of the James Madison vs. Appalachian State football game.
Branson said the brewery plans to stream all football games the Dukes participate in outside of Harrisonburg on their new TV. During said games, the couch section of the brewery becomes the “watching football corner,” Brewer said. In part with this streaming, the Harrisonburg location also has plans to bring back the “Duke of Clouds” beer for future games.
The Three Notch’d company also features a “King of Clouds” and “Emperor of Clouds” beer with a higher alcohol by volume percentage, though, coincidentally, the “Duke” is exclusive to Harrisonburg.
“There’s a lot of potential for anything called ‘Duke,’” Branson said.
Uniquely-designed can labels will encase the beer for the fall sport supporters. Brewer also said the labels may display JMU purple and gold for the preexisting recipe.
“They’re going to be kind of a collector’s item,” Branson said. “They’ll probably change each football season.”
The brewery would be happy to have as many James Madison patrons as possible, Brewer said.
“I went to JMU, the manager went to JMU, so we’re all about it,” he said.
More events
Streaming football games, however, isn’t the only form of support Three Notch’d extends to the university. On Monday nights, the location hosts a jazz night event, which has featured a JMU jazz band.
“We’ll keep the doors open, let them play as long as they want,” Brewer said. “Music majors will come in and after a certain point, we’ll kind of rotate around instruments.”
In tune with the university’s musical attributions, JMUke, a ukulele based community project, hosted a jam session at the Harrisonburg location on Sept. 21. Branson said the club will bring in smaller, practice ukuleles and teach participants over the course of the evening, and participants will learn how to play a song on their new instruments before closing time.
In addition to music-centered event nights, the Three Notch’d brewery features “First Tap Fridays,” in which the brewery debuts a new beer at the start of every weekend.
Friday nights have drawn in the largest crowds of patrons compared to other weeknights, Branson said. Branson also said the event’s paired on most occasions with a local band.
Furthermore, the brewery is a big proponent for MACROCK, a DIY music festival hosted annually in Harrisonburg. Three Notch’d has often hosted ticket sales for the festival, leading to an influx of business from Macrock participants.
What’s next
Looking ahead for Three Notch’d Harrisonburg, the brewery will host a charity event on Nov. 4 with proceeds going to prostate cancer research and relief.
In part with the “No-Shave November” ideology, Branson plans to release a series of beverages called “Beerds” to raise awareness.
“Since I can’t really grow one, I figured I would brew one,” Branson said. The event will also feature a chef premiering her new cookbook and a set from the local band Bloo Lagoon. Festivities will occur from the brewery’s opening at 3 p.m. to closing at 10 p.m.
Beginning weekly on Wednesdays, is board game night at the Harrisonburg location. Chess, Risk, Catan and Lord of the Rings Risk are just a few of the games featured, Brewer said.
Events, such as those that recur throughout the week, are “a good way to remind people that we are still a local brewery,” Branson said.
“Sometimes, we kind of blend in with Three Notch’d at large and people are like, ‘Oh it’s just a big corporate … We don’t want to go there,’” Branson said.
Though beer enjoyers may have these assumptions about the valley location, both employees and management can attest to the community aspect of the location.
“We’re still local,” Brewer said. “I think today, customers want a safe, comfortable environment. They want good beer.”