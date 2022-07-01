Editor's Note: This review includes major plot details, so beware of spoilers ahead.
After leaving viewers on a cliffhanger two years ago, the Hargreeves family returns once again. “The Umbrella Academy” season 3 resumes after the group returns to what used to be their original timeline, but they discover their time traveling in season 2 has created an alternate timeline facing the end of times once again. We’re introduced to the Sparrow Academy, the alternative timeline version of The Umbrella Academy. While the hiatus left viewers itching for more, season 3 does not meet many expectations made by the previous seasons. While many aspects — including the lovable characters and unique storyline — are redeeming, the excessive subplots make it fall short.
The biggest aspect many were surprised about was the return of Ben (Justin H. Min) as an alternate timeline version of himself. His screen time this season drastically increased from previous seasons, and he did not fail to become one of the most unlikeable characters throughout the season. The Sparrow Academy is well-liked in their world, holding many differences from the Umbrella Academy we see in season 1.
This season introduced many new characters — a personal favorite was Stanely (Javon Walton), the former ‘Euphoria’ actor did not disappoint as the witty fake son of Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya). He brings an amusing, young presence in his scenes; his father-son chemistry with Castañeda is heartwarming. However, after building his character well and having him develop a relationship with Diego, he’s killed and seemingly forgotten. Hopefully, his death is not final like many characters in previous seasons, and we will see more of Walton if renewed.
The best character development this season was Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page). Viktor, formally Vanya, had a realistic transition that was moving. The transition occurred to better suit Page after coming out as transgender in December 2020. This transition in the show was fully accepted by Viktor’s family and friends. LGBT+ characters are often written in media in a way that their queer identity is their only important trait. However, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ did a wonderful job creating the importance and acceptance of a transgender character while also focusing on other aspects of Viktor’s arc.
The writers didn’t have any sympathy for their audience this season. Once again the showmakers disappoint fans with talks of doomsday, just as they’ve been doing for the past two seasons. In order to try to stay unique, it seems the creators are frantically throwing subplots to distract from the reused main foal of the protagonists.
Last season revealed Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) to be an alien of some sort, and in this season, it isn’t mentioned until one of the last episodes. It’s suggested that Reginald is the puppeteer of everything going on, but again, it’s only thrown in during the last ten minutes of the finale. Another plot was the romance, marriage and death of main character Luther (Tom Hopper). Although mostly enjoyable for people rooting for Luther’s happiness since season 1, his storyline takes so much time away from the main objective of the season. His chemistry with Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) is redeeming and enjoyable to watch, but it is quickly ended with his death and quick resurrection. Yet another repetitive theme for main characters.
Although much of my distaste for this season was the excessive subplots, it mostly comes from the decline the shows had since season 1. Its debut was full of twists and development of character, as well as an insanely good soundtrack, so it would’ve been hard to follow up. This show had almost too much potential it imploded on itself – much like the universe does in season 3. Trying to be different from other superhero shows coming out around the same time, it failed to give us the same mystery and good ratings as season 1. It’s still unsaid whether it will come back for season 4 or not. If Netflix renews it, hopefully, they can match the quality of seasons prior and develop a better-balanced plot.
