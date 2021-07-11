In honor of the new Disney+ show, “Loki,” the creators of “The Simpsons” teams up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in their latest short, “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.”
Since “The Simpsons” are now a part of the Disney franchise with Marvel, there’s no doubt that a crossover like this was going to happen. It encapsulated the classic “Simpsons” humor people grew up loving as well as an appearance from a popular Marvel character.
When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is banished from Asgard once again, his father sends him to Springfield as his punishment. He then becomes friends with Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and stays for dinner. Lisa (Yeardley Smith) knows that Loki isn’t a good influence and tries to fight Loki out of town with help from the Springfield Avengers, who have similar powers to Thor’s.
The writers did as much as they could to put together an Avengers-like feature into a four-minute parody. They incorporate ideas such as the bridge of Asgard, the many Marvel characters and a few end credit scenes –– an MCU trademark. To make the crossover more connected, Tom Hiddleston voiced Loki.
The writers also make fun of the Avengers. They have most of the well-known “Simpsons” characters appear in the superhero suits, but it doesn’t come with the threatening effect people notice when the actual Avengers assemble in the movies. Also, the credit pictures seem more like satire portraits than just normal photos. It’s more of a parody than a franchise crossover.
The Simpson characters stay the same, but some parallels are drawn once and a while. For example, they pair Bart with Loki, who are both mischievous siblings, and portray Lisa as Thor since she’s the sibling that fights for good. Some people suspect the parallel to the idea of a female Thor movie in a future Marvel phase. The writers also make some ironic character parallels for the Springfield Avengers like sweet, innocent Ralph (Cartwright) as the tough, angry Hulk.
While it usually takes the producers about nine months to put together one episode of “The Simpsons,” they wanted this plot to be aired while Disney+ was in the process of releasing new “Loki” episodes –– when Marvel fans would undoubtedly be in the Loki-loving mindset. They even make a nod toward the new show with the end credit scene being a comedic version of a scene from the “Loki” pilot. This took less time and Disney+ was able to air it at the perfect time.
Due to its short duration, “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” is a quick story without much detail. The characters interact, but not as they would in a regular episode — Marge (Julie Cavner) is a character who doesn’t have any dialogue. Plus, they add scenes that viewers can decipher, but it could’ve been explained differently and made sense without worrying about running over the projected time duration of the short. For example, they could’ve done something to explain how the Springfield Avengers were created.
This “The Simpsons” short is different from others like it on Disney+. The other shorts are centered around Maggie (Nancy Cartwright) and her adventures as a toddler, like daycare, going to the park and making new friends. The only time there’s another main character from the show is when Marge or Homer (Dan Castellaneta) are driving Maggie to wherever the short is set. Now, this short features the entire family –– except for Grandpa –– along with other familiar faces like Moe (Hank Azaria), Ralph and Barney (Castellaneta).
The other major difference is the dialogue — something included exclusively in the MCU crossover. Since Maggie still can’t talk and always has a pacifier in her mouth, a script isn’t usually the main priority. The producers depend on the animation to get the story across. Now that it’s the entire cast, they need a script in order to create a proper storyline. The writers still use the small animation details, like having green beams flying out of Loki’s hand when he uses his magic to move the story along, but they also add in auditory jokes.
The parallels worked in their favor, as it helped add some more ironic humor to the short. It was a good way to combine these two franchises and a funny technique to get fans excited about “Loki.”
