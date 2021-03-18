One year since the beginning of COVID-19, JMU has learned to adapt to many of the inconveniences thrown its way. From moving nearly all classes online to restricting events for clubs and Greek life, many people in the community have had to significantly alter the way they live their lives — especially staff at The Well.
Located in the University Health Center, The Well is JMU’s office of health promotion and wellness. The office specializes in providing sexual health education and substance use and prevention resources for students.
Jordan McCann has been at The Well since 2017 and is currently serving as the interim associate director. McCann’s duties include supervising program areas and serving as a sexual health coach as well as overseeing the Well Dukes Podcast’s analytics.
“I have to focus more on the oversight and bigger picture of programs and services,” McCann said. “For me, it’s just a lot of planning and making sure our programs all run smoothly.”
Mikayla Comer, The Well’s health promotion coordinator since 2018, focuses on the sexual health aspects of The Well and also oversees Well Peers, the center’s group of student volunteers.
“Well Peers are advocates for the health and well-being of JMU students,” senior Well Peer Andrew O’Brien said. “They are peer educators that are trained to do group facilitation programs that address different health-related topics.”
Comer and McCann claim that although they have plenty of everyday duties, no two days look exactly the same. Many of Comer’s day-to-day tasks consist of attending meetings and connecting with Well Peers.
In the middle of the pandemic, both Comer and McCann found themselves having to alter certain aspects of their jobs.
“With the Well Peers, we used to conduct weekly meetings in our conference room, but now the meetings look more like communication throughout the week in the GroupMe, so I’m not really seeing people the way I’d like to,” Comer said.
Published in August 2020, the Well Dukes Podcast, which is available on Spotify and other streaming services, discusses weekly topics surrounding personal health and wellness issues, such as stress, body image, sexuality and drug use. The podcast has a partnership with the Health 100 class, and students can listen to podcast episodes for class credit.
“We created the podcast in order to virtually provide students with information that we used to be able to provide in person,” McCann said. “It’s a way for us to still get some of those resources out.”
The Well uses social media to connect with students virtually and offer information about programs and events, and it offers several other programs, many of which students may not be familiar with.
“Just by engaging in our programs, students can learn about themselves or learn how to make decisions for themselves that could help them in their future,” McCann said.
The 21st Birthday Program allows students to celebrate their 21st birthday in a safe and healthy way by providing eligible students with a coupon book to local restaurants and bars as well as suggestions of free activities in the area.
The Well also offers Reflections, a program which allows students struggling with alcohol or drug use to have a conversation about their habits with a facilitator. Other programs include The Green Dot — dedicated to teaching students how to intervene and prevent stalking and dating violence — a sexual assault advocacy program and many sexual health education programs.
“We approach everything from a harm reduction lens,” Comer said. “When you come [to The Well], we’re not going to tell you what to do and what not to do. That’s not our place. What we do is provide the knowledge and skills so that students can make the best decision for themselves.”
Despite all of the changes, Comer and McCann said they’ve found some silver linings.
“[The pandemic has] allowed us to have to think about things more creatively because it made us consider accessibility,” McCann said. “We realized that some students were reluctant to come into our safer sex centers because they felt uncomfortable or unsafe about being in a public space.”
The Well has created an online forum for students to look at safe sex resources and place orders for supplies. This format allows for less exposure during the pandemic, as well as increased anonymity for students who were uncomfortable with talking about safe sex options with others.
O’Brien said he has also noticed how the anonymity of online resources affects his role.
“Since the pandemic has started, we’ve had to move our student programs online,” O’Brien said. “The transition process has been interesting, but the programs are now more accessible, and students are more likely to ask questions because of the anonymity and can learn more about their personal experiences.”
Comer also said there’s been an increase in online orders for safe sex supplies.
“[The pandemic] has been the push that I personally need to think outside the box in terms of how we’re going to make this work and how we can use what we have and still make an impact,” Comer said. “You can either see these as barriers, or you can see it as a challenge, and you get to use that as an experience to keep pushing forward and see what works.”
As a college student in the middle of a pandemic, O’Brien said he’s changed his outlook on his social life.
“I’ve learned to prioritize my mental health and be okay with being alone sometimes,” O’Brien said. “This pandemic has taught me the importance of ‘working on myself’ and being content with alone time. It’s easier said than done, but it’s something everyone can benefit from.”
McCann said she wants students in today’s climate to feel proud of themselves.
“I hope students recognize how truly resilient they are going to be because of this pandemic,” McCann said. “Nobody else has experienced having to navigate college at a time like this. I really think this generation is going to be super strong, and I hope that as a society we remember that and give you all the credit.”
