Expanding a business is no easy task, but that’s exactly what Valentin Prince did with his family’s gallery.
Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Prince grew up around the picture business with his parents running The Prince Gallery. The family’s passion for art led them to specialize in vintage prints with subjects ranging from sci-fi to the style of the 1900s. Growing up in this atmosphere led Prince to love vintage art just as his parents do.
Last fall, he decided to take on a branch of the business and expand it down the east coast to Harrisonburg through the Farmers Market. Prince’s girlfriend, Darcy Williams, lives in Harrisonburg and after visiting her, he fell in love with the area.
“I never would have expected to be doing this here,” Prince said. “When I said I wanted to do this, my dad was so excited. He drove down with a truckload of stuff and gave me all of his equipment. That was a huge help for sure, having someone with experience pushing me in the right direction.”
The Prince Gallery also has two antique booths at Rolling Hills in Harrisonburg and the Factory Antique Mall in Verona, Virginia. Prince said it’s nice to get people’s attention with these booths, but the real traffic comes during the Farmers Market.
When it comes to showing the prints at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, Prince said he was surprised that the organization offered him a spot since his business doesn’t look the part of a typical farmers market booth.
“I’d say my favorite part about the market is the community,” Prince said. “Having the crowds come through, overhearing people in line and getting to tell them the whole story of the gallery is really great.”
Halee Jones, the manager of Harrisonburg Farmers Market, said that after reviewing The Prince Gallery’s application, the business fit all of the criteria, and she loved its work and what it does.
“I am a huge fan of The Prince Gallery,” Jones said. “They consistently surprise me with their unique set- up, products and community outreach. They are always coming up with unique ideas and keeping it fresh.”
Both Prince and Williams said the environment of the farmers market has been very welcoming and open in regards to giving them feedback on their business.
“Harrisonburg has such a great and supportive community, which has been really exciting to see,” Williams said. “I feel like people appreciate art around here, and it’s been cool to see that and to get an idea of what people’s interests are.”
When it comes to his niche in the art world, Prince’s is with vintage art. While creating and curating his pieces, Prince says he tries to stay true to his vintage subject matter, but he also tries to find and create pieces that are pleasing to those who’ll view them at the farmers market and other antique malls. He said the vintage theme comes from watching his dad work as a kid, but Prince said he tries to incorporate his own interests into his pieces, like sci-fi and the outdoors.
“Curating pieces is really worth it,” Prince said. “That’s the important part, finding stuff that looks good and appeals to a lot of different people. I try to find interesting pieces that speak to me and my audience.”
Prince and Williams said they love having a booth at the farmers market and hope to stay there while continuing to grow their business. There’s no typical day at the market, they said, because the number of customers varies each day. The experience of watching people come by each day and seeing which items attract them makes each day unique for the couple.
Even through their short time at the market, both said they’ve seen their business expand, and they hope to open up a gallery of their own one day.
In the meantime, Jones says it’s been great having Prince and Williams present their business at the farmers market. She said she’s enjoyed watching them succeed and grow.
“It has been amazing to watch Val and Darcy grow their businesses here,” Jones said. “Their booth feels like you are shopping in an actual store. It’s even complete with incense and music. It has been amazing to watch the community support them, and they have already become an HFM staple.”
Contact Morgan Vuknic at vuknicma@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts, and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.