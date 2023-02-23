Birds chirping. Dogs barking. Students laughing.
As the weather warms up, JMU’s Quad is once again becoming a popular spot for students to rest and relax. The Breeze spoke to nine students on the Quad, all of them saying being on the Quad helps them in different ways.
National research also suggests spending time outside may contribute to overall improved mental health of students.
According to a 2020 article from the American Psychological Association, spending time in nature has numerous cognitive benefits, such as improved memory, better attentional functioning and cognitive flexibility. Alongside that, a 2019 article from Science Advances reported there’s a strong correlation between nature experience and happiness, as well as reductions in stress.
In a 2020 research examination led by an interdisciplinary team at Cornell University, researchers found that as little as 10 minutes a day — and ideally, 10-50 minutes — in a natural setting helps increase happiness and reduce the effects of stress in college-age individuals. Gen Meredith, the lead author, said in the Cornell article that it “doesn’t take much time for the positive benefits to kick in,” and that students should be getting time in nature every day, or at least a few times a week.
Jaime Kurtz, a professor in JMU’s department of psychology, also told The Breeze there’s a possible connection between being outside and mental health and said that although some research would need to be done to prove causation, feeling the fresh air helps with mental health.
“I think there’s probably a connection for a couple of reasons,” Kurtz said. “Just being out socially, being around people … just being out of your own world.”
Kurtz mentioned connections between being outside and feeling less stress along with increase in creativity and emphasized the importance of the social environment that the Quad provides.
“Definitely connections with being outside and feeling less stress, some evidence that it enhances creativity … The social piece, I think that’s super huge,” Kurtz said.
Several students spoke to The Breeze about their relationship with the Quad, each reporting a positive experience and impacts on mental health.
Stress relief
Junior Aween Ahmed said she’s loved being outside in nature ever since she was small and that she uses time in the sun to get her mind off things.
“It’s kind of like a self-care thing,” Ahmed said. “Just to come out and take a minute to get away from all the school and other academic things.”
Sophomore Molly Johnson said the Quad “feels like an escape” and freshman Ally Gabrynowicz agreed. Johnson said she enjoys the people-watching opportunities, while Gabrynowicz said being on the Quad allows her to take some time away from her academics after being in classes.
“When you’re in class, this is a good way to step back,” Gabrynowicz said. “It helps your thinking to do school later on.”
Ahmed, a self-reported fan of being outdoors, described the relaxing feeling of being on the Quad.
“The sun hitting you is the best thing ever,” Ahmed said. “It’s very relaxing, it’s calming … just a fun little vibe.”
Freshman Olivia Luizzi agreed the Quad is a good place to relax and be in the sun, and it’s quiet, too.
“It’s very relaxing,” she said. “It’s also so quiet, oddly enough, for being the center of campus.”
Motivation
An increase in motivation was also reported by several students. In addition to the Quad being a way to step back for Gabrynowicz, she also said it improves her thinking later in the day when she’s doing schoolwork.
“You’re still doing school, but you’re in a better atmosphere,” Gabrynowicz said. “It’s better than going on your phone or laying in bed because you’re outside.”
Freshmen Samantha Borromeo and Gabriella Meyer said their motivation increases when they get to spend time on the Quad, too. Both said the fresh air puts them in a better mood and makes them feel more productive.
“Being in a better mood makes you want to do things or use your time wisely throughout your day,” Borromeo said.
Freshman Savannah Talley said being on the Quad while the sun is out puts her in a “better mental headspace” to get her work done.
“It helps me stay more motivated to do work than being in Carrier or Rose,” Talley said.
Happiness
The Quad is a known mood-booster among all the students who spoke to The Breeze. Meyer said there’s “something special” about the Quad that puts her in a better mood.
Freshman Mallory Beemus said she prefers the natural lighting the Quad provides and said sitting out there “romanticizes” the college experience for her, comparing it to a coming-of-age movie.
Talley built on this point, describing the Quad as a “focal point” of JMU.
“It’s neat because you see all the pictures of people on the Quad,” Talley said, “and now we’re the ones on the Quad.”
Talley also noted how the warmer weather makes her happy, taking her out of that “seasonal depression.”
Borromeo also noted the Quad being a focal point, describing how the Quad makes her feel at home.
“When I think about JMU, I think about the Quad,” Borromeo said. “That’s the first thing that comes to mind. It gives me a homey feel.”
Kurtz also mentioned a correlation between the Quad and happiness, emphasizing that while he can’t assume causation, there’s reason to believe a positive relationship among the two exists.
Talley touched on the social aspect of the Quad being the center of campus, emphasizing how easy it is to meet people.
“Socially, it’s nice just to see everyone out and about … You can really socialize, you can meet new people,” Talley said.
Gabrynowicz said being on the Quad on such a “beautiful day” has been a small thing in her college career that’s lifted her overall mood and that she’s often opted to go on the Quad to finish her homework rather than the library.
“It just made my day to just be sitting here,” Gabrynowicz said. “It’s such a simple thing.”
Luizzi said being outside and getting fresh air is a “mental health booster” for her and that she plans on going to the Quad every day that the sun is out and it’s warm enough to do so.
“We are big Quad fans,” Luizzi said, speaking for herself and the person she was on the Quad with. “We see the sun come out and we’re like, ‘Ooh, Quad day.’”